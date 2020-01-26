Assinar
Entretenimento

Grammy 2020: Confira lista de vencedores

Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish e Lil Nas X estão entre principais indicados: acompanhe vitórias ao longo da noite

Por Redação - Atualizado em 26 jan 2020, 23h55 - Publicado em 26 jan 2020, 22h26
Lizzo leva o Grammy de melhor Performance Pop Solo pela música 'Truth Hurts'  //Getty Images
A 62ª edição do Grammy acontece neste domingo, 26 de janeiro, comandada pela cantora Alicia Keys. A premiação que elege o melhor da música deu destaque para novos talentos, como Lizzo, Billie Eilish e Lil Nas X. Confira abaixo os principais vencedores da noite:

 

Melhor performance pop solo

Truth Hurts — Lizzo – VENCEDORA
Spirit — Beyoncé
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish
7 Rings — Ariana Grande
You Need To Calm Down — Taylor Swift

Melhor Performance de R&B

Come Home — Anderson .Paak feat André 3000 – VENCEDOR
Love Again — Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could’ve Been — H.E.R. feat Bryson Tiller
Exactly How I Feel — Lizzo feat Gucci Mane
Roll Some Mo — Lucky Daye

Melhor Performance de Duo/Grupo Country

Speechless— Dan + Shay – VENCEDORES
Brand New Man — Brooks & Dunn e Luke Combs
I Don’t Remember Me (Before You) — Brothers Osborne
The Daughters — Little Big Town
Common — Maren Morris e Brandi Carlile

Melhor Performance de R&B tradicional

Jerome — Lizzo – VENCEDORA
Time Today — BJ The Chicago Kid
Steady Love — India.Arie
Real Games — Lucky Daye
Built For Love — PJ Morton e Jazmine Sullivan

Melhor performance de metal

7empest — Tool – VENCEDOR
Astorolus – The Great Octopus — Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
Humanicide — Death Angel
Bow Down — I Prevail
Unleashed — Killswitch Engage

Melhor álbum vocal de pop

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish – VENCEDOR
The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
Lover — Taylor Swift

Melhor performance de pop em grupo ou duo

Old Town Road — Lil Nas X e Billy Ray Cyrus – VENCEDOR
Boyfriend — Ariana Grande e Social House
Sucker — Jonas Brothers
Señorita — Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello

Melhor música de rock

This Land — Gary Clark Jr. – VENCEDOR
Fear Inoculum — Tool
Give Yourself a Try —The 1975
Harmony Hall —  Vampire Weekend
History Repeats — Brittany Howard

Melhor Performance de Rock

This Land —  Gary Clark Jr. – VENCEDOR
Pretty Waste — Bones UK
History Repeats — Brittany Howard
Woman — Karen O & Danger Mouse
Too Bad — Rival Sons

Melhor álbum de R&B

Venture — Anderson .Paak – VENCEDOR
1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted — Lucky Daye
Ella Mai — Ella Mai
Paul — PJ Morton

Melhor Álbum de rap

Igor — Tyler, The Creator -VENCEDOR
Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville
Championships — Meek Mill
I Am > I Was — 21 Savage
The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae

Melhor álbum vocal de pop tradicional

Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters – VENCEDOR
Sì — Andrea Bocelli
Love — Michael Bublé
A Legendary Christmas — John Legend
Walls — Barbra Streisand

Melhor álbum de country

While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker – VENCEDOR
Desperate Man — Eric Church
Stronger Than The Truth — Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies
Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett

Melhor álbum de rock

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant – VENCEDOR
In The End — The Cranberries
Trauma — I Prevail
Feral Roots — Rival Sons
Amo — Bring Me The Horizon

Melhor álbum de rock, música urbana e alternativa latina

Rosalia — El Mal Querer – VENCEDOR
Bad Bunny — X 100PRE
J Balvin & Bad Bunny — Oasis
Flor de Toloache  — Indestrutible
iLe — Almadura

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

Father Of The Bride — Vampire Weekend – VENCEDOR
U.F.O.F. — Big Thief
Assume Form — James Blake
I,I — Bon Iver
Anima — Thom Yorke

Melhor álbum contemporâneo urbano

Cuz I Love You — Lizzo – VENCEDOR
Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy
Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn — NAO
Being Human In Public — Jessie Reyez

 

Álbum do ano

I,I — Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell — Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.
7 — Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You — Lizzo
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Gravação do ano

Hey, Ma — Bon Iver
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish
7 Rings — Ariana Grande
Hard Place — H.E.R.
Talk — Khalid
Old Town Road — Lil Nas X e Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts — Lizzo
Sunflower — Post Malone e Swae Lee

Música do ano

Always Remember Us This Way — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey e Lori McKenna
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish O’Connell e Finneas O’Connell
Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth e Tanya Tucker
Hard Place — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. e Rodney Jerkins
Lover — Taylor Swift
Norman F***ing Rockwell — Jack Antonoff e Lana Del Rey
Someone You Loved — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn e Sam Roman
Truth Hurts — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson e Jesse Saint John

Artista revelação

Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola

