1. Cidade de Jerusalém
circa 1938: A view of the Jewish Quarter in the old city of Jerusalem with the two synagogues Tiferet Israel (left) and the Hurva. They were destroyed in fighting following 1948. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
2. Cidade de Jerusalém
JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - MAY 09: The Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound stands in the Old City on May 9, 2018 in Jerusalem, Israel. In a controversial move, the United States is to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on May 14. Jerusalem's Israeli-annexed eastern sector has been long sought for a future Palestinian capital and the move is viewed by Palestinians as a U.S. breach of long-standing promises to help negotiate a fair arrangement for the contested city. On the following day, Palestinians are marking the "nakba,"or catastrophe, which commemorates the anniversary of their mass uprooting during the 1948 war over Israel's creation. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
3. Cidade de Tel Aviv
The city of Jaffa in the Tel Aviv district of Israel, on the Mediterranean coastline, August 1929. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
4. Cidade de Tel Aviv
BAT YAM, ISRAEL - MAY 29: High-rise hotels and apartment buildings crowd the Mediterranean coastline May 29, 2006 at Bat Yam, an Israeli suburban city south of Tel Aviv. Prime Minister Ehud Olmert today approved June 18, 2006 a one-percent VAT cut, from 16.5 percent to 15.5 percent, effective from next month, a move that follows annual growth forecasts of more than 6.6%, more than double than leading Western economies. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
5. Avenida em Tel Aviv
A barbed wire road block in Tel Aviv during a city-wide search for the kidnappers of a British Major, 3rd January 1947. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
6. Rua comercial
RAMALLAH, WEST BANK - JANUARY 17: A man selling shoe waits for customers on a street on January 17, 2017 in Ramallah, West Bank. 70 countries attended the recent Paris Peace Summit and called on Israel and Palestinians to resume negotiations that would lead to a two-state solution, however the recent proposal by U.S President-elect Donald Trump to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and last month's U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Jewish settlement activity in the West Bank have contributed to continued uncertainty across the region. The ancient city of Jerusalem where Jews, Christians and Muslims have lived side by side for thousands of years and is home to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound or for Jews The Temple Mount, continues to be a focus as both Israelis and Palestinians claim the city as their capital. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has continued since 1947 when Resolution 181 was passed by the United Nations, dividing Palestinian territories into Jewish and Arab states. The Israeli settlement program has continued to cause tension as new settlements continue to encroach on land within the Palestinian territories. The remaining Palestinian territory is made up of the West Bank and the Gaza strip. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
7. Trabalhadores Israelenses
BAT YAM, MANDATE PALESTINE - AUGUST 1, 1939: Jewish laborers load gravel from the sea shore onto pack camels for transportation to building sites August 1, 1939 at Bat Yam south of Tel Aviv, during the British Mandate of Palestine, in what would later become the State of Israel. (Photo by Zoltan Kluger/GPO via Getty Images)
8. Trabalhadores Israelenses
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - MAY 29: Israeli laborers are dwarfed by a crane as they work on the uper level of a building site May 29, 2006 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Prime Minister Ehud Olmert today approved June 18, 2006 a one-percent VAT cut, from 16.5 percent to 15.5 percent, effective from next month, a move that follows annual growth forecasts of more than 6.6%, more than double than leading Western economies. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
9. Campo de refugiados
11th January 1939: A camp leader ringing the dinner bell at a camp for young Jewish 'Kindertransport', refugees from Germany and Austria, at Dovercourt Bay near Harwich. (Photo by Reg Speller/Fox Photos/Getty Images)
10. Pré-escola Israel
ZIKIM, ISRAEL - JULY 17: (ISRAEL OUT) Israeli children eat their meal in a kindergarden on July 17, 2014 in Zikim next to gaza border, Israel. As the Israeli operation "Protective Edge" enters it's tenth day, the body count in Gaza has reach over 200 people. One Israeli has been killed in a Mortar attack. (Photo by Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images)
11. Agricultura Israel
City children helping to produce seedlings, which will later be planted in the Negev Desert, Israel, circa 1950. (Photo by George Pickow/Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
12. Agricultura Israel
KIBBUTZ URIM, MANDATE PALESTINE - JULY 1: In this handout from the GPO, a Jewish pioneering settlers ploughs a vegetable field near his cooperative farming community July 1, 1947 of Kibbutz Urim in the Negev Desert, during the British Mandate of Palestine, in what would later become the State of Israel. (Photo by Zoltan Kluger/GPO via Getty Images)
Em 14 de maio de 1948, David Ben Gurion, presidente do Conselho Nacional Judeu, proclamou o nascimento do Estado de Israel desde o Museu de Arte de Tel Aviv, no momento em que expirava o mandato britânico sobre a zona.
Desde a declaração da independência, o Estado de Israel passou por grandes mudanças e cresceu muito rapidamente. Em poucos anos, tornou-se uma potência tecnológica e desenvolvida, apesar de todos os conflitos em suas fronteiras.
Conflitos
Um dia após a declaração, em 15 de maio, cinco países árabes: Síria, Egito, Transjordânia, Líbano e Iraque entraram em guerra com o novo Estado. Há vários meses a Palestina era cenário de combates entre judeus e árabes.
A “Guerra da Independência”, como é conhecida pelos israelenses, terminou em 7 de janeiro de 1949, com o cessar-fogo, e o território de Israel passou dos 14.000 quilômetros estabelecidos pela ONU no Plano de Partilha da Palestina para 21.000 km².
Mais de 760.000 palestinos foram obrigados ao êxodo pelo avanço das tropas israelenses ou foram perseguidos depois. Esse exílio ficou conhecido como Nakba, que significa catástrofe em árabe. A data, lembrada pelos palestinos na terça-feira (15), se refere às 700.000 pessoas do lado árabe, que fugiram de suas casas ou foram desalojadas depois da independência de Israel em maio de 1948.
Crescimento populacional
Apesar dos conflitos, a população israelense cresceu de forma surpreendente nos últimos 70 anos, com grandes fluxos de imigrantes, principalmente judeus, vindos de toda parte do mundo.