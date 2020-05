This is how Miami police met crowds protesting the death of George Floyd and the scourge of racism in America.

Continua após a publicidade

This is how you bridge the divide between police and the community it fails to serve. Recognizing that there is a problem and CALLING FOR STRUCTURAL CHANGE. pic.twitter.com/h00ZVjQLl5

— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) May 31, 2020