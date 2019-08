Vulcão Stromboli entra em erupção e turistas fogem

TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: Boaters who were sailing off Messina, Sicily, got a close-up look at Stromboli island’s volcano erupting.

The plume from the eruption extended more than one mile high, Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said. pic.twitter.com/z1dl2l12gn

— FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) August 29, 2019