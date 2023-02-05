Assine
Assine VEJA por R$2,00/semana
O Som e a Fúria Por Felipe Branco Cruz Pop, rock, jazz, black music ou MPB: tudo o que for notícia no mundo da música está na mira deste blog, para o bem ou para o mal
Cultura

Grammy 2023: confira a lista completa de vencedores da premiação

A cerimônia de entrega do mais importante prêmio de música acontece em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos

Por Felipe Branco Cruz Atualizado em 5 fev 2023, 22h40 - Publicado em 5 fev 2023, 19h20
Grammy
Grammy 2022: sem nova data definida  Twitter/Reprodução
Publicidade

Com 91 categorias, o Grammy já começou a anunciar os vencedores em diversas categorias técnicas. A cerimônia de premiação começa apenas as 22h, com transmissão simultânea na HBO Max e TNT. Até o momento, a cantora Beyoncé já ganhou dois gramofones, mas a grande destaque foi o prêmio para Viola Davis na categoria melhor audiolivro, narração ou gravação narrativa, pelo trabalho com Finding Me, a sua autobiografia. Com este prêmio, Viola entra para o seleto grupo dos Egot, acrônimo para os prêmios Emmy, Grammy, Oscar e Tony.

O roqueiro Ozzy Osbourne também ganhou, na categoria melhor performance de heavy metal com a música Degradation Rules, e também melhor álbum de rock, com Patient Number 9. A cantora brasileira Anitta também concorre ao prêmio na categoria de artista revelação.

Confira abaixo os vencedores já anunciados até o momento em negrito.

Gravação do ano

  • Don’t Shut Me Down – ABBA
  • Easy on Me – Adele
  • BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé
  • Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige
  • You and Me on the Rock – Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
  • Woman – Doja Cat
  • Bad Habit – Steve Lacy
  • The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar
  • About Damn Time – Lizzo
  • As It Was – Harry Styles

Música do ano

  • Adele – Easy on Me
  • Beyoncé – Break My Soul
  • Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
  • Gayle – ABCDEFU
  • Harry Styles – As It Was
  • Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
  • Lizzo – About Damn Time
  • Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
  • Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Álbum do ano

  • ABBA – Voyage
  • Adele – 30
  • Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
  • Beyoncé – Renaissance
  • Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
  • Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
  • Harry Styles – Harry’s House
  • Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
  • Lizzo – Special
  • Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Melhor performance solo pop

  • Adele – Easy on Me
  • Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
  • Doja Cat – Woman
  • Harry Styles – As It Was
  • Lizzo – About Damn Time
  • Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Melhor performance pop solo ou grupo

  • ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
  • Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
  • Coldplay & BTS – My Universe
  • Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Melhor álbum pop vocal

  • ABBA – Voyage
  • Adele – 30
  • Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
  • Harry Styles – Harry’s House (VENCEDOR)
  • Lizzo – Special

Revelação do ano

  • Anitta
  • Omar Apollo
  • Domi & Jd Beck
  • Muni Long
  • Samara Joy
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • Tobe Nwigwie
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Wet Leg

Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica

  • Beyoncé – Renaissance
  • Bonobo – Fragments
  • Diplo – Diplo
  • Odesza – The Last Goodbye
  • Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender

Melhor álbum de rap

  • DJ Khaled – God Did
  • Future – I Never Liked You
  • Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
  • Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
  • Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Melhor álbum de música urbana

  • Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
  • Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
  • Farruko – La 167
  • Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
  • Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Melhor performance de R&B

  • Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
  • Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
  • Lucky Daye – Over
  • Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me
  • Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

Melhor música de R&B

  • Beyoncé – Cuff It (VENCEDOR)
  • Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
  • Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
  • Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
  • PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Melhor álbum de country

  • Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
  • Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
  • Maren Morris – Humble Quest
  • Miranda Lambert – Palomino
  • Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Melhor álbum pop vocal tradicional

  • Diana Ross – Thank You
  • Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…
  • Michael Bublé – Higher (VENCEDOR)
  • Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
  • Pentatonix – Evergreen

Melhor gravação Dance/Eletrônica

  • Beyoncé – Break My Soul (VENCEDORA)
  • Bonobo – Rosewood
  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
  • Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
  • Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated
  • Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Melhor engenharia de som em álbum não-clássico

  • Baynk – Adolescence
  • Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century
  • Harry Styles – Harry’s House (VENCEDOR)
  • Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
  • Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Melhor performance de rap

  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
  • Doja Cat – Vegas
  • Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
  • Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
  • Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 (VENCEDOR)

Melhor performance de rock

  • Beck – Old Man
  • The Black Keys – Wild Child
  • Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses (VENCEDOR)
  • Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
  • IDLES – Crawl!
  • Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
  • Turnstile – Holiday

Melhor performance de música alternativa

  • Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
  • Big Thief – Certainty
  • Florence and the Machine – “King”
  • Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge (VENCEDOR)
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

  • Arcade Fire – WE
  • Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
  • Björk – Fossora
  • Wet Leg – Wet Leg (VENCEDOR)
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Produtor do ano, não clássico

  • Boi-1da
  • Dahi
  • Dan Auerbach
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Jack Antonoff (VENCEDOR)

Compositor do ano, não-clássico

  • Amy Allen
  • Laura Veltz
  • Nija Charles
  • The-Dream
  • Tobias Jesso Jr. (VENCEDOR)

Melhor performance R&B

  • Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
  • Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
  • Lucky Daye – Over
  • Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me
  • Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs (VENCEDORA)

Melhor álbum de R&B Progressivo

  • Cory Henry – Operation Funk
  • Moonchild – Starfruit
  • Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights (VENCEDOR)
  • Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
  • Terrace Martin – Drones

Melhor álbum R&B

  • Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
  • Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
  • Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
  • PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
  • Robert Glasper – Black Radio III (VENCEDOR)

Melhor música de rap

  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
  • Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
  • Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
  • Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
  • Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 (VENCEDOR)

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

  • Beyoncé – Off the sofa (VENCEDORA)
  • Do 4 Love – Snoh Aalegra
  • Keeps On Fallin’ – Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
  • ‘Round Midnight – Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
  • Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige

Melhor performance melódica de rap

  • DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful
  • Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U (VENCEDOR)
  • Jack Harlow – First Class
  • Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard
  • Latto – Big Energy (Live)

Melhor performance de heavy metal

  • Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
  • Megadeth – We’ll Be Back
  • Muse – Kill or Be Killed
  • Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules (VENCEDOR)
  • Turnstile – Blackout

Melhor álbum de rock

  • The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
  • Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
  • IDLES – Crawler
  • Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
  • Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 (VENCEDOR)
  • Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Melhor música de rock

  • Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses (VENCEDOR)
  • Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
  • Turnstile – Blackout
  • The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream

Melhor álbum de pop latino

  • Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
  • Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
  • Fonseca – Viajante
  • Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros (VENCEDOR)
  • Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +

Melhor álbum latino de rock ou alternativo

  • Cimafunk – El Alimento
  • Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes
  • Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
  • Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
  • Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
  • Rosalía – Motomami (VENCEDOR)

Melhor performance de country solo

  • Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
  • Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
  • Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
  • Willie Nelson – Live Forever (VENCEDOR)
  • Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Melhor música de country

  • Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t (VENCEDOR)
  • Luke Combs – Doin’ This
  • Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
  • Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
  • Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
  • Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo

  • Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer
  • Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl (VENCEDOR)
  • Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking
  • Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory
  • Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)
  • Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Gonig Where the Lonely Go

Melhor álbum folk

  • Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
  • Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line
  • Judy Collins – Spellbound
  • Madison Cunningham – Revealer
  • Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Melhor álbum bluegrass

  • The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud
  • The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray
  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree (VENCEDOR)
  • Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain
  • Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside

Trilha compilação de trilha sonora para mídia visual

  • Vários artistas – Elvis
  • Vários artistas – Encanto (VENCEDOR)
  • Vários artistas – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4
  • Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Vários artistas – West Side Story

Trilha sonora para mídia visual (incluindo filme e TV)

  • Germaine Franco – Encanto (VENCEDOR)
  • Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die
  • Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
  • Michael Giacchino – The Batman
  • Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3

Melhor trilha para videogames e outras mídias interativas

  • Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite
  • Bear McCreary – Call of Duty®: Vanguard
  • Christopher Tin – Old World
  • Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök (VENCEDOR)

Melhor clipe

  • Adele – Easy on Me
  • BTS – Yet to Come
  • Doja Cat – Woman
  • Harry Styles – As It Was
  • Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
  • Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film (VENCEDOR)

Melhor filme de música

  • Adele – Adele One Night Only
  • Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2
  • Justin Bieber – Our World
  • Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
  • Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
  • Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story (VENCEDOR)

Melhor canção para mídia visual

  • Beyoncé – “Be Alive”
  • Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (VENCEDOR)
  • Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – “Keep Rising (The Woman King)”
  • Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand”
  • Taylor Swift – “Carolina”
  • 4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – “Nobody Like U”

Melhor gravação remix

  • Beyoncé – “Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)”
  • Ellie Goulding – “Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)”
  • The Knocks & Dragonette – “Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)”
  • Lizzo – “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)” (VENCEDOR)
  • Wet Leg – “Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)”

Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo

  • Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
  • The Chainsmokers – Memories…Do Not Open
  • Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
  • Jane Ira Bloom – Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1
  • Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides (VENCEDOR)

Melhor composição instrumental

  • Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – “Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues”
  • Geoffrey Keezer – “Refuge (VENCEDOR)
  • Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn – “El País Invisible”
  • Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – “African Tales”
  • Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – “Snapshots”

Melhor arranjo instrumental ou acapella

  • Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 – “As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)”
  • Danny Elfman – “Main Titles”
  • Kings Return – “How Deep Is Your Love”
  • Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer – “Scrapple From the Apple” (VENCEDOR)
  • Remy Le Boeuf – “Minnesota, WI”

Melhor arranjo, instrumentos e vocais

  • Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – “2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)”
  • Cécile McLorin Salvant – “Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying”
  • Christine McVie – “Songbird (Orchestral Version)” (VENCEDOR)
  • Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer – “Never Gonna Be Alone”
  • Louis Cole – “Let It Happen”

Melhor álbum de new age, ambient ou chant

  • Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger
  • Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana
  • Mystic Mirror – White Sun (VENCEDOR)
  • Paul Avgerinos – Joy
  • Will Ackerman – Positano Songs

Melhor canção de raiz americana

  • Anaïs Mitchell – “Bright Star”
  • Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
  • Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That” (VENCEDOR)
  • Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”
  • Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – “High and Lonesome”
  • Sheryl Crow – “Forever”

Melhor solo de jazz improvisado

  • Ambrose Akinmusire – “Rounds (Live)”
  • Gerald Albright – “Keep Holding On”
  • John Beasley – “Cherokee/Koko”
  • Marcus Baylor – “Call of the Drum”
  • Melissa Aldana – “Falling”
  • Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – “Endangered Species” (VENCEDOR)

Melhor álbum de jazz vocal

  • The Baylor Project – The Evening: Live at Apparatus
  • Carmen Lundy – Fade to Black
  • Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song
  • The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty
  • Samara Joy – Linger Awhile (VENCEDOR)

Melhor álbum de jazz instrumental

  • Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – LongGone
  • Peter Erskine Trio – Live in Italy
  • Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1 (VENCEDOR)
  • Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
  • Yellowjackets – Parallel Motion

Melhor álbum de grupo de grande formação de jazz

  • John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – Bird Lives
  • Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows – Architecture of Storms
  • Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – Remembering Bob Freedman
  • Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – Center Stage
  • Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra (VENCEDOR)

Melhor álbum de música infantil

  • Alphabet Rockers – The Movement (VENCEDOR)
  • Divinity Roxx – Ready Set Go!
  • Justin Roberts – Space Cadet
  • Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Los Fabulosos
  • Wendy and DB – Into the Little Blue House

Melhor audiolivro, narração ou gravação narrativa

  • Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
  • Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
  • Questlove – Music Is History
  • Viola Davis – Finding Me (VENCEDORA)

Melhor álbum de reggae

  • Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling (VENCEDOR)
  • Koffee – Gifted
  • Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm
  • Sean Paul – Scorcha
  • Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi

Melhor performance de música global

  • Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – “Udhero Na”
  • Burna Boy – “Last Last”
  • Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – “Gimme Love”
  • Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – “Neva Bow Down”
  • Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – “Bayethe” (VENCEDOR)

Melhor álbum de música global

  • Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba
  • Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)
  • Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat
  • Burna Boy – Love, Damini
  • Masa Takumi – Sakura (VENCEDOR)

Melhor álbum de música mexicana regional (incluindo tejano)

  • Chiquis – Abeja Reina
  • Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido
  • Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
  • Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical (VENCEDOR)
  • Los Tigres del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)

Melhor encarte

  • Fann – Telos
  • Soporus – Divers
  • Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful
  • Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning (VENCEDOR)
  • Underoath – Voyeurist

Melhor box ou pacote em edição limitada

  • Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
  • Danny Elfman – Big Mess
  • The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83 (VENCEDOR)
  • They Might Be Giants – Book
  • Various Artists – Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

Melhor texto em encarte de álbum

  • Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
  • Astor Piazzolla – The American Clavé Recordings
  • Doc Watson: Life’s Work: A Retrospective
  • Harry Partch – Harry Partch, 1942
  • Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) (VENCEDOR)

Melhor álbum histórico

  • Blondie – Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982
  • Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective
  • Freestyle Fellowship – To Whom It May Concern…
  • Glenn Gould – The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
  • Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) (VENCEDOR)

Melhor álbum tradicional de blues

  • Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie
  • Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son
  • Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues
  • John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down
  • Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get on Board (VENCEDOR)

Melhor álbum de blues contemporâneo

  • Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance
  • Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny (VENCEDOR)
  • Eric Gales – Crown
  • North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail
  • Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far

Melhor álbum de música regional

  • Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani – Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)
  • Natalie Ai Kamauu – Natalie Noelani
  • Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas – Lucky Man
  • Ranky Tanky – Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (VENCEDOR)
  • Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland – Full Circle

Melhor álbum instrumental contemporâneo

  • Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder
  • Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight
  • Grant Geissman – Blooz
  • Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy
  • Snarky Puppy – Empire Central (VENCEDOR)

Melhor álbum de jazz latino

  • Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York (VENCEDOR)
  • Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm & Soul
  • Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Crisálida
  • Flora Purim – If You Will
  • Miguel Zenón – Música de las Américas

Melhor álbum latino tropical

  • Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II
  • Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy (VENCEDOR)
  • La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz
  • Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas
  • Tito Nieves – Legendario

Melhor performance americana de raiz

  • Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground” (VENCEDOR)
  • Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
  • Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – “Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)”
  • Fantastic Negrito – “Oh Betty”
  • Madison Cunningham – “Life According to Raechel”

Melhor performance em Americana

  • Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – “There You Go Again”
  • Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – “The Message”
  • Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind” (VENCEDOR)
  • Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”
  • Eric Alexandrakis – “Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]”

Melhor álbum de Americana

  • Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…
  • Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days (VENCEDOR)
  • Dr. John – Things Happen That Way
  • Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…
  • Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof

Melhor canção/performance gospel

  • Doe – “When I Pray”
  • Erica Campbell – “Positive”
  • Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – “Kingdom” (VENCEDOR)
  • PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls – “The Better Benediction”
  • Tye Tribbett – “Get Up”

Melhor canção/performance cristã contemporânea

  • Chris Tomlin – “Holy Forever”
  • Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music – “God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)”
  • Doe – “So Good”
  • For King & Country & Hillary Scott – “For God Is With Us”
  • Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – “Fear Is Not My Future” (VENCEDOR)
  • Phil Wickham – “Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)”

Melhor álbum gospel

  • Doe – Clarity
  • Maranda Curtis – Die to Live
  • Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One (Deluxe) (VENCEDOR)
  • Ricky Dillard – Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
  • Tye Tribbett – All Things New

Melhor álbum de música cristã contemporânea

  • Anne Wilson – My Jesus
  • Chris Tomlin – Always
  • Elevation Worship – Lion
  • Maverick City Music – Breathe (VENCEDOR)
  • TobyMac – Life After Death

Melhor álbum de gospel de raiz

  • Gaither Vocal Band – Let’s Just Praise the Lord
  • Karen Peck & New River – 2:22
  • Keith & Kristyn Getty – Confessio – Irish American Roots
  • Tennessee State University – The Urban Hymnal (VENCEDOR)
  • Willie Nelson – The Willie Nelson Family

Melhor álbum de poesia falada

  • Amanda Gorman – Call Us What We Carry: Poems
  • Amir Sulaiman – You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly
  • Ethelbert Miller – Black Men Are Precious
  • J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat by the Door (VENCEDOR)
  • Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Hiding in Plain View

Melhor performance orquestral

  • Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams – John Williams: The Berlin Concert
  • Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel – Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9
  • New York Youth Symphony – Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman (VENCEDOR)
  • Various Artists – Sila: The Breath of the World
  • Wild Up & Christopher Rountree – Stay on It

Melhor gravação de ópera

  • Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – “Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X”
  • The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – “Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones” (VENCEDOR)
  • The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – “Eurydice”

Melhor performance de coral

  • The Crossing – “Born” (VENCEDOR)
  • English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir – “J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245”
  • The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens – “Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11”

Melhor performance de música de câmara/pequena formação

  • Attacca Quartet – “Caroline Shaw: Evergreen” (VENCEDOR)
  • Dover Quartet – “Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets”
  • Neave Trio – “Musical Remembrances”
  • Publiquartet – “What Is American”
  • Third Coast Percussion – “Perspectives”

Melhor performance instrumental clássica solo

  • Daniil Trifonov – “Bach: The Art of Life”
  • Hilary Hahn – “Abels: Isolation Variation”
  • Mak Grgić – A Night in Upper Town – “The Music of Zoran Krajacic”
  • Mitsuko Uchida – “Beethoven: Diabelli Variations”
  • Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – “Letters for the Future” (VENCEDOR)

Melhor álbum solo clássico vocal

  • Il Pomo d’Oro – Eden
  • Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen – Stranger – Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly
  • Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene (VENCEDOR)
  • Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin – How Do I Find You
  • Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges – Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?

Melhor compêndio clássico

  • Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith – The Lost Birds
  • Kitt Wakeley – An Adoption Story (VENCEDOR)
  • The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – A Concert for Ukraine
  • Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra – Aspire

Melhor composição contemporânea clássica

  • Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester – “Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God”
  • Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music – “Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved”
  • Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet – “Akiho: Ligneous Suite”
  • Jack Quartet – “Bermel: Intonations”
  • Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – “Puts: Contact” (VENCEDOR)

Melhor engenharia de som em álbum clássico

  • Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
  • Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams – Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes
  • Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra (VENCEDOR)
  • Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck – Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works
  • Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives

Produtor do ano – clássico

  • Christoph Franke
  • Elaine Martone
  • James Ginsburg
  • Jonathan Allen
  • Judith Sherman (VENCEDOR)

Melhor álbum de comédia

  • Dave Chappelle – The Closer (VENCEDOR)
  • Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
  • Louis C.K. – Sorry
  • Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
  • Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, a Little Talent

Melhor álbum de teatro musical

  • Original Broadway Cast – A Strange Loop
  • New Broadway Cast – Caroline, or Change
  • ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) (VENCEDOR)
  • Original Broadway Cast – MJ the Musical
  • ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast – Mr. Saturday Night
  • Original Broadway Cast – Six: Live on Opening Night
Publicidade
Assine Abril

Veja

Veja

ASSINE

A partir de R$ 2/semana

Superinteressante

Superinteressante

ASSINE

A partir de R$ 2/semana

Você S/A

Você S/A

ASSINE

A partir de R$ 2/semana

Veja Saúde

Veja Saúde

ASSINE

A partir de R$ 2/semana

QUATRO RODAS

QUATRO RODAS

ASSINE

A partir de R$ 2/semana

VOCÊ RH

VOCÊ RH

ASSINE

A partir de R$ 2/semana

Leia também no GoRead

Essa é uma matéria fechada para assinantes. Se você já é assinante faça seu login no site para ter acesso a esse e outros conteúdos de jornalismo de qualidade.

Essa é uma matéria fechada para assinantes.
Se você já é assinante clique aqui para ter acesso a esse e outros conteúdos de jornalismo de qualidade.

O Brasil está mudando. O tempo todo.

Acompanhe por VEJA e também tenha acesso aos conteúdos digitais de todos os outros títulos Abril*
Informação de qualidade e confiável, a apenas um clique.

MELHOR
OFERTA

Digital Completo

Acesso digital ilimitado aos conteúdos dos sites e apps da Veja e de todas publicações Abril: Veja, Veja SP, Veja Rio, Veja Saúde, Claudia, Superinteressante,
Quatro Rodas, Você SA e Você RH.

a partir de R$ 2,00/semana*

ou

Impressa + Digital

Plano completo de VEJA. Acesso ilimitado aos conteúdos exclusivos em todos formatos: revista impressa, site com notícias 24h e revista digital no app (celular/tablet).

Colunistas que refletem o jornalismo sério e de qualidade do time VEJA.

Receba semanalmente VEJA impressa mais Acesso imediato às edições digitais no App.



a partir de R$ 39,90/mês

*Acesso digital ilimitado aos sites e às edições das revistas digitais nos apps: Veja, Veja SP, Veja Rio, Veja Saúde, Claudia, Superinteressante, Quatro Rodas, Você SA e Você RH. * Pagamento anual de R$ 96, equivalente a R$ 2 por semana.