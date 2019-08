Shawn Mendes cria fundação para ‘apoiar causas’ dos seus fãs

View this post on Instagram

For a long time, I’ve wanted to find a way to amplify the causes that my fans care deeply about, and to further help them make their voices heard. Our generation has the power to change the future of our planet, and to help carry that change forward for so many generations to follow. With that, I’m so excited to announce the launch of @ShawnFoundation, to support causes that are important to my fans and our generation. I will work alongside my fans to help provide them with a platform and the means to give back and take action. For more information, head to ShawnMendesFoundation.org x