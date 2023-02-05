Grammy 2023: confira a lista completa de vencedores da premiação

Pop, rock, jazz, black music ou MPB: tudo o que for notícia no mundo da música está na mira deste blog, para o bem ou para o mal

Com 91 categorias, o Grammy já começou a anunciar os vencedores em diversas categorias técnicas. A cerimônia de premiação começa apenas as 22h, com transmissão simultânea na HBO Max e TNT. Até o momento, a cantora Beyoncé já ganhou dois gramofones, mas a grande destaque foi o prêmio para Viola Davis na categoria melhor audiolivro, narração ou gravação narrativa, pelo trabalho com Finding Me, a sua autobiografia. Com este prêmio, Viola entra para o seleto grupo dos Egot, acrônimo para os prêmios Emmy, Grammy, Oscar e Tony.

O roqueiro Ozzy Osbourne também ganhou, na categoria melhor performance de heavy metal com a música Degradation Rules, e também melhor álbum de rock, com Patient Number 9. A cantora brasileira Anitta também concorre ao prêmio na categoria de artista revelação.

Confira abaixo os vencedores já anunciados até o momento em negrito.

Gravação do ano

Don’t Shut Me Down – ABBA

Easy on Me – Adele

BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige

You and Me on the Rock – Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

Woman – Doja Cat

Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time – Lizzo

As It Was – Harry Styles

Música do ano