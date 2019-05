A Lua está encolhendo e sofrendo abalos sísmicos, revela Nasa

You've heard of earthquakes. But what about moonquakes? Like a wrinkled grape drying out to a raisin, the Moon is shrinking as its interior cools causing wrinkles or faults to form on its brittle surface. When enough stress builds, it releases the quakes: https://t.co/H3ixgywT1p pic.twitter.com/OxNrVveAQk

— NASA (@NASA) May 13, 2019