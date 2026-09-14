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Confira a lista completa de vencedores do Emmy 2026

Cerimônia apresentada por Mariska Hargitay acontece nesta segunda-feira, 14, diretamente de Los Angeles

Por Kelly Miyashiro Materia seguir SEGUIR Materia seguir SEGUINDO 14 set 2026, 21h05 | Atualizado em 15 set 2026, 00h17
77ª cerimônia do Emmy
Estatueta do Emmy (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
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Confira a lista completa de vencedores do Emmy 2026 Priorizar nos meus resultados Google

A cerimônia da 78ª edição aconteceu em Los Angeles nesta segunda-feira, 14 de setembro, quando a Academia Internacional das Artes e Ciências Televisivas revelou os vencedores das principais categorias do prêmio considerado o Oscar da TV, com apresentação de Mariska Hargitay, estrela de Law&Order: SVU. Algumas categorias já tiveram seus vencedores anunciados na semana passada. A banca avaliadora, composta por profissionais de áreas diversas da indústria televisiva, analisou obras lançadas entre 1° de junho de 2025 e 31 de maio de 2026.

Com 19 indicações, O Segredo de Widow’s Bay, do Apple TV, foi a a maior vencedora da noite, levando as principais categorias como Melhor Ator para Matthew Rhys, Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante para Kate O’Flynn, Melhor Ator Coadjuvante para Stephen Root, Melhor Atriz Convidada para Betty Gilpin, Melhor Série de Comédia, Melhor Roteiro para Katie Dipold e Melhor Direção para Hiro Murai — somando 14 vitórias no total. The Pitt e DTF ST Louis, ambas da HBO Max, empataram com 7 vitórias cada.

Matthew Rhys e Jean Smart fizeram história com suas respectivas vitórias, e a diversidade ficou quase totalmente de fora da premiação neste ano. Hiro Murai foi a única pessoa não branca a subir no palco para receber uma estatueta.

Confira a lista completa de vencedores do Emmy 2026:

Melhor série dramática

Siga
  • A Diplomata, Netflix
  • A Idade Dourada, HBO Max
  • O Cavaleiro dos Sete Reinos, HBO Max
  • Paradise, Disney+
  • The Pitt, HBO Max — VENCEDORA 
  • Pluribus, Apple TV
  • Slow Horses, Apple TV
  • Your Friends and Neighbors, Apple TV

Melhor atriz em drama

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  • Carrie Coon, A Idade Dourada 
  • Chase Infiniti, Os Testamentos 
  • Keri Russell, A Diplomata 
  • Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus — VENCEDORA 
  • Zendaya, Euphoria 

Melhor ator em drama

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses 
  • Mark Ruffalo, Task 
  • Rufus Sewell, A Diplomata 
  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt — VENCEDOR 

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em drama

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  • Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
  • Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
  • Alisson Janney, A Diplomata — VENCEDORA 
  • Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
  • Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
  • Julianne Nicholson, Paradise,
  • Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Melhor ator coadjuvante em drama

  • Patrick Ball, The Pitt
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
  • Gerran Howell, The Pitt
  • Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
  • Tom Pelphrey, Task — VENCEDOR
  • Carlos-ManuelVesga, Pluribus 

Melhor atriz convidada em drama

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  • Brittany Allen, The Pitt
  • Tal Anderson, The Pitt
  • Tina Ivlev, The Pitt
  • Miriam Shor, Pluribus
  • Merritt Wever, A Idade Dourada
  • Shailene Woodley, Paradise — VENCEDORA 

Melhor ator convidado em drama

  • Colman Domingo, Euphoria
  • Ernest Harden, The Pitt — VENCEDOR
  • Jeff Hiller, Pluribus
  • Jeff Kober, The Pitt
  • Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
  • Bradley Whiford, A Diplomata
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Melhor direção de série dramática 

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  • Salli Richardson Whitfield, A Idade Dourada
  • Hanelle M. Culpepper, Paradise
  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt
  • Vince Gilligan, Pluribus
  • Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses — VENCEDOR 
  • Salli Richardson Whitfield, Task

Melhor roteiro de série dramática 

  • Vince Gilligan, Pluribus — VENCEDOR 
  • Peter Ackerman e Debora Cahn, A Diplomata
  • Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman e R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt
  • Valerie Chu, The Pitt
  • Will Smith, Slow Horses
  • Brad Ingelsby, Task

Melhor série de comédia

  • Abbot Elementary, Disney+
  • O Urso, Disney+
  • Hacks, HBO Max
  • Margô está em Apuros, Apple TV
  • Ninguém Quer, Netflix
  • Only Murders in the Building, Disne
  • Falando a Real, Apple TV
  • O Segredo de Widow’s Bay, Apple TV — VENCEDORA 

Melhor roteiro de série comédia

  • Katie Dippold, Widow’s Bay — VENCEDORA 
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Tim Robinson e Zach Kanin, The Chair Company
  • Michael Patrick King e Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks
  • Anthony King, Na Mira do Júri: Retiro Corporativo 

Melhor atriz em comédia

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary 
  • Ayo Edebiri, O Urso 
  • Elle Fanning, Margô Está em Apuros 
  • Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
  • Jean Smart, Hacks — VENCEDORA

Melhor ator em comédia

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Magnum
  • Steve Carell, Rooster 
  • Matthew Rhys, O Segredo de Widow’s Bay — VENCEDOR
  • Jason Segel, Falando a Real 
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building 

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em comédia

  • Dale Dickey, O Segredo de Widow’s Bay 
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks 
  • Kate O’Flynn, O Segredo de Widow’s Bay — VENCEDORA 
  • Michelle Pfeifer, Margô Está em Apuros 
  • Megan Stalter, Hacks 
  • Jessica Williams, Falando a Real 

Melhor ator coadjuvante em comédia

  • Colman Domingo, As Quatro Estações 
  • Paul W. Downs, Hacks 
  • Harrison Ford, Falando a Real 
  • Nick Offerman, Margô Está em Apuros 
  • Michael Urie, Falando a Real 
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary 
  • Stephen Root, O Segredo de Widow’s Bay — VENCEDOR 

Melhor atriz convidada em comédia

  • Leslie Bibb, Hacks
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, O Urso
  • Betty Gilpin, O Segredo de Widow’s Bay — VENCEDORA 
  • Cherry Jones, Hacks
  • Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
  • Kaitilin Olson, Hacks
  • Lauren Weedman, Hacks

Melhor ator convidado em comédia

  • Michael J. Fox, Falando a Real
  • Brett Goldstein, Falando a Real
  • Hamish Linklater, O Segredo de Widow’s Bay
  • Christopher McDonald, Hacks
  • Rob Reiner, O Urso — VENCEDOR 
  • Connor Storie, Saturday Night Live

Melhor direção de série de comédia 

  • Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary
  • Christopher Storer, O Urso
  • Andrew DeYoung, The Chair Company
  • Lucia Aniello, Hacks
  • Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
  • Hiro Murai, O Segredo de Widow’s Bay — VENCEDOR 

Melhor minissérie ou antologia 

  • All Her Fault, Prime Video
  • O Monstro em Mim, Netflix
  • Treta (2ª temporada antológica), Netflix
  • DTF St. Louis, HBO Max — VENCEDOR 
  • História De Amor: John F. Kennedy Jr. e Carolyn Bessette, Disney+

Melhor atriz em minissérie, antologia ou telefilme

  • Claire Danes, O Monstro em Mim
  • Sally Fields, Criaturas Extraordinariamente Brilhantes — VENCEDORA 
  • Carey Mulligan, Treta
  • Sarah Pidgeon, História De Amor: John F. Kennedy Jr. e Carolyn Bessette, Disney+
  • Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Melhor ator em minissérie, antologia ou telefilme

  • Riz Ahmed, Bait
  • Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
  • Charlie Hunman, Monstro: A História de Ed Gein 
  • Oscar Isaac, Treta 
  • Matthew Rhys, O Monstro em Mim — VENCEDOR 

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou telefilme

  • Linda Cardellini, DTF ST. Loius — VENCEDORA
  • Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
  • Laurie Metcalf, Monstro: A História de Ed Gein 
  • Joy Sunday, DTF ST. Loius  
  • YounYuh-jung, Treta 
  • Constance Zimmer, História De Amor: John F. Kennedy Jr. e Carolyn Bessette, Disney+

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou telefilme

  • Jason Bateman, DTF ST. Loius 
  • Richard Gadd, Pela Metade 
  • David Harbour, DTF ST. Loius –VENCEDOR 
  • Richard Jenkins, DTF ST. Loius 
  • Charles Melton, Treta
  • Nick Offerman, Morte Fulminante 

Melhor telefilme

  • Chefes de Estado, Prime Video
  • Miss You, Love You, HBO Max
  • De Férias com Você, Netflix 
  • Criaturas Extraordinariamente Brilhantes, Netflix — VENCEDOR
  • Jack Ryan de Tom Clancy – Guerra Fantasma, Prime Video

Melhor talk show

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — VENCEDOR
  • Saturday Night Live

Melhor reality show competitivo

  • Dancing With the Stars
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors — VENCEDOR 

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