A última cartada do Barcelona por Neymar

12pm today the "last offer" from Barcelona for Neymar. Top directors will travel to Paris. They will ask for loan and offer €170m option to buy and no players. I was told PSG want more than that. Counter offer from PSG could be €100m, Dembele and Semedo. Both clubs miles away https://t.co/IjqCYNaokl

— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 26, 2019