Adriana Lima diz que não tirará mais a roupa por ‘causas vazias’

A supermodelo Adriana Lima afirmou via Instagram que não irá mais tirar a roupa por “causas vazias”. Famosa por integrar o esquadrão de top models da marca de lingerie Victoria’s Secret, a brasileira contou que teve uma “crise de consciência” após ouvir uma amiga reclamar que estava infeliz com seu corpo por “pressão da sociedade”.
“Naquele momento, eu percebi que a maioria das mulheres deve acordar todas as manhãs tentando se enquadrar em um estereótipo imposto pela sociedade/ redes sociais/ moda, etc”, desabafou a modelo em seu perfil. Na sequência, ela anunciou: “Eu decidi mudar. Não irei mais tirar minha roupa por causas vazias”. Adriana, no entanto, não explicou o que seria uma causa vazia, tampouco se ela continuaria participando de ensaios de lingerie, ou se estaria se referindo apenas a fotos nuas.
💜I had received a call for the possibility of filming a sexy video of me to be posted and shared in social media. Even though I have done many of this type, something had changed in me, when a friend approached me to share that she was unhappy with her body, then it made me think…. that everyday in my life, I wake up thinking, how do I look? Was I going to be accepted in my job? And in that moment I realized that majority of woman probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society/socialmedia/fashion etc imposed…. i thought that’s not a way of living and beyond that…. that’s not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change….. I will not take of my clothes anymore for a empty cause…..💜✨ #Embraceyouself #natureisbeautiful #naturalissexy #LOVEYOU 💜✨