Emmy 2018: confira a lista de vencedores da noite

zoom_out_map 1 /25 RuPaul (centro) e elenco sobem no palco para receberem o prêmio de melhor reality show pelo programa 'RuPaul's Drag Race´, durante o Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

zoom_out_map 2 /25 Joel Fields e Joe Weisberg vencem na categoria de Melhor roteiro de série dramática, durante o Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

zoom_out_map 3 /25 Matthew Rhys vence na categoria de Melhor ator em série dramática, durante o Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

zoom_out_map 4 /25 Claire Foy vence na categoria de Melhor atriz em série dramática, durante o Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

zoom_out_map 5 /25 Peter Dinklage vence na categoria de Melhor Ator coadjuvante em série dramática, durante o Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

zoom_out_map 6 /25 Cerimônia de premiação do Emmy Awards, em Los Angeles - 17/09/2018 (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

zoom_out_map 7 /25 Thandie Newton vence na categoria de Melhor Atriz coadjuvante em série dramática - 17/09/2018 (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

zoom_out_map 8 /25 John Mulaney vence na categoria de Melhor roteiro de especial de variedades, durante o Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

zoom_out_map 9 /25 Glenn Weiss vence na categoria de Melhor direção em especial de variedades, durante o Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

zoom_out_map 10 /25 Glenn Weiss pede Jan Svandsen em casamento durante a cerimônia do Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

zoom_out_map 11 /25 Glenn Weiss pede Jan Svandsen em casamento durante a cerimônia do Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

zoom_out_map 12 /25 Alec Baldwin beija a mão de Betty White, durante a cerimônia de premiação do Emmy Awards, em Los Angeles - 17/09/2018 (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

zoom_out_map 13 /25 Ryan Murphy vence na categoria de Melhor direção em série limitada, filme para a TV ou especial de drama, durante o Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

zoom_out_map 14 /25 Darren Criss vence na categoria de Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV, durante o Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

zoom_out_map 15 /25 Regina King vence na categoria de Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV, durante o Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

zoom_out_map 16 /25 William Bridges e Charlie Brooker vencem na categoria de Melhor roteiro em minissérie ou filme feito para TV, durante o Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

zoom_out_map 17 /25 Henry Winkler vence na categoria de Ator coadjuvante em série de comédia, durante o Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

zoom_out_map 18 /25 Merritt Wever vence na categoria de Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para TV, durante o Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

zoom_out_map 19 /25 Jeff Daniels vence na categoria de Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para TV - 17/09/2018 (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

zoom_out_map 20 /25 Bill Hader vence na categoria de Melhor Ator em série de comédia, no Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

zoom_out_map 21 /25 O ator Michael Douglas durante a cerimônia de premiação do Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

zoom_out_map 22 /25 Alex Borstein recebe prêmio de melhor atriz coadjuvante em série cômica, no Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

zoom_out_map 23 /25 Amy Sherman-Palladino vence na categoria de Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia, no Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

24. Emmy Awards - Rachel Brosnahan zoom_out_map 24 /25 Rachel Brosnahan vence na categoria de Melhor Atriz em série de comédia, no Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters) Rachel Brosnahan vence na categoria de Melhor Atriz em série de comédia, no Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018

25. Emmy Awards zoom_out_map 25/25 Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che durante a cerimônia de premiação do Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018 (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters) Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che durante a cerimônia de premiação do Emmy Awards - 17/09/2018

Confira abaixo a lista de indicados e vencedores (destacados em negrito) do Emmy 2018, que acontece nesta segunda-feira, no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles, Califórnia. A lista está sendo atualizada conforme os vencedores são anunciados.

Melhor série dramática

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Westworld

The Americans

The Crown

Stranger Things

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Melhor ator em série dramática

Sterling K. Brown (This is Us)

Justin Bateman (Ozark)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Matt Smith (The Crown)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Melhor série cômica

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Glow

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sillicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Melhor ator em série cômica

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Melhor atriz em série cômica

Allison Janney (Mom)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série cômica

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série cômica

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)

Melhor série limitada

American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace

Genius

Godless

Patrick Melrose

The Alienist

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

Antonio Banderas (Genius)

Darren Criss (American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)

John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)

Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror)

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story)

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Michelle Dockery (Godless)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para TV

Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)

John Leguizamo (Waco)

Ricky Martin (American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace)

Édgar Ramírez (American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace)

Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower)

Finn Wittrock (American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para TV

Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)

Penélope Cruz (American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace)

Judith Light (American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace)

Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult)

Merritt Wever (Godless)

Letitia Wright (Black Mirror: Black Museum)

Melhor reality show de competição

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Melhor talk show

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Melhor programa de esquetes

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show