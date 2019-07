Posse de deputados no Parlamento Europeu é marcada por protestos

10,000 people attended a protest in Strasbourg against the blocking of Catalan leaders from taking up their European Parliament seats, organizers say.

MEPs-elect Puigdemont & Comín are in exile in Belgium while Junqueras remains in jail.

📝 | Full story: https://t.co/X5HOM0RZlP pic.twitter.com/WRe8qS9OtX

— Catalan News (@catalannews) July 2, 2019