Assine
BLACK FRIDAY: ASSINE a partir de R$ 1 por semana

O Som e a Fúria

Por Felipe Branco Cruz Pop, rock, jazz, black music ou MPB: tudo o que for notícia no mundo da música está na mira deste blog, para o bem ou para o mal
Continua após publicidade
Cultura

Taylor Swift, SZA e mais: confira os principais indicados ao Grammy 2024

Principal premiação da música americana libera hoje os nomes que concorrerão à estatueta em fevereiro do ano que vem

Por Thiago Gelli
Atualizado em 10 nov 2023, 15h39 - Publicado em 10 nov 2023, 14h06
.
A estatueta entregue aos vencedores do Grammy Awards (Timothy Kuratek/CBS/Getty Images)
Continua após publicidade

A lista com os indicados à próxima edição do Grammy Awards, principal premiação americana da música, foi liberada nesta sexta-feira, 10, em uma live apresentada por nomes como Jon Bon Jovi, Kim Petras, Samara Joy e mais. O grande destaque da premiação é a cantora SZA, com 8 indicações, seguida pelo grupo Boygenius (7), Taylor Swift (7) e Olivia Rodrigo (6). A cerimônia de premiação, com o anúncio dos vencedores, acontece no dia 4 de fevereiro.

Álbum do ano
Boygenius – The Record
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights

Gravação do ano
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste – Worship
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Música do ano
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Jon Batiste – Butterfly
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Melhor artista novo
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

Melhor álbum alternativo
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
Boygenius – The Record
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Continua após a publicidade

Melhor álbum rock
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Melhor gravação de pop dançante
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million
Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Troye Sivan – Rush

Melhor apresentação pop em dupla ou grupo
Labrinth e Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey e Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus e Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
SZA e Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift e Ice Spice – Karma

Melhor apresentação pop solo
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Produtor do ano, não clássico
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin

Continua após a publicidade

Compositor do ano, não clássico
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas

Melhor álbum R&B
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You
Emily King – Special Occasion
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Melhor álbum rap
Drake e 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia

Melhor álbum vocal pop
Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)
Taylor Swift – Midnights

Publicidade

Assine Abril

Veja

Veja

BLACK FRIDAY

A partir de R$ 1/semana

Superinteressante

Superinteressante

BLACK FRIDAY

A partir de R$ 1/semana

Você S/A

Você S/A

BLACK FRIDAY

A partir de R$ 1/semana

Veja Saúde

Veja Saúde

BLACK FRIDAY

A partir de R$ 1/semana

QUATRO RODAS

QUATRO RODAS

BLACK FRIDAY

A partir de R$ 1/semana

VOCÊ RH

VOCÊ RH

BLACK FRIDAY

A partir de R$ 1/semana

Leia também no GoRead

Essa é uma matéria exclusiva para assinantes. Se você já é assinante faça seu login

Este usuário não possui direito de acesso neste conteúdo. Para mudar de conta, faça seu login

Acesso incluso para VIVO FIBRA
A melhor notícia da Black Friday

Assine Veja e tenha acesso digital a todos os títulos e acervos Abril*.
E mais: aproveite uma experiência com menos anúncio!
É o melhor preço do ano!

BLACK
FRIDAY

MELHOR
OFERTA

Digital Completo
Digital Completo

O plano para estar bem informado sobre tudo! Acesso digital ilimitado aos conteúdos dos sites, apps e acervos da Veja e de todas publicações Abril.

a partir de R$ 2,00/semana

a partir de R$ 1,00/semana*
(Melhor oferta do ano!)

ou

BLACK
FRIDAY
Impressa + Digital
Impressa + Digital

O plano completo da Veja para ter acesso aos conteúdos exclusivos em todos os formatos: revista impressa, site com notícias 24h, edições digitais e acervos de todos os títulos Abril nos apps.

a partir de R$ 39,90/mês

a partir de R$ 29,90/mês
(Melhor oferta do ano!)

*Acesso ilimitado ao site e edições digitais de todos os títulos Abril, ao acervo completo de Veja e Quatro Rodas e todas as edições dos últimos 7 anos de Claudia, Superinteressante, VC S/A, Você RH e Veja Saúde, incluindo edições especiais e históricas. Acervos disponíveis a partir de dezembro de 2023.
*Pagamento único anual de R$52, equivalente a R$1 por semana.