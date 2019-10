Filho de Biden diz se arrepender de ter trabalhado na Ucrânia

"If your last name wasn't Biden, do you think you would've been asked to be on the board of Burisma?" @arobach asks.

"I don't know. Probably not," Hunter Biden says. "I don't think that there's a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn't Biden." pic.twitter.com/xicDRRAqwK

