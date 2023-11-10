Taylor Swift, SZA e mais: confira os principais indicados ao Grammy 2024

Pop, rock, jazz, black music ou MPB: tudo o que for notícia no mundo da música está na mira deste blog, para o bem ou para o mal

A lista com os indicados à próxima edição do Grammy Awards, principal premiação americana da música, foi liberada nesta sexta-feira, 10, em uma live apresentada por nomes como Jon Bon Jovi, Kim Petras, Samara Joy e mais. O grande destaque da premiação é a cantora SZA, com 8 indicações, seguida pelo grupo Boygenius (7), Taylor Swift (7) e Olivia Rodrigo (6). A cerimônia de premiação, com o anúncio dos vencedores, acontece no dia 4 de fevereiro.

Álbum do ano

Boygenius – The Record

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Gravação do ano

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste – Worship

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Música do ano

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Jon Batiste – Butterfly

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Melhor artista novo

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Melhor álbum alternativo

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Boygenius – The Record

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Melhor álbum rock

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Melhor gravação de pop dançante

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Troye Sivan – Rush

Melhor apresentação pop em dupla ou grupo

Labrinth e Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey e Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus e Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles

SZA e Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift e Ice Spice – Karma

Melhor apresentação pop solo

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Produtor do ano, não clássico

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Compositor do ano, não clássico

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Melhor álbum R&B

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You

Emily King – Special Occasion

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Melhor álbum rap

Drake e 21 Savage – Her Loss

Killer Mike – Michael

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Nas – King’s Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia

Melhor álbum vocal pop

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)

Taylor Swift – Midnights