Por Felipe Branco Cruz
Grammy 2024: confira a lista com todos os vencedores da premiação

Em uma premiação dominada pelas mulheres, Billie Eilish, SZA e Phoebe Bridgers já abocanharam os primeiros gramofones

Atualizado em 4 fev 2024, 19h55 - Publicado em 4 fev 2024, 19h17
A cantora Billie Eilish ao lado do irmão Finneas recebe o Grammy de 2024 pela canção 'What Was I Made For', trilha sonora do filme Barbie
A 66.ª edição do Grammy, que ocorre neste domingo, 4, já começou a divulgar a lista dos premiados de 2024. Mesmo antes do início da cerimônia, os organizadores já informam alguns dos vencedores para deixar a edição mais dinâmica. E as favoritas da noite também já começaram a levar seus gramofones para casa. Billie Eilish e o irmão Finneas ganharam na categoria de Melhor Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual, com What Was I Made For, trilha do filme Barbie. A dupla SZA e Phoebe Bridgers também levou o prêmio com a música Ghost in The Machine, na categoria de melhor performance pop em dupla ou grupo.

Neste ano, o Grammy contou com número recorde de indicações femininas nas categorias mais importantes, como gravação do ano, com sete indicadas: SZA, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Victoria Monét, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, além do trio indie feminino Boygenius. O único homem na categoria é o pianista Jon Batiste. As mulheres também são as principais atrações dos shows da cerimônia, com apresentações de Joni Mitchell, SZA (liderando com nove indicações), Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo e Dua Lipa. Também farão shows Billy Joel, o rapper Travis Scott, o cantor country Luke Combs e o nigeriano Burna Boy.

Confira a lista dos indicados, com os vencedores já anunciados até o momento em negrito:

Lista em atualização…

Álbum do Ano

  • Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
  • boygenius – The Record
  • Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
  • Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
  • Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
  • Taylor Swift – Midnights
  • SZA – SOS

Gravação do Ano

  • Jon Batiste – Worship
  • boygenius – Not Strong Enough
  • Miley Cyrus – Flowers
  • Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
  • Victoria Monét – On My Mama
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
  • Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
  • SZA – Kill Bill

Música do Ano

  • Lana Del Rey – A&W
  • Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
  • Jon Batiste – Butterfly
  • Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
  • Miley Cyrus – Flowers
  • SZA – Kill Bill
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
  • Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Artista Revelação

  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred again..
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Coco Jones
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét
  • The War and Treaty

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop

  • Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
  • Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
  • Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)
  • Taylor Swift – Midnights

Melhor performance pop solo

  • Miley Cyrus – Flowers
  • Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
  • Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
  • Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Melhor Performance Pop de dupla ou grupo

  • Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
  • Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
  • Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
  • Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – Karma
  • SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine (VENCEDOR)

Melhor Gravação de Pop/Dance

  • David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
  • Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding – “Miracle”
  • Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam” (VENCEDOR)
  • Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – “One in a Million”
  • Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

  • Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
  • Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure
  • Laufey – Bewitched
  • Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World
  • Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive
  • Various Artists – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

  • James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
  • The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
  • Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) (VENCEDOR)
  • Kx5 – Kx5
  • Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Melhor Gravação de Dance/Eletrônica

  • Aphex Twin – “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”
  • James Blake – “Loading”
  • Disclosure – “Higher Than Ever Before”
  • Romy and Fred Again.. – “Strong”
  • Skrillex, Fred Again.., Flowdan – “Rumble” (VENCEDOR)

Melhor álbum de rock

  • Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
  • Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
  • Metallica – 72 Seasons
  • Paramore – This Is Why (VENCEDOR)
  • Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Melhor música de rock

  • The Rolling Stones – Angry
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
  • Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
  • boygenius – Not Strong Enough (VENCEDOR)
  • Foo Fighters – Rescued

Melhor performance de metal

  • Disturbed – “Bad Man”
  • Ghost – “Phantom of the Opera”
  • Metallica – “72 Seasons”
  • Slipknot – “Hive Mind”
  • Spiritbox – “Jaded”

Melhor Performance de Música Alternativa

  • Alvvays – “Belinda Says”
  • Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”
  • boygenius – “Cool About It”
  • Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
  • Paramore – “This Is Why” (VENCEDOR)

Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa

  • Arctic Monkeys – The Car
  • boygenius – The Record (VENCEDOR)
  • Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
  • Gorillaz – Cracker Island
  • PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Melhor performance de R&B

  • Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
  • Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
  • Coco Jones – “ICU”
  • Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”
  • SZA – “Kill Bill”

Melhor álbum de R&B

  • Babyface – Girls Night Out
  • Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
  • Emily King – Special Occasion
  • Victoria Monét – Jaguar II (VENCEDOR)
  • Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Melhor música de R&B

  • Halle – “Angel”
  • Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
  • Coco Jones – “ICU”
  • Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
  • SZA – “Snooze”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

  • Babyface featuring Coco Jones – “Simple”
  • Kenyon Dixon – “Lucky”
  • Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind and Fire, and Hazel Monét – “Hollywood”
  • PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – “Good Morning” (VENCEDOR)
  • SZA – “Love Language”

Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo

  • 6lack – Since I Have a Lover
  • Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
  • Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
  • Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
  • SZA – SOS

Melhor álbum de rap

  • Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss
  • Killer Mike – Michael (VENCEDOR)
  • Metro Boomin – Heroes and Villains
  • Nas – King’s Disease III
  • Travis Scott – Utopia

Melhor música de rap

  • Doja Cat – “Attention”
  • Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – “Barbie World”
  • Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
  • Drake and 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
  • Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists and Engineers” (VENCEDOR)

Melhor performance de rap

  • Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”
  • Black Thought – “Love Letter”
  • Drake and 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
  • Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists and Engineers”
  • Coi Leray – “Players”

Melhor performance de rap melódico

  • Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage – “Sittin’ On Top of the World”
  • Doja Cat – “Attention”
  • Drake and 21 Savage – “Spin Bout U”
  • Lil Durk featuring J. Cole – “All My Life” (VENCEDOR)
  • SZA – “Low”

Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo

  • Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile
  • Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion
  • Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
  • Cory Henry – Live at the Piano
  • Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book

Melhor álbum de country

  • Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
  • Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
  • Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
  • Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain
  • Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Melhor performance solo de country

  • Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
  • Brandy Clark – “Buried”
  • Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
  • Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”
  • Chris Stapleton – “White Horse” (VENCEDOR)

Melhor performance duo ou grupo de country

  • Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings – “High Note”
  • Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”
  • Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – “I Remember Everything”
  • Vince Gill and Paul Franklin – “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”
  • Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson – “Save Me”
  • Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton – “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Best American Roots Performance

  • Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
  • Blind Boys of Alabama – “Heaven Help Us All”
  • Madison Cunningham – “Inventing the Wheel”
  • Rhiannon Giddens – “You Louisiana Man”
  • Allison Russell – “Eve Was Black” (VENCEDOR)

Best Americana Performance

  • Blind Boys of Alabama – “Friendship”
  • Tyler Childers – “Help Me Make It Through the Night”
  • Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity” (VENCEDOR)
  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “King of Oklahoma”
  • Allison Russell – “The Returner”

Best American Roots Song

  • The War and Treaty – “Blank Page”
  • Billy Strings featuring Willie Nelson – “California Sober”
  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “Cast Iron Skillet” (VENCEDOR)
  • Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity”
  • Allison Russell, “The Returner”

Best Americana Album

  • Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
  • Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions
  • Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One
  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes (VENCEDOR)
  • Allison Russell – The Returner

Best Bluegrass Album

  • Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
  • Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game
  • Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar
  • Willie Nelson – Bluegrass
  • Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad
  • Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway – City of Gold

Best Traditional Blues Album

  • Eric Bibb – Ridin’
  • Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of Sipp
  • Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody
  • John Primer – Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge
  • Bobby Rush – All My Love for You (VENCEDOR)

Best Contemporary Blues Album

  • Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues
  • Ruthie Foster – Healing Time
  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live in London
  • Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony (VENCEDOR)
  • Bettye LaVette – LaVette!

Best Folk Album

  • Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
  • The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
  • Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)
  • Nickel Creek – Celebrants
  • Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
  • Paul Simon – Seven Psalms
  • Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Best Latin Pop Album

  • Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
  • AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
  • Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
  • Pedro Capó – La Neta
  • Maluma – Don Juan
  • Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Melhor álbum de Música Urbana

  • Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
  • Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
  • Tainy – Data

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

  • Cabra – Martínez
  • Diamante Eléctrico – Leche De Tigre
  • Juanes – Vida Cotidiana
  • Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores
  • Fito Paez – EADDA9223

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

  • Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano
  • Lila Downs – La Sánchez
  • Flor de Toloache – Motherflower
  • Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
  • Peso Pluma – Génesis (VENCEDOR)

Best Tropical Latin Album

  • Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45o Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) (VENCEDOR)
  • Luis Figueroa – Voy a Ti
  • Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico
  • Omara Portuondo – VIDA
  • Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – MIMY & TONY
  • Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

Best Global Music Performance

  • Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – “Shadow Forces”
  • Burna Boy – “Alone”
  • Davido – “Feel”
  • Silvana Estrada – “Milagro y Desastre”
  • Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) – “Abundance in Millets”
  • Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – “Pashto” (VENCEDOR)
  • Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – “Todo Colores”

Best Global Music Album

  • Susana Baca – Epifanías
  • Bokanté – History
  • Burna Boy – I Told Them…
  • Davido – Timeless
  • Shakti – This Moment (VENCEDOR)

Best African Music Performance

  • Asake and Olamide – “Amapiano”
  • Burna Boy – “City Boys”
  • Davido featuring Musa Keys – “Unavailable”
  • Ayra Starr – “Rush”
  • Tyla – “Water”

Best Reggae Album

  • Buju Banton – Born for Greatness
  • Beenie Man – Simma
  • Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023
  • Burning Spear – No Destroyer
  • Julian Marley and Antaeus – Colors of Royal

Melhor Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual

  • Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – “Barbie World”
  • Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
  • Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken”
  • Rihanna – “Lift Me Up”
  • Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” (VENCEDOR)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

  • Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
  • Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • John Williams – The Fabelmans
  • John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer (VENCEDOR)

Best Comedy Album

  • Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
  • Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer
  • Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
  • Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
  • Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

  • Meryl Streep – Big Tree
  • William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
  • Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being
  • Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s OK To Be Angry About Capitalism
  • Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

  • Daisy Jones and the Six – Aurora
  • Various Artists – Barbie the Album (VENCEDOR)
  • Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
  • Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
  • “Weird Al” Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Shane McAnally
  • Theron Thomas (VENCEDOR)
  • Justin Tranter

Best Music Video

  • The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping (VENCEDOR)
  • Tyler Childers – In Your Love
  • Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
  • Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
  • Troye Sivan – Rush

Best Music Film

  • Moonage Daydream (VENCEDOR)
  • How I’m Feeling Now
  • Kendrick Lamar: Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour
  • I Am Everything (Little Richard)
  • Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur)
