Zagueiro holandês é eleito craque do Campeonato Inglês

A Associação de Jogadores Profissionais da Inglaterra (PFA) elegeu o zagueiro holandês Van Dijk como craque do Campeonato Inglês desta temporada. Jogador do Liverpool, segundo colocado do torneio, ganhou destaque no torneio ao não ser driblado em toda a temporada.
Van Dijk venceu o prêmio contra seu companheiro, o atacante Sadio Mané, os atacante Sergio Agüero e Sterling e o meia Bernardo Silva, do líder Manchester City, e o também meia Hazard, do Chelsea, que foram os finalistas do prêmio.
Sterling foi eleito o melhor jovem do torneio, enquanto Vivanne Miedema, do Arsenal, ganhou o prêmio de melhora jogadora do Campeonato Inglês feminino.
Na premiação, que existe desde 1974, todos os jogadores profissionais da Inglaterra votam em dois candidatos. Aquele com mais votos é eleito vencedor. Na temporada passada, o atacante Mohamed Salah, também do Liverpool, foi o vencedor.
What an amazing evening at the PFA awards last night. I am so proud and honoured to have won such a prestigious award and feel incredibly humbled to have been recognised by my fellow professionals in this way. As I mentioned last night when I received the award there are a few people I would like to thank. Firstly and most importantly thank you to my family for always being there to support me. Thank you to everyone at FC Groningen, Celtic FC and Southampton FC for being such a crucial part of my journey and development as a player. This of course would not have been possible without the unbelievable support I have from everyone at Liverpool FC. A special thank you to the manager for showing the belief in me and to all of my teammates who help me so much in every game on the pitch. This award is for you. And of course thank you to our amazing fans for the support since I’ve been at Anfield. I love this club and have felt part of the family since the day I arrived. It was a privilege to have been there last night too to share it with Sadio, Robbo and Trent, congratulations on your trophies too 🏆 Now time to focus on Wednesday night. See you in Barcelona. We’ll be ready #YNWA 😁
Jogadores eleitos melhores do Campeonato Inglês nas últimas dez temporadas
2018/19 – Virgil Van Dijk, zagueiro (Liverpool) – holandês
2017/18 – Mohamed Salah, atacante (Liverpool) – egípcio
2016/17 – N´Golo Kanté, volante (Chelsea) – francês
2015/16 – Riyad Mahrez, meia (Manchester City) – argelino
2014/15 – Eden Hazard, meia (Chelsea) – belga
2013/14 – Luis Suárez, atacante (Liverpool) – uruguaio
2012/13 – Gareth Bale, atacante (Tottenham) – galês
2011/12 – Robin Van Persie, atacante (Arsenal) – holandês
2010/11 – Gareth Bale, atacante (Tottenham) – galês
2009/10 – Wayne Rooney, atacante (Manchester United) – inglês