Grammy 2024: confira a lista com todos os vencedores da premiação

A 66.ª edição do Grammy, que ocorre neste domingo, 4, já começou a divulgar a lista dos premiados de 2024. Mesmo antes do início da cerimônia, os organizadores já informam alguns dos vencedores para deixar a edição mais dinâmica. E as favoritas da noite também já começaram a levar seus gramofones para casa. Billie Eilish e o irmão Finneas ganharam na categoria de Melhor Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual, com What Was I Made For, trilha do filme Barbie. A dupla SZA e Phoebe Bridgers também levou o prêmio com a música Ghost in The Machine, na categoria de melhor performance pop em dupla ou grupo.

Neste ano, o Grammy contou com número recorde de indicações femininas nas categorias mais importantes, como gravação do ano, com sete indicadas: SZA, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Victoria Monét, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, além do trio indie feminino Boygenius. O único homem na categoria é o pianista Jon Batiste. As mulheres também são as principais atrações dos shows da cerimônia, com apresentações de Joni Mitchell, SZA (liderando com nove indicações), Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo e Dua Lipa. Também farão shows Billy Joel, o rapper Travis Scott, o cantor country Luke Combs e o nigeriano Burna Boy.

Confira a lista dos indicados, com os vencedores já anunciados até o momento em negrito:

Lista em atualização…

Álbum do Ano

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

boygenius – The Record

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

Taylor Swift – Midnights

SZA – SOS

Gravação do Ano

Jon Batiste – Worship

boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

SZA – Kill Bill

Música do Ano

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Jon Batiste – Butterfly

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

SZA – Kill Bill

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Artista Revelação

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Melhor performance pop solo

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Melhor Performance Pop de dupla ou grupo

Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles

Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone

Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – Karma



SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine (VENCEDOR)

Melhor Gravação de Pop/Dance

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding – “Miracle”



Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam” (VENCEDOR)

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – “One in a Million”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure

Laufey – Bewitched

Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive

Various Artists – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling



Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) (VENCEDOR)

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Melhor Gravação de Dance/Eletrônica

Aphex Twin – “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”

James Blake – “Loading”

Disclosure – “Higher Than Ever Before”

Romy and Fred Again.. – “Strong”



Skrillex, Fred Again.., Flowdan – “Rumble” (VENCEDOR)

Melhor álbum de rock

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why (VENCEDOR)

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Melhor música de rock

The Rolling Stones – Angry

Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness

boygenius – Not Strong Enough (VENCEDOR)

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Melhor performance de metal

Disturbed – “Bad Man”

Ghost – “Phantom of the Opera”

Metallica – “72 Seasons”

Slipknot – “Hive Mind”

Spiritbox – “Jaded”

Melhor Performance de Música Alternativa

Alvvays – “Belinda Says”

Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”

boygenius – “Cool About It”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Paramore – “This Is Why” (VENCEDOR)

Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

boygenius – The Record (VENCEDOR)

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Melhor performance de R&B

Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”

Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”

Coco Jones – “ICU”

Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Melhor álbum de R&B

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

Emily King – Special Occasion

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II (VENCEDOR)

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Melhor música de R&B

Halle – “Angel”

Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”

Coco Jones – “ICU”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

SZA – “Snooze”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface featuring Coco Jones – “Simple”

Kenyon Dixon – “Lucky”

Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind and Fire, and Hazel Monét – “Hollywood”

PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – “Good Morning” (VENCEDOR)

SZA – “Love Language”

Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo

6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

SZA – SOS

Melhor álbum de rap

Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss

Killer Mike – Michael (VENCEDOR)

Metro Boomin – Heroes and Villains

Nas – King’s Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia

Melhor música de rap

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – “Barbie World”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Drake and 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists and Engineers” (VENCEDOR)

Melhor performance de rap

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought – “Love Letter”

Drake and 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists and Engineers”

Coi Leray – “Players”

Melhor performance de rap melódico

Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage – “Sittin’ On Top of the World”

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Drake and 21 Savage – “Spin Bout U”

Lil Durk featuring J. Cole – “All My Life” (VENCEDOR)

SZA – “Low”

Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile

Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Cory Henry – Live at the Piano

Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book

Melhor álbum de country

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain

Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Melhor performance solo de country

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Brandy Clark – “Buried”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”



Chris Stapleton – “White Horse” (VENCEDOR)

Melhor performance duo ou grupo de country

Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings – “High Note”

Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”

Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – “I Remember Everything”

Vince Gill and Paul Franklin – “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”

Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson – “Save Me”

Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton – “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Blind Boys of Alabama – “Heaven Help Us All”

Madison Cunningham – “Inventing the Wheel”

Rhiannon Giddens – “You Louisiana Man”



Allison Russell – “Eve Was Black” (VENCEDOR)

Best Americana Performance

Blind Boys of Alabama – “Friendship”

Tyler Childers – “Help Me Make It Through the Night”

Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity” (VENCEDOR)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “King of Oklahoma”

Allison Russell – “The Returner”

Best American Roots Song

The War and Treaty – “Blank Page”

Billy Strings featuring Willie Nelson – “California Sober”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “Cast Iron Skillet” (VENCEDOR)

Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity”

Allison Russell, “The Returner”

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One



Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes (VENCEDOR)

Allison Russell – The Returner

Best Bluegrass Album

Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game

Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar

Willie Nelson – Bluegrass

Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway – City of Gold

Best Traditional Blues Album

Eric Bibb – Ridin’

Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of Sipp

Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody

John Primer – Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge



Bobby Rush – All My Love for You (VENCEDOR)

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues

Ruthie Foster – Healing Time

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live in London

Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony (VENCEDOR)

Bettye LaVette – LaVette!

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire

The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon

Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)

Nickel Creek – Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee

Paul Simon – Seven Psalms

Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja

AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Paula Arenas – A Ciegas

Pedro Capó – La Neta

Maluma – Don Juan

Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Melhor álbum de Música Urbana

Rauw Alejandro – Saturno

Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito

Tainy – Data

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cabra – Martínez

Diamante Eléctrico – Leche De Tigre

Juanes – Vida Cotidiana

Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores

Fito Paez – EADDA9223

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano

Lila Downs – La Sánchez

Flor de Toloache – Motherflower

Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes



Peso Pluma – Génesis (VENCEDOR)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45o Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) (VENCEDOR)

Luis Figueroa – Voy a Ti

Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico

Omara Portuondo – VIDA

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – MIMY & TONY

Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – “Shadow Forces”

Burna Boy – “Alone”

Davido – “Feel”

Silvana Estrada – “Milagro y Desastre”

Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) – “Abundance in Millets”

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – “Pashto” (VENCEDOR)

Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – “Todo Colores”

Best Global Music Album

Susana Baca – Epifanías

Bokanté – History

Burna Boy – I Told Them…

Davido – Timeless

Shakti – This Moment (VENCEDOR)

Best African Music Performance

Asake and Olamide – “Amapiano”

Burna Boy – “City Boys”

Davido featuring Musa Keys – “Unavailable”

Ayra Starr – “Rush”

Tyla – “Water”

Best Reggae Album

Buju Banton – Born for Greatness

Beenie Man – Simma

Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023

Burning Spear – No Destroyer

Julian Marley and Antaeus – Colors of Royal

Melhor Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – “Barbie World”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken”

Rihanna – “Lift Me Up”



Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” (VENCEDOR)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

John Williams – The Fabelmans

John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny



Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer (VENCEDOR)

Best Comedy Album

Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer

Chris Rock – Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love

Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep – Big Tree

William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s OK To Be Angry About Capitalism

Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Daisy Jones and the Six – Aurora



Various Artists – Barbie the Album (VENCEDOR)

Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

“Weird Al” Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas (VENCEDOR)

Justin Tranter

Best Music Video

The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping (VENCEDOR)

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out

Troye Sivan – Rush

Best Music Film