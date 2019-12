Rede de ONGs oferece prêmio irônico ‘Fóssil do Dia’ ao Brasil na COP-25

#FossiloftheDay results: IT'S A TIE🏆🏆🏆

Three countries managed to equally rank first at being the worst!

Today’s fossil award goes to

🇦🇺Australia

🇧🇷 Brazil

🇯🇵 Japan

They managed to be as bad as each other! 🤦🏽‍♂️#COP25 pic.twitter.com/EZdxWYtVWC

— Climate Action Network International (CAN) (@CANIntl) December 3, 2019