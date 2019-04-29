Zagueiro holandês é eleito craque do Campeonato Inglês

View this post on Instagram

What an amazing evening at the PFA awards last night. I am so proud and honoured to have won such a prestigious award and feel incredibly humbled to have been recognised by my fellow professionals in this way. As I mentioned last night when I received the award there are a few people I would like to thank. Firstly and most importantly thank you to my family for always being there to support me. Thank you to everyone at FC Groningen, Celtic FC and Southampton FC for being such a crucial part of my journey and development as a player. This of course would not have been possible without the unbelievable support I have from everyone at Liverpool FC. A special thank you to the manager for showing the belief in me and to all of my teammates who help me so much in every game on the pitch. This award is for you. And of course thank you to our amazing fans for the support since I’ve been at Anfield. I love this club and have felt part of the family since the day I arrived. It was a privilege to have been there last night too to share it with Sadio, Robbo and Trent, congratulations on your trophies too 🏆 Now time to focus on Wednesday night. See you in Barcelona. We’ll be ready #YNWA 😁