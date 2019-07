Eclipse solar já é visível no Chile e na Argentina; acompanhe

LIVE NOW: Watch NASA TV for live coverage of the Moon obscuring the Sun over South America: https://t.co/3Xt6uWuxkc

While most of the continent will see at least a partial eclipse, parts of Chile and Argentina will briefly bathe in the darkness of the Moon's shadow. #Eclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/zzwuw2F1Kp

— NASA (@NASA) July 2, 2019