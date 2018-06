World Cup referees will use Hublot’s new Wear OS watch to check for goals

Hublot is the official timekeeping sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.Prize tag $5200

The Big Bang Referee has a 35.4mm watchface, 400 x 400 AMOLED screen, Bluetooth 4.1, 802.11n Wi-Fi pic.twitter.com/v3ueN2DqiT

— Collins Okinyo (@bedjosessien) June 8, 2018