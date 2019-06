Polícia acha 500 kg de maconha e pergunta nas redes: ‘Alguém perdeu?’

Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night?

Don't panic, we found it.

Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure 😉

Great job Team Dhubri. pic.twitter.com/fNoMjbGSKX

— Assam Police (@assampolice) June 4, 2019