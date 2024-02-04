Grammy 2024: confira a lista com todos os vencedores da premiação
Em uma premiação dominada pelas mulheres, Billie Eilish, SZA e Phoebe Bridgers já abocanharam os primeiros gramofones
A 66.ª edição do Grammy, que ocorre neste domingo, 4, já começou a divulgar a lista dos premiados de 2024. Mesmo antes do início da cerimônia, os organizadores já informam alguns dos vencedores para deixar a edição mais dinâmica. E as favoritas da noite também já começaram a levar seus gramofones para casa. Billie Eilish e o irmão Finneas ganharam na categoria de Melhor Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual, com What Was I Made For, trilha do filme Barbie. A dupla SZA e Phoebe Bridgers também levou o prêmio com a música Ghost in The Machine, na categoria de melhor performance pop em dupla ou grupo.
Neste ano, o Grammy contou com número recorde de indicações femininas nas categorias mais importantes, como gravação do ano, com sete indicadas: SZA, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Victoria Monét, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, além do trio indie feminino Boygenius. O único homem na categoria é o pianista Jon Batiste. As mulheres também são as principais atrações dos shows da cerimônia, com apresentações de Joni Mitchell, SZA (liderando com nove indicações), Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo e Dua Lipa. Também farão shows Billy Joel, o rapper Travis Scott, o cantor country Luke Combs e o nigeriano Burna Boy.
Confira a lista dos indicados, com os vencedores já anunciados até o momento em negrito:
Lista em atualização…
Álbum do Ano
- Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
- boygenius – The Record
- Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
- Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
- Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
- Taylor Swift – Midnights
- SZA – SOS
Gravação do Ano
- Jon Batiste – Worship
- boygenius – Not Strong Enough
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
- Victoria Monét – On My Mama
- Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
- SZA – Kill Bill
Música do Ano
- Lana Del Rey – A&W
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
- Jon Batiste – Butterfly
- Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Artista Revelação
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop
- Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
- Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
- Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)
- Taylor Swift – Midnights
Melhor performance pop solo
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
- Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Melhor Performance Pop de dupla ou grupo
- Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
- Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
- Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
- Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – Karma
- SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine (VENCEDOR)
Melhor Gravação de Pop/Dance
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
- Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding – “Miracle”
- Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam” (VENCEDOR)
- Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – “One in a Million”
- Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
- Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure
- Laufey – Bewitched
- Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World
- Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive
- Various Artists – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
- The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
- Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) (VENCEDOR)
- Kx5 – Kx5
- Skrillex – Quest for Fire
Melhor Gravação de Dance/Eletrônica
- Aphex Twin – “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”
- James Blake – “Loading”
- Disclosure – “Higher Than Ever Before”
- Romy and Fred Again.. – “Strong”
- Skrillex, Fred Again.., Flowdan – “Rumble” (VENCEDOR)
Melhor álbum de rock
- Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
- Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
- Metallica – 72 Seasons
- Paramore – This Is Why (VENCEDOR)
- Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
Melhor música de rock
- The Rolling Stones – Angry
- Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
- Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
- boygenius – Not Strong Enough (VENCEDOR)
- Foo Fighters – Rescued
Melhor performance de metal
- Disturbed – “Bad Man”
- Ghost – “Phantom of the Opera”
- Metallica – “72 Seasons”
- Slipknot – “Hive Mind”
- Spiritbox – “Jaded”
Melhor Performance de Música Alternativa
- Alvvays – “Belinda Says”
- Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”
- boygenius – “Cool About It”
- Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
- Paramore – “This Is Why” (VENCEDOR)
Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa
- Arctic Monkeys – The Car
- boygenius – The Record (VENCEDOR)
- Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Gorillaz – Cracker Island
- PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Melhor performance de R&B
- Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
- Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
- Coco Jones – “ICU”
- Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
Melhor álbum de R&B
- Babyface – Girls Night Out
- Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
- Emily King – Special Occasion
- Victoria Monét – Jaguar II (VENCEDOR)
- Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Melhor música de R&B
- Halle – “Angel”
- Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
- Coco Jones – “ICU”
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
- SZA – “Snooze”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Babyface featuring Coco Jones – “Simple”
- Kenyon Dixon – “Lucky”
- Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind and Fire, and Hazel Monét – “Hollywood”
- PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – “Good Morning” (VENCEDOR)
- SZA – “Love Language”
Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo
- 6lack – Since I Have a Lover
- Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
- Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
- Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
- SZA – SOS
Melhor álbum de rap
- Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss
- Killer Mike – Michael (VENCEDOR)
- Metro Boomin – Heroes and Villains
- Nas – King’s Disease III
- Travis Scott – Utopia
Melhor música de rap
- Doja Cat – “Attention”
- Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – “Barbie World”
- Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
- Drake and 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
- Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists and Engineers” (VENCEDOR)
Melhor performance de rap
- Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”
- Black Thought – “Love Letter”
- Drake and 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
- Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists and Engineers”
- Coi Leray – “Players”
Melhor performance de rap melódico
- Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage – “Sittin’ On Top of the World”
- Doja Cat – “Attention”
- Drake and 21 Savage – “Spin Bout U”
- Lil Durk featuring J. Cole – “All My Life” (VENCEDOR)
- SZA – “Low”
Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile
- Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion
- Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
- Cory Henry – Live at the Piano
- Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book
Melhor álbum de country
- Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
- Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
- Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
- Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain
- Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
Melhor performance solo de country
- Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
- Brandy Clark – “Buried”
- Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
- Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”
- Chris Stapleton – “White Horse” (VENCEDOR)
Melhor performance duo ou grupo de country
- Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings – “High Note”
- Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”
- Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – “I Remember Everything”
- Vince Gill and Paul Franklin – “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”
- Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson – “Save Me”
- Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton – “We Don’t Fight Anymore”
Best American Roots Performance
- Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
- Blind Boys of Alabama – “Heaven Help Us All”
- Madison Cunningham – “Inventing the Wheel”
- Rhiannon Giddens – “You Louisiana Man”
- Allison Russell – “Eve Was Black” (VENCEDOR)
Best Americana Performance
- Blind Boys of Alabama – “Friendship”
- Tyler Childers – “Help Me Make It Through the Night”
- Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity” (VENCEDOR)
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “King of Oklahoma”
- Allison Russell – “The Returner”
Best American Roots Song
- The War and Treaty – “Blank Page”
- Billy Strings featuring Willie Nelson – “California Sober”
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “Cast Iron Skillet” (VENCEDOR)
- Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity”
- Allison Russell, “The Returner”
Best Americana Album
- Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
- Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions
- Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes (VENCEDOR)
- Allison Russell – The Returner
Best Bluegrass Album
- Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
- Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game
- Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar
- Willie Nelson – Bluegrass
- Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad
- Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway – City of Gold
Best Traditional Blues Album
- Eric Bibb – Ridin’
- Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of Sipp
- Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody
- John Primer – Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge
- Bobby Rush – All My Love for You (VENCEDOR)
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues
- Ruthie Foster – Healing Time
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live in London
- Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony (VENCEDOR)
- Bettye LaVette – LaVette!
Best Folk Album
- Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
- The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
- Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)
- Nickel Creek – Celebrants
- Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
- Paul Simon – Seven Psalms
- Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy
Best Latin Pop Album
- Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
- AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
- Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
- Pedro Capó – La Neta
- Maluma – Don Juan
- Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)
Melhor álbum de Música Urbana
- Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
- Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
- Tainy – Data
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Cabra – Martínez
- Diamante Eléctrico – Leche De Tigre
- Juanes – Vida Cotidiana
- Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores
- Fito Paez – EADDA9223
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
- Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano
- Lila Downs – La Sánchez
- Flor de Toloache – Motherflower
- Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
- Peso Pluma – Génesis (VENCEDOR)
Best Tropical Latin Album
- Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45o Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) (VENCEDOR)
- Luis Figueroa – Voy a Ti
- Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico
- Omara Portuondo – VIDA
- Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – MIMY & TONY
- Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así
Best Global Music Performance
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – “Shadow Forces”
- Burna Boy – “Alone”
- Davido – “Feel”
- Silvana Estrada – “Milagro y Desastre”
- Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) – “Abundance in Millets”
- Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – “Pashto” (VENCEDOR)
- Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – “Todo Colores”
Best Global Music Album
- Susana Baca – Epifanías
- Bokanté – History
- Burna Boy – I Told Them…
- Davido – Timeless
- Shakti – This Moment (VENCEDOR)
Best African Music Performance
- Asake and Olamide – “Amapiano”
- Burna Boy – “City Boys”
- Davido featuring Musa Keys – “Unavailable”
- Ayra Starr – “Rush”
- Tyla – “Water”
Best Reggae Album
- Buju Banton – Born for Greatness
- Beenie Man – Simma
- Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023
- Burning Spear – No Destroyer
- Julian Marley and Antaeus – Colors of Royal
Melhor Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual
- Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – “Barbie World”
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
- Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken”
- Rihanna – “Lift Me Up”
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” (VENCEDOR)
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
- Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
- Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
- John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer (VENCEDOR)
Best Comedy Album
- Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
- Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer
- Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
- Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
- Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
- Meryl Streep – Big Tree
- William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
- Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being
- Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s OK To Be Angry About Capitalism
- Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Daisy Jones and the Six – Aurora
- Various Artists – Barbie the Album (VENCEDOR)
- Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
- Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
- “Weird Al” Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas (VENCEDOR)
- Justin Tranter
Best Music Video
- The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping (VENCEDOR)
- Tyler Childers – In Your Love
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
- Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
- Troye Sivan – Rush
Best Music Film
- Moonage Daydream (VENCEDOR)
- How I’m Feeling Now
- Kendrick Lamar: Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour
- I Am Everything (Little Richard)
- Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur)