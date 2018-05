Trump escreveu seu próprio atestado de saúde, diz ex-médico

Trump's doctor, Dr. Harold Bornstein, tells NBC that Trump's bodyguard & lawyer spent 30 minutes raiding his office.

"I couldn't believe anybody was making a big deal about a drug that's to grow his hair, which seemed to be so important… what's the matter with that?" pic.twitter.com/R2XvAKim7h

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2018