Taylor Swift, SZA e mais: confira os principais indicados ao Grammy 2024
Principal premiação da música americana libera hoje os nomes que concorrerão à estatueta em fevereiro do ano que vem
A lista com os indicados à próxima edição do Grammy Awards, principal premiação americana da música, foi liberada nesta sexta-feira, 10, em uma live apresentada por nomes como Jon Bon Jovi, Kim Petras, Samara Joy e mais. O grande destaque da premiação é a cantora SZA, com 8 indicações, seguida pelo grupo Boygenius (7), Taylor Swift (7) e Olivia Rodrigo (6). A cerimônia de premiação, com o anúncio dos vencedores, acontece no dia 4 de fevereiro.
Álbum do ano
Boygenius – The Record
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Gravação do ano
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste – Worship
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Música do ano
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Jon Batiste – Butterfly
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Melhor artista novo
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Melhor álbum alternativo
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
Boygenius – The Record
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Melhor álbum rock
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
Melhor gravação de pop dançante
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million
Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Troye Sivan – Rush
Melhor apresentação pop em dupla ou grupo
Labrinth e Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey e Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus e Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
SZA e Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift e Ice Spice – Karma
Melhor apresentação pop solo
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Produtor do ano, não clássico
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
Compositor do ano, não clássico
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Melhor álbum R&B
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You
Emily King – Special Occasion
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Melhor álbum rap
Drake e 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia
Melhor álbum vocal pop
Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)
Taylor Swift – Midnights