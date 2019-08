Cão protagonista de ‘A Dama e o Vagabundo’ foi encontrado em abrigo

View this post on Instagram

MEET MONTY!!!! 🐕 ❤️ Sometimes things work out perfectly. PLEASE scroll through for HIS VERY very cool story.. Monty was rescued from @halorescue … an amazing NO KILL shelter in Phoenix AZ 🙏🏼 … he was found by @disney who was looking for shelter animals to cast in LADY AND THE TRAMP! IN which there are TONS of rescue dogs. 🐾 Woohoo! Including, yours truly… KUMA who was given a really huge starring role (okay, it was teensy but don’t tell her 😬). A huge thank you to @disney for giving not just Monty, but so many dogs a big break, not just in the movie, but a life outside of the shelter! And a huge thank you @ladyandthetramp for letting me be Monty’s voice, so he can show the world how amazing shelter animals really are. #adoptdontshop @ladyandthetramp #DisneyPlus #LadyAndTheTramp @tessamaethompson my Lady! ❤️