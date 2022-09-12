Os vencedores do Emmy 2022; confira lista

A 74ª edição do Emmy, principal premiação sobre TV e streaming dos Estados Unidos, acontece nesta segunda-feira, 12 de setembro. Confira ao longo da noite os premiados conforme são anunciados:

Vencedores

Ator em série de comédia

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – VENCEDOR

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) – VENCEDORA

Toni Collette (A Escada)

Julia Garner (Inventando Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Jessica Chastain (Cenas de um Casamento)

Margaret Qualley (MAID)

Ator coadjuvante em série dramática

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – VENCEDOR

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Round 6)

John Turturro (Ruptura)

Christopher Walken (Ruptura)

Oh Yeong-su (Round 6)

Atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

Julia Garner (Ozark) – VENCEDORA

Patricia Arquette (Ruptura)

Jung Hoyeon (Round 6)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seahorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – VENCEDOR

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – VENCEDORA

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Ator em minissérie ou filme para TV

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – VENCEDOR

Colin Firth (A Escada)

Andrew Garfield (Em Nome do Céu)

Oscar Isaac (Cenas de um Casamento)

Himash Patel (Estação Onze)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para TV

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – VENCEDORA

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para TV

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) – VENCEDOR

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Programa de competição

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video) – VENCEDORA

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Nailed It (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Talk show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) – VENCEDOR

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Indicados

Série dramática

Better Call Saul (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Ruptura (Apple TV+)

Round 6 (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Ator em série dramática

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Round 6)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Ruptura)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Atriz em série dramática

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Série de comédia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Atriz em série de comédia

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Minissérie

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventando Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

