Grammy 2023: confira a lista completa de vencedores da premiação
A cerimônia de entrega do mais importante prêmio de música acontece em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos
Com 91 categorias, o Grammy já começou a anunciar os vencedores em diversas categorias técnicas. A cerimônia de premiação começa apenas as 22h, com transmissão simultânea na HBO Max e TNT. Até o momento, a cantora Beyoncé já ganhou dois gramofones, mas a grande destaque foi o prêmio para Viola Davis na categoria melhor audiolivro, narração ou gravação narrativa, pelo trabalho com Finding Me, a sua autobiografia. Com este prêmio, Viola entra para o seleto grupo dos Egot, acrônimo para os prêmios Emmy, Grammy, Oscar e Tony.
O roqueiro Ozzy Osbourne também ganhou, na categoria melhor performance de heavy metal com a música Degradation Rules, e também melhor álbum de rock, com Patient Number 9. A cantora brasileira Anitta também concorre ao prêmio na categoria de artista revelação.
Confira abaixo os vencedores já anunciados até o momento em negrito.
Gravação do ano
- Don’t Shut Me Down – ABBA
- Easy on Me – Adele
- BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige
- You and Me on the Rock – Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
- Woman – Doja Cat
- Bad Habit – Steve Lacy
- The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar
- About Damn Time – Lizzo
- As It Was – Harry Styles
Música do ano
- Adele – Easy on Me
- Beyoncé – Break My Soul
- Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
- Gayle – ABCDEFU
- Harry Styles – As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
- Lizzo – About Damn Time
- Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
- Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Álbum do ano
- ABBA – Voyage
- Adele – 30
- Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
- Beyoncé – Renaissance
- Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
- Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
- Harry Styles – Harry’s House
- Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
- Lizzo – Special
- Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Melhor performance solo pop
- Adele – Easy on Me
- Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
- Doja Cat – Woman
- Harry Styles – As It Was
- Lizzo – About Damn Time
- Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Melhor performance pop solo ou grupo
- ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
- Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
- Coldplay & BTS – My Universe
- Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Melhor álbum pop vocal
- ABBA – Voyage
- Adele – 30
- Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
- Harry Styles – Harry’s House (VENCEDOR)
- Lizzo – Special
Revelação do ano
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- Domi & Jd Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Tobe Nwigwie
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica
- Beyoncé – Renaissance
- Bonobo – Fragments
- Diplo – Diplo
- Odesza – The Last Goodbye
- Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender
Melhor álbum de rap
- DJ Khaled – God Did
- Future – I Never Liked You
- Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
- Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
- Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Melhor álbum de música urbana
- Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
- Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
- Farruko – La 167
- Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
- Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Melhor performance de R&B
- Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
- Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
- Lucky Daye – Over
- Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me
- Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Melhor música de R&B
- Beyoncé – Cuff It (VENCEDOR)
- Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
- Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
- Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
- PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Melhor álbum de country
- Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
- Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
- Maren Morris – Humble Quest
- Miranda Lambert – Palomino
- Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time
Melhor álbum pop vocal tradicional
- Diana Ross – Thank You
- Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…
- Michael Bublé – Higher (VENCEDOR)
- Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
- Pentatonix – Evergreen
Melhor gravação Dance/Eletrônica
- Beyoncé – Break My Soul (VENCEDORA)
- Bonobo – Rosewood
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
- Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
- Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated
- Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees
Melhor engenharia de som em álbum não-clássico
- Baynk – Adolescence
- Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century
- Harry Styles – Harry’s House (VENCEDOR)
- Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
- Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Melhor performance de rap
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
- Doja Cat – Vegas
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
- Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
- Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 (VENCEDOR)
Melhor performance de rock
- Beck – Old Man
- The Black Keys – Wild Child
- Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses (VENCEDOR)
- Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
- IDLES – Crawl!
- Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
- Turnstile – Holiday
Melhor performance de música alternativa
- Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
- Big Thief – Certainty
- Florence and the Machine – “King”
- Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge (VENCEDOR)
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Melhor álbum de música alternativa
- Arcade Fire – WE
- Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
- Björk – Fossora
- Wet Leg – Wet Leg (VENCEDOR)
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Produtor do ano, não clássico
- Boi-1da
- Dahi
- Dan Auerbach
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Jack Antonoff (VENCEDOR)
Compositor do ano, não-clássico
- Amy Allen
- Laura Veltz
- Nija Charles
- The-Dream
- Tobias Jesso Jr. (VENCEDOR)
Melhor performance R&B
- Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
- Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
- Lucky Daye – Over
- Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me
- Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs (VENCEDORA)
Melhor álbum de R&B Progressivo
- Cory Henry – Operation Funk
- Moonchild – Starfruit
- Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights (VENCEDOR)
- Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
- Terrace Martin – Drones
Melhor álbum R&B
- Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
- Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
- Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
- PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
- Robert Glasper – Black Radio III (VENCEDOR)
Melhor música de rap
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
- Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
- Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
- Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 (VENCEDOR)
Melhor performance de R&B tradicional
- Beyoncé – Off the sofa (VENCEDORA)
- Do 4 Love – Snoh Aalegra
- Keeps On Fallin’ – Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
- ‘Round Midnight – Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
- Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige
Melhor performance melódica de rap
- DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful
- Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U (VENCEDOR)
- Jack Harlow – First Class
- Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard
- Latto – Big Energy (Live)
Melhor performance de heavy metal
- Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
- Megadeth – We’ll Be Back
- Muse – Kill or Be Killed
- Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules (VENCEDOR)
- Turnstile – Blackout
Melhor álbum de rock
- The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
- IDLES – Crawler
- Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
- Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 (VENCEDOR)
- Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Melhor música de rock
- Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses (VENCEDOR)
- Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
- Turnstile – Blackout
- The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream
Melhor álbum de pop latino
- Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
- Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
- Fonseca – Viajante
- Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros (VENCEDOR)
- Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +
Melhor álbum latino de rock ou alternativo
- Cimafunk – El Alimento
- Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes
- Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
- Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
- Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
- Rosalía – Motomami (VENCEDOR)
Melhor performance de country solo
- Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
- Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
- Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
- Willie Nelson – Live Forever (VENCEDOR)
- Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange
Melhor música de country
- Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t (VENCEDOR)
- Luke Combs – Doin’ This
- Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
- Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
- Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
- Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo
- Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer
- Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl (VENCEDOR)
- Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking
- Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory
- Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Gonig Where the Lonely Go
Melhor álbum folk
- Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
- Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line
- Judy Collins – Spellbound
- Madison Cunningham – Revealer
- Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
Melhor álbum bluegrass
- The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud
- The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree (VENCEDOR)
- Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain
- Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside
Trilha compilação de trilha sonora para mídia visual
- Vários artistas – Elvis
- Vários artistas – Encanto (VENCEDOR)
- Vários artistas – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4
- Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick
- Vários artistas – West Side Story
Trilha sonora para mídia visual (incluindo filme e TV)
- Germaine Franco – Encanto (VENCEDOR)
- Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die
- Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
- Michael Giacchino – The Batman
- Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3
Melhor trilha para videogames e outras mídias interativas
- Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Bear McCreary – Call of Duty®: Vanguard
- Christopher Tin – Old World
- Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök (VENCEDOR)
Melhor clipe
- Adele – Easy on Me
- BTS – Yet to Come
- Doja Cat – Woman
- Harry Styles – As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
- Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film (VENCEDOR)
Melhor filme de música
- Adele – Adele One Night Only
- Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2
- Justin Bieber – Our World
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
- Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
- Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story (VENCEDOR)
Melhor canção para mídia visual
- Beyoncé – “Be Alive”
- Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (VENCEDOR)
- Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – “Keep Rising (The Woman King)”
- Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand”
- Taylor Swift – “Carolina”
- 4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – “Nobody Like U”
Melhor gravação remix
- Beyoncé – “Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)”
- Ellie Goulding – “Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)”
- The Knocks & Dragonette – “Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)”
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)” (VENCEDOR)
- Wet Leg – “Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)”
Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo
- Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
- The Chainsmokers – Memories…Do Not Open
- Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
- Jane Ira Bloom – Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1
- Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides (VENCEDOR)
Melhor composição instrumental
- Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – “Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues”
- Geoffrey Keezer – “Refuge (VENCEDOR)
- Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn – “El País Invisible”
- Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – “African Tales”
- Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – “Snapshots”
Melhor arranjo instrumental ou acapella
- Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 – “As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)”
- Danny Elfman – “Main Titles”
- Kings Return – “How Deep Is Your Love”
- Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer – “Scrapple From the Apple” (VENCEDOR)
- Remy Le Boeuf – “Minnesota, WI”
Melhor arranjo, instrumentos e vocais
- Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – “2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)”
- Cécile McLorin Salvant – “Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying”
- Christine McVie – “Songbird (Orchestral Version)” (VENCEDOR)
- Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer – “Never Gonna Be Alone”
- Louis Cole – “Let It Happen”
Melhor álbum de new age, ambient ou chant
- Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger
- Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana
- Mystic Mirror – White Sun (VENCEDOR)
- Paul Avgerinos – Joy
- Will Ackerman – Positano Songs
Melhor canção de raiz americana
- Anaïs Mitchell – “Bright Star”
- Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
- Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That” (VENCEDOR)
- Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – “High and Lonesome”
- Sheryl Crow – “Forever”
Melhor solo de jazz improvisado
- Ambrose Akinmusire – “Rounds (Live)”
- Gerald Albright – “Keep Holding On”
- John Beasley – “Cherokee/Koko”
- Marcus Baylor – “Call of the Drum”
- Melissa Aldana – “Falling”
- Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – “Endangered Species” (VENCEDOR)
Melhor álbum de jazz vocal
- The Baylor Project – The Evening: Live at Apparatus
- Carmen Lundy – Fade to Black
- Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song
- The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty
- Samara Joy – Linger Awhile (VENCEDOR)
Melhor álbum de jazz instrumental
- Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – LongGone
- Peter Erskine Trio – Live in Italy
- Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1 (VENCEDOR)
- Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
- Yellowjackets – Parallel Motion
Melhor álbum de grupo de grande formação de jazz
- John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – Bird Lives
- Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows – Architecture of Storms
- Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – Remembering Bob Freedman
- Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – Center Stage
- Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra (VENCEDOR)
Melhor álbum de música infantil
- Alphabet Rockers – The Movement (VENCEDOR)
- Divinity Roxx – Ready Set Go!
- Justin Roberts – Space Cadet
- Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Los Fabulosos
- Wendy and DB – Into the Little Blue House
Melhor audiolivro, narração ou gravação narrativa
- Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
- Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
- Questlove – Music Is History
- Viola Davis – Finding Me (VENCEDORA)
Melhor álbum de reggae
- Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling (VENCEDOR)
- Koffee – Gifted
- Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm
- Sean Paul – Scorcha
- Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi
Melhor performance de música global
- Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – “Udhero Na”
- Burna Boy – “Last Last”
- Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – “Gimme Love”
- Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – “Neva Bow Down”
- Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – “Bayethe” (VENCEDOR)
Melhor álbum de música global
- Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba
- Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)
- Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat
- Burna Boy – Love, Damini
- Masa Takumi – Sakura (VENCEDOR)
Melhor álbum de música mexicana regional (incluindo tejano)
- Chiquis – Abeja Reina
- Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido
- Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
- Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical (VENCEDOR)
- Los Tigres del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)
Melhor encarte
- Fann – Telos
- Soporus – Divers
- Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful
- Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning (VENCEDOR)
- Underoath – Voyeurist
Melhor box ou pacote em edição limitada
- Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
- Danny Elfman – Big Mess
- The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83 (VENCEDOR)
- They Might Be Giants – Book
- Various Artists – Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined
Melhor texto em encarte de álbum
- Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
- Astor Piazzolla – The American Clavé Recordings
- Doc Watson: Life’s Work: A Retrospective
- Harry Partch – Harry Partch, 1942
- Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) (VENCEDOR)
Melhor álbum histórico
- Blondie – Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982
- Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective
- Freestyle Fellowship – To Whom It May Concern…
- Glenn Gould – The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
- Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) (VENCEDOR)
Melhor álbum tradicional de blues
- Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie
- Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son
- Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues
- John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down
- Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get on Board (VENCEDOR)
Melhor álbum de blues contemporâneo
- Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance
- Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny (VENCEDOR)
- Eric Gales – Crown
- North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail
- Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far
Melhor álbum de música regional
- Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani – Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)
- Natalie Ai Kamauu – Natalie Noelani
- Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas – Lucky Man
- Ranky Tanky – Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (VENCEDOR)
- Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland – Full Circle
Melhor álbum instrumental contemporâneo
- Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder
- Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight
- Grant Geissman – Blooz
- Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy
- Snarky Puppy – Empire Central (VENCEDOR)
Melhor álbum de jazz latino
- Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York (VENCEDOR)
- Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm & Soul
- Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Crisálida
- Flora Purim – If You Will
- Miguel Zenón – Música de las Américas
Melhor álbum latino tropical
- Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II
- Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy (VENCEDOR)
- La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz
- Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas
- Tito Nieves – Legendario
Melhor performance americana de raiz
- Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground” (VENCEDOR)
- Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
- Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – “Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)”
- Fantastic Negrito – “Oh Betty”
- Madison Cunningham – “Life According to Raechel”
Melhor performance em Americana
- Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – “There You Go Again”
- Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – “The Message”
- Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind” (VENCEDOR)
- Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”
- Eric Alexandrakis – “Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]”
Melhor álbum de Americana
- Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…
- Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days (VENCEDOR)
- Dr. John – Things Happen That Way
- Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof
Melhor canção/performance gospel
- Doe – “When I Pray”
- Erica Campbell – “Positive”
- Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – “Kingdom” (VENCEDOR)
- PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls – “The Better Benediction”
- Tye Tribbett – “Get Up”
Melhor canção/performance cristã contemporânea
- Chris Tomlin – “Holy Forever”
- Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music – “God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)”
- Doe – “So Good”
- For King & Country & Hillary Scott – “For God Is With Us”
- Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – “Fear Is Not My Future” (VENCEDOR)
- Phil Wickham – “Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)”
Melhor álbum gospel
- Doe – Clarity
- Maranda Curtis – Die to Live
- Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One (Deluxe) (VENCEDOR)
- Ricky Dillard – Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
- Tye Tribbett – All Things New
Melhor álbum de música cristã contemporânea
- Anne Wilson – My Jesus
- Chris Tomlin – Always
- Elevation Worship – Lion
- Maverick City Music – Breathe (VENCEDOR)
- TobyMac – Life After Death
Melhor álbum de gospel de raiz
- Gaither Vocal Band – Let’s Just Praise the Lord
- Karen Peck & New River – 2:22
- Keith & Kristyn Getty – Confessio – Irish American Roots
- Tennessee State University – The Urban Hymnal (VENCEDOR)
- Willie Nelson – The Willie Nelson Family
Melhor álbum de poesia falada
- Amanda Gorman – Call Us What We Carry: Poems
- Amir Sulaiman – You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly
- Ethelbert Miller – Black Men Are Precious
- J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat by the Door (VENCEDOR)
- Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Hiding in Plain View
Melhor performance orquestral
- Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams – John Williams: The Berlin Concert
- Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel – Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9
- New York Youth Symphony – Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman (VENCEDOR)
- Various Artists – Sila: The Breath of the World
- Wild Up & Christopher Rountree – Stay on It
Melhor gravação de ópera
- Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – “Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X”
- The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – “Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones” (VENCEDOR)
- The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – “Eurydice”
Melhor performance de coral
- The Crossing – “Born” (VENCEDOR)
- English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir – “J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245”
- The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens – “Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11”
Melhor performance de música de câmara/pequena formação
- Attacca Quartet – “Caroline Shaw: Evergreen” (VENCEDOR)
- Dover Quartet – “Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets”
- Neave Trio – “Musical Remembrances”
- Publiquartet – “What Is American”
- Third Coast Percussion – “Perspectives”
Melhor performance instrumental clássica solo
- Daniil Trifonov – “Bach: The Art of Life”
- Hilary Hahn – “Abels: Isolation Variation”
- Mak Grgić – A Night in Upper Town – “The Music of Zoran Krajacic”
- Mitsuko Uchida – “Beethoven: Diabelli Variations”
- Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – “Letters for the Future” (VENCEDOR)
Melhor álbum solo clássico vocal
- Il Pomo d’Oro – Eden
- Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen – Stranger – Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly
- Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene (VENCEDOR)
- Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin – How Do I Find You
- Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges – Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?
Melhor compêndio clássico
- Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith – The Lost Birds
- Kitt Wakeley – An Adoption Story (VENCEDOR)
- The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – A Concert for Ukraine
- Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra – Aspire
Melhor composição contemporânea clássica
- Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester – “Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God”
- Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music – “Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved”
- Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet – “Akiho: Ligneous Suite”
- Jack Quartet – “Bermel: Intonations”
- Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – “Puts: Contact” (VENCEDOR)
Melhor engenharia de som em álbum clássico
- Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
- Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams – Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes
- Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra (VENCEDOR)
- Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck – Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works
- Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives
Produtor do ano – clássico
- Christoph Franke
- Elaine Martone
- James Ginsburg
- Jonathan Allen
- Judith Sherman (VENCEDOR)
Melhor álbum de comédia
- Dave Chappelle – The Closer (VENCEDOR)
- Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
- Louis C.K. – Sorry
- Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
- Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, a Little Talent
Melhor álbum de teatro musical
- Original Broadway Cast – A Strange Loop
- New Broadway Cast – Caroline, or Change
- ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) (VENCEDOR)
- Original Broadway Cast – MJ the Musical
- ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast – Mr. Saturday Night
- Original Broadway Cast – Six: Live on Opening Night