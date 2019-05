Prefeito de Nova York critica Bolsonaro e fala em ‘ideologia destrutiva’

.@jairbolsonaro if you want to barge into our city and brag about destroying our environment or how you’re a “proud homophobe” then New Yorkers are going to call you on your crap.

If it’s “radical” to stand up against your destructive ideology, then we’re PROUD radicals. https://t.co/0aThAyuGO6

— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 11, 2019