Emmy 2018: confira a lista de vencedores da noite

24. Emmy Awards - Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan vence na categoria de Melhor Atriz em série de comédia, no Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018
25. Emmy Awards
Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che durante a cerimônia de premiação do Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018
Confira abaixo a lista de indicados e vencedores (destacados em negrito) do Emmy 2018, que acontece nesta segunda-feira, no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles, Califórnia. A lista está sendo atualizada conforme os vencedores são anunciados.
Melhor série dramática
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
Westworld
The Americans
The Crown
Stranger Things
Melhor atriz em série dramática
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
Melhor ator em série dramática
Sterling K. Brown (This is Us)
Justin Bateman (Ozark)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Matt Smith (The Crown)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Melhor série cômica
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Glow
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sillicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Melhor ator em série cômica
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Melhor atriz em série cômica
Allison Janney (Mom)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série cômica
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série cômica
Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)
Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)
Melhor série limitada
American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace
Genius
Godless
Patrick Melrose
The Alienist
Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV
Antonio Banderas (Genius)
Darren Criss (American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)
Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)
John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)
Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror)
Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV
Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story)
Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Michelle Dockery (Godless)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para TV
Jeff Daniels (Godless)
Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)
John Leguizamo (Waco)
Ricky Martin (American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace)
Édgar Ramírez (American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace)
Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower)
Finn Wittrock (American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para TV
Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)
Penélope Cruz (American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace)
Judith Light (American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace)
Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult)
Merritt Wever (Godless)
Letitia Wright (Black Mirror: Black Museum)
Melhor reality show de competição
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
Melhor talk show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Melhor programa de esquetes
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show