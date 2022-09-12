Os vencedores do Emmy 2022; confira lista
Acompanhe ao longo da premiação os ganhadores entre as melhores séries do ano
A 74ª edição do Emmy, principal premiação sobre TV e streaming dos Estados Unidos, acontece nesta segunda-feira, 12 de setembro. Confira ao longo da noite os premiados conforme são anunciados:
Vencedores
Ator em série de comédia
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – VENCEDOR
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) – VENCEDORA
Toni Collette (A Escada)
Julia Garner (Inventando Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Jessica Chastain (Cenas de um Casamento)
Margaret Qualley (MAID)
Ator coadjuvante em série dramática
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – VENCEDOR
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Round 6)
John Turturro (Ruptura)
Christopher Walken (Ruptura)
Oh Yeong-su (Round 6)
Atriz coadjuvante em série dramática
Julia Garner (Ozark) – VENCEDORA
Patricia Arquette (Ruptura)
Jung Hoyeon (Round 6)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seahorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – VENCEDOR
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – VENCEDORA
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Ator em minissérie ou filme para TV
Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – VENCEDOR
Colin Firth (A Escada)
Andrew Garfield (Em Nome do Céu)
Oscar Isaac (Cenas de um Casamento)
Himash Patel (Estação Onze)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para TV
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – VENCEDORA
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para TV
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) – VENCEDOR
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Programa de competição
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video) – VENCEDORA
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Nailed It (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Talk show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) – VENCEDOR
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Indicados
Série dramática
Better Call Saul (Netflix)
Euphoria (HBO)
Ozark (Netflix)
Ruptura (Apple TV+)
Round 6 (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Ator em série dramática
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Round 6)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Ruptura)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Atriz em série dramática
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Série de comédia
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Hacks (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Atriz em série de comédia
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Minissérie
Dopesick (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Inventando Anna (Netflix)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
The White Lotus (HBO)