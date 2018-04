Cristina Kirchner cada vez mais perto do banco dos réus

8/8 Presidente da Rússia Vladimir Putin cumprimenta a Presidente da Argentina Cristina Kirchner em encontro dos líderes do G20 na Russia - 05/09/2013 (Ramil Sitdikov/Host Photo Agency/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 05: In this handout image provided by Host Photo Agency, Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President of Argentina Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner at the G20 summit on September 5, 2013 in St. Petersburg, Russia. The G20 summit is expected to be dominated by the issue of military action in Syria while issues surrounding the global economy, including tax avoidance by multinationals, will also be discussed during the two-day summit. (Photo by Ramil Sitdikov/Host Photo Agency via Getty Images)