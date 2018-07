Crítica às pernas cruzadas de Meghan Markle resvala em preconceito

A thread: Royals with their legs crossed. Seeing as you all have an issue at Meghan doing it, how about you all take a look at these. Bet you don’t have an issue with Diana doing it. #DuchessofSussex #MeghanMarkle #PrincessDiana pic.twitter.com/BABtC3hANG

— molls (@molliemarkle) June 26, 2018