Grammy 2020: Confira lista de vencedores

A 62ª edição do Grammy acontece neste domingo, 26 de janeiro, comandada pela cantora Alicia Keys. A premiação que elege o melhor da música deu destaque para novos talentos, como Lizzo, Billie Eilish e Lil Nas X. Confira abaixo os principais vencedores da noite:

Melhor performance pop solo

Truth Hurts — Lizzo – VENCEDORA

Spirit — Beyoncé

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish

7 Rings — Ariana Grande

You Need To Calm Down — Taylor Swift

Melhor Performance de R&B

Come Home — Anderson .Paak feat André 3000 – VENCEDOR

Love Again — Daniel Caesar & Brandy

Could’ve Been — H.E.R. feat Bryson Tiller

Exactly How I Feel — Lizzo feat Gucci Mane

Roll Some Mo — Lucky Daye

Melhor Performance de Duo/Grupo Country

Speechless— Dan + Shay – VENCEDORES

Brand New Man — Brooks & Dunn e Luke Combs

I Don’t Remember Me (Before You) — Brothers Osborne

The Daughters — Little Big Town

Common — Maren Morris e Brandi Carlile

Melhor Performance de R&B tradicional

Jerome — Lizzo – VENCEDORA

Time Today — BJ The Chicago Kid

Steady Love — India.Arie

Real Games — Lucky Daye

Built For Love — PJ Morton e Jazmine Sullivan

Melhor performance de metal

7empest — Tool – VENCEDOR

Astorolus – The Great Octopus — Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi

Humanicide — Death Angel

Bow Down — I Prevail

Unleashed — Killswitch Engage

Melhor álbum vocal de pop

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish – VENCEDOR

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift

Melhor performance de pop em grupo ou duo

Old Town Road — Lil Nas X e Billy Ray Cyrus – VENCEDOR

Boyfriend — Ariana Grande e Social House

Sucker — Jonas Brothers

Señorita — Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello

Melhor música de rock

This Land — Gary Clark Jr. – VENCEDOR

Fear Inoculum — Tool

Give Yourself a Try —The 1975

Harmony Hall — Vampire Weekend

History Repeats — Brittany Howard

Melhor Performance de Rock

This Land — Gary Clark Jr. – VENCEDOR

Pretty Waste — Bones UK

History Repeats — Brittany Howard

Woman — Karen O & Danger Mouse

Too Bad — Rival Sons

Melhor álbum de R&B

Venture — Anderson .Paak – VENCEDOR

1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted — Lucky Daye

Ella Mai — Ella Mai

Paul — PJ Morton

Melhor Álbum de rap

Igor — Tyler, The Creator -VENCEDOR

Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville

Championships — Meek Mill

I Am > I Was — 21 Savage

The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae

Melhor álbum vocal de pop tradicional

Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters – VENCEDOR

Sì — Andrea Bocelli

Love — Michael Bublé

A Legendary Christmas — John Legend

Walls — Barbra Streisand

Melhor álbum de country

While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker – VENCEDOR

Desperate Man — Eric Church

Stronger Than The Truth — Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies

Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett

Melhor álbum de rock

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant – VENCEDOR

In The End — The Cranberries

Trauma — I Prevail

Feral Roots — Rival Sons

Amo — Bring Me The Horizon

Melhor álbum de rock, música urbana e alternativa latina

Rosalia — El Mal Querer – VENCEDOR

Bad Bunny — X 100PRE

J Balvin & Bad Bunny — Oasis

Flor de Toloache — Indestrutible

iLe — Almadura

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

Father Of The Bride — Vampire Weekend – VENCEDOR

U.F.O.F. — Big Thief

Assume Form — James Blake

I,I — Bon Iver

Anima — Thom Yorke

Melhor álbum contemporâneo urbano

Cuz I Love You — Lizzo – VENCEDOR

Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy

Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn — NAO

Being Human In Public — Jessie Reyez

Álbum do ano

I,I — Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell — Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.

7 — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You — Lizzo

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Gravação do ano

Hey, Ma — Bon Iver

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish

7 Rings — Ariana Grande

Hard Place — H.E.R.

Talk — Khalid

Old Town Road — Lil Nas X e Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts — Lizzo

Sunflower — Post Malone e Swae Lee

Música do ano

Always Remember Us This Way — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey e Lori McKenna

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish O’Connell e Finneas O’Connell

Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth e Tanya Tucker

Hard Place — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. e Rodney Jerkins

Lover — Taylor Swift

Norman F***ing Rockwell — Jack Antonoff e Lana Del Rey

Someone You Loved — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn e Sam Roman

Truth Hurts — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson e Jesse Saint John

Artista revelação

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola