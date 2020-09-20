Emmy 2020: Confira lista de vencedores da premiação

A 72ª edição do Emmy Awards, a primeira versão virtual da cerimônia, acontece neste domingo, 20, e coroa as melhores séries e produções feitas para a televisão. Conhecido como o Oscar da TV, o evento é guiado pelo apresentador Jimmy Kimmel e pode ser assistido nos canais pagos TNT e TNT Séries, além do streaming TNT Go.

Acompanhe abaixo a lista de vencedores, atualizada conforme os prêmios são anunciados.

Atriz em série cômica

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) – Vencedora

Christina Applegate (Disque Amiga para Matar)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Disque Amiga para Matar)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Ator em série cômica

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – Vencedor

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (O Método Kominsky)

Ramy Yousseff (Ramy)

Ator coadjuvante em série cômica

Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – Vencedor

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

Alan Arkin (O Método Kominsky)

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Melhor direção em série cômica

Andrew Cividino e Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – Vencedores

Gail Mancuso (Modern Family)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Matt Shakman (The Great)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Daniel Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

James Burrows (Will & Grace)

Atriz convidada em série dramática

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away With Murder)

Laverne Cox (Orange Is The New Black)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Ator convidado em série dramática

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Andrew Scott (Black Mirror)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

Martin Short (The Morning Show)

Jason Bateman (The Outsider)

Atriz convidada em série cômica

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Angela Basset (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Saturday Night Live)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Wanda Sykes (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Bette Midler (The Politician)

Ator convidado em série cômica

Eddie Murphy (Saturday Night Live)

Fred Willard (Modern Family)

Dev Patel (Modern Family)

Adam Driver (Saturday Night Live)

Brad Pitt (Saturday Night Live)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Filme para a TV

Má Educação

American Son

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Programa de Animação

Rick and Morty

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

The Simpsons

Prêmios que ainda serão anunciados

Série dramática

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Continua após a publicidade

Atriz em série dramática

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Ator em série dramática

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ator coadjuvante em série dramática

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Melhor direção em série dramática

Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland)

Ben Semanoff (Ozark)

Alik Sakharov (Ozark)

Andrij Parekh (Succession)

Mark Mylod (Succession)

Benjamin Caron (The Crown)

Série cômica

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Disque Amiga Para Matar

The Good Place

Insecure

O Método Kominsky

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Atriz coadjuvante em série cômica

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Série limitada

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Inacreditável

Nada Ortodoxa

Watchmen

Ator em série limitada ou filme para a TV

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True)

Atriz em série limitada ou filme para a TV

Cate Blanchett (Ms. America)

Shira Haas (Nada Ortodoxa)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (A Vida e a História de Madam C.J. Walker)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para a TV

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)

Toni Collette (Inacreditável)

Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)

Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Holland Taylor (Hollywood)

Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

Ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para a TV

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)

Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)