Group 21 Copy 4 Created with Sketch.
Assine
Mundo

FOTOS: Manifestações no Chile

As melhores imagens dos protestos que ocorrem em Santiago nos últimos dias

Por Da Redação
access_time 27 out 2019, 04h59

Manifestantes no Centro de Santiago (Reprodução/Reprodução)

  • 1. Manifestantes no Centro de Santiago
    Manifestantes no Centro de Santiago

    1/13 Manifestantes no Centro de Santiago (Reprodução/Reprodução)

  • 2. CHILE-CRISIS-PROTEST
    Manifestante em protesto contra o governo em Santiago, Chile - 22/10/2019

    2/13 Manifestante em protesto contra o governo em Santiago, Chile - 22/10/2019 (CLAUDIO REYES/AFP)

  • 3. protesto-chile
    O centro da capital, Santiago, tomado por protestos: não se via nada igual desde a ditadura

    3/13 O centro da capital, Santiago, tomado por protestos: não se via nada igual desde a ditadura (Rodrigo Abd/AP)

  • 4. People line up to buy in a supermarket after last week's protests against Chile's state economic model, in Santiago
    Fila para fazer compras em um supermercado em Santiago após final de semana de confrontos entre autoridades e manifestantes - 21/10/2019

    4/13 Fila para fazer compras em um supermercado em Santiago após final de semana de confrontos entre autoridades e manifestantes - 21/10/2019 (Edgard Garrido/Reuters)

  • 5. Protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago
    Manifestantes passam por barricada de fogo em Santiago: não à política econômica - 23/10/2019

    5/13 Manifestantes passam por barricada de fogo em Santiago: não à política econômica - 23/10/2019 (Henry Romero/Reuters)

  • 6. Chile Protests
    Polícia bloqueia manifestantes que tentam invadir Congresso Nacional em Valparaíso, Chile - 251/2019

    6/13 Polícia bloqueia manifestantes que tentam invadir Congresso Nacional em Valparaíso, Chile - 251/2019 (Matias Delacroix/AP)

  • 7. Protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago
    Chilenos seguram a bandeira nacional durante protestos em Santiago: repressão ao velho estilo - 21/10/2019

    7/13 Chilenos seguram a bandeira nacional durante protestos em Santiago: repressão ao velho estilo - 21/10/2019 (Edgard Garrido/Reuters)

  • 8. Chile Protests
    Manifestantes tentam invadir o Congresso Nacional em Valparaíso, Chile - 25/10/2019

    8/13 Manifestantes tentam invadir o Congresso Nacional em Valparaíso, Chile - 25/10/2019 (Matias Delacroix/AP)

  • 9. PROTESTO CHILE
    Protestos no Chile

    9/13 Protestos no Chile (Esteban Felix/AP)

  • 10. Protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago
    Manifestante é detido pela polícia em protesto no Chile - 23/10/2019

    10/13 Manifestante é detido pela polícia em protesto no Chile - 23/10/2019 (Ivan Alvarado/Reuters)

  • 11. Protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago
    Manifestantes fazem protesto no Chile contra o modelo econômico adotado no país

    11/13 Manifestantes fazem protesto no Chile contra o modelo econômico adotado no país (Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters)

  • 12. Protest against the increase in subway ticket prices in Santiago
    Protesto em Santiago, capital do Chile - 20/10/2019

    12/13 Protesto em Santiago, capital do Chile - 20/10/2019 (Ivan Alvarado/Reuters)

  • 13. CHILE-CRISIS-PROTEST
    Protestos em Santiago: 67% da população insatisfeita com condições de vida - 23/10/2019

    13/13 Protestos em Santiago: 67% da população insatisfeita com condições de vida - 23/10/2019 (Pablo Vera/AFP)

Notícias sobre
AssineAbril.com
Veja
Veja
A partir de R$ 19,90/mês  1º mês grátis
Assine
Exame
Exame
A partir de R$ 19,90/mês  1º mês grátis
Assine
Superinteressante
Superinteressante
A partir de R$ 8,90/mês  1º mês grátis
Assine
Claudia
Claudia
A partir de R$ 8,90/mês  1º mês grátis
Assine
Você S/A
Você S/A
A partir de R$ 8,90/mês  1º mês grátis
Assine
Quatro Rodas
Quatro Rodas
A partir de R$ 8,90/mês  1º mês grátis
Assine