A cerimônia da 78ª edição aconteceu em Los Angeles nesta segunda-feira, 14 de setembro, quando a Academia Internacional das Artes e Ciências Televisivas revelou os vencedores das principais categorias do prêmio considerado o Oscar da TV, com apresentação de Mariska Hargitay, estrela de Law&Order: SVU. Algumas categorias já tiveram seus vencedores anunciados na semana passada. A banca avaliadora, composta por profissionais de áreas diversas da indústria televisiva, analisou obras lançadas entre 1° de junho de 2025 e 31 de maio de 2026.

Com 19 indicações, O Segredo de Widow’s Bay, do Apple TV, foi a a maior vencedora da noite, levando as principais categorias como Melhor Ator para Matthew Rhys, Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante para Kate O’Flynn, Melhor Ator Coadjuvante para Stephen Root, Melhor Atriz Convidada para Betty Gilpin, Melhor Série de Comédia, Melhor Roteiro para Katie Dipold e Melhor Direção para Hiro Murai — somando 14 vitórias no total. The Pitt e DTF ST Louis, ambas da HBO Max, empataram com 7 vitórias cada.

Matthew Rhys e Jean Smart fizeram história com suas respectivas vitórias, e a diversidade ficou quase totalmente de fora da premiação neste ano. Hiro Murai foi a única pessoa não branca a subir no palco para receber uma estatueta.

Confira a lista completa de vencedores do Emmy 2026:

Melhor série dramática

A Diplomata, Netflix

A Idade Dourada, HBO Max

O Cavaleiro dos Sete Reinos, HBO Max

Paradise, Disney+

The Pitt, HBO Max — VENCEDORA

Pluribus, Apple TV

Slow Horses, Apple TV

Your Friends and Neighbors, Apple TV

Melhor atriz em drama

Continua após a publicidade

Carrie Coon, A Idade Dourada

Chase Infiniti, Os Testamentos

Keri Russell, A Diplomata

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus — VENCEDORA

Zendaya, Euphoria

Melhor ator em drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, A Diplomata

Noah Wyle, The Pitt — VENCEDOR

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em drama

Continua após a publicidade

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Alisson Janney, A Diplomata — VENCEDORA

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise,

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Melhor ator coadjuvante em drama

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey, Task — VENCEDOR

Carlos-ManuelVesga, Pluribus

Melhor atriz convidada em drama

Continua após a publicidade

Brittany Allen, The Pitt

Tal Anderson, The Pitt

Tina Ivlev, The Pitt

Miriam Shor, Pluribus

Merritt Wever, A Idade Dourada

Shailene Woodley, Paradise — VENCEDORA

Melhor ator convidado em drama

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Ernest Harden, The Pitt — VENCEDOR

Jeff Hiller, Pluribus

Jeff Kober, The Pitt

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

Bradley Whiford, A Diplomata

Continua após a publicidade Melhor direção de série dramática

Continua após a publicidade Salli Richardson Whitfield, A Idade Dourada

Hanelle M. Culpepper, Paradise

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Vince Gilligan, Pluribus

Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses — VENCEDOR

Salli Richardson Whitfield, Task Melhor roteiro de série dramática Vince Gilligan, Pluribus — VENCEDOR

Peter Ackerman e Debora Cahn, A Diplomata

Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman e R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt

Valerie Chu, The Pitt

Will Smith, Slow Horses

Brad Ingelsby, Task

Melhor série de comédia

Abbot Elementary, Disney+

O Urso, Disney+

Hacks, HBO Max

Margô está em Apuros, Apple TV

Ninguém Quer, Netflix

Only Murders in the Building, Disne

Falando a Real, Apple TV

O Segredo de Widow’s Bay, Apple TV — VENCEDORA

Melhor roteiro de série comédia

Katie Dippold, Widow’s Bay — VENCEDORA

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Tim Robinson e Zach Kanin, The Chair Company

Michael Patrick King e Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks

Anthony King, Na Mira do Júri: Retiro Corporativo

Melhor atriz em comédia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, O Urso

Elle Fanning, Margô Está em Apuros

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks — VENCEDORA

Melhor ator em comédia

Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Magnum

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, O Segredo de Widow’s Bay — VENCEDOR

Jason Segel, Falando a Real

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em comédia

Dale Dickey, O Segredo de Widow’s Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate O’Flynn, O Segredo de Widow’s Bay — VENCEDORA

Michelle Pfeifer, Margô Está em Apuros

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Falando a Real

Melhor ator coadjuvante em comédia

Colman Domingo, As Quatro Estações

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Falando a Real

Nick Offerman, Margô Está em Apuros

Michael Urie, Falando a Real

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Stephen Root, O Segredo de Widow’s Bay — VENCEDOR

Melhor atriz convidada em comédia

Leslie Bibb, Hacks

Jamie Lee Curtis, O Urso

Betty Gilpin, O Segredo de Widow’s Bay — VENCEDORA

Cherry Jones, Hacks

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitilin Olson, Hacks

Lauren Weedman, Hacks

Melhor ator convidado em comédia

Michael J. Fox, Falando a Real

Brett Goldstein, Falando a Real

Hamish Linklater, O Segredo de Widow’s Bay

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Rob Reiner, O Urso — VENCEDOR

Connor Storie, Saturday Night Live

Melhor direção de série de comédia

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer, O Urso

Andrew DeYoung, The Chair Company

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

Hiro Murai, O Segredo de Widow’s Bay — VENCEDOR

Melhor minissérie ou antologia

All Her Fault, Prime Video

O Monstro em Mim, Netflix

Treta (2ª temporada antológica), Netflix

DTF St. Louis, HBO Max — VENCEDOR

História De Amor: John F. Kennedy Jr. e Carolyn Bessette, Disney+

Melhor atriz em minissérie, antologia ou telefilme

Claire Danes, O Monstro em Mim

Sally Fields, Criaturas Extraordinariamente Brilhantes — VENCEDORA

Carey Mulligan, Treta

Sarah Pidgeon, História De Amor: John F. Kennedy Jr. e Carolyn Bessette, Disney+

Disney+ Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Melhor ator em minissérie, antologia ou telefilme

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunman, Monstro: A História de Ed Gein

Oscar Isaac, Treta

Matthew Rhys, O Monstro em Mim — VENCEDOR

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou telefilme

Linda Cardellini, DTF ST. Loius — VENCEDORA

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf, Monstro: A História de Ed Gein

Joy Sunday, DTF ST. Loius

YounYuh-jung, Treta

Constance Zimmer, História De Amor: John F. Kennedy Jr. e Carolyn Bessette, Disney+

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou telefilme

Jason Bateman, DTF ST. Loius

Richard Gadd, Pela Metade

David Harbour, DTF ST. Loius –VENCEDOR

Richard Jenkins, DTF ST. Loius

Charles Melton, Treta

Nick Offerman, Morte Fulminante

Melhor telefilme

Chefes de Estado, Prime Video

Miss You, Love You, HBO Max

De Férias com Você, Netflix

Criaturas Extraordinariamente Brilhantes, Netflix — VENCEDOR

Jack Ryan de Tom Clancy – Guerra Fantasma, Prime Video

Melhor talk show

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — VENCEDOR

Saturday Night Live

Melhor reality show competitivo

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors — VENCEDOR

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