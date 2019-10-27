FOTOS: Manifestações no Chile

-
1. Manifestantes no Centro de Santiago
-
2. CHILE-CRISIS-PROTEST
-
3. protesto-chile
-
4. People line up to buy in a supermarket after last week's protests against Chile's state economic model, in Santiago
-
5. Protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago
-
6. Chile Protests
-
7. Protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago
-
8. Chile Protests
-
9. PROTESTO CHILE
-
10. Protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago
-
11. Protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago
-
12. Protest against the increase in subway ticket prices in Santiago
-
13. CHILE-CRISIS-PROTEST