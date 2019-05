Prefeito de NY comemora cancelamento da viagem de Bolsonaro: ‘Ele correu’

Jair Bolsonaro just learned the hard way that New Yorkers don’t turn a blind eye to oppression. We called his bigotry out. He ran away. Not surprised — bullies usually can’t take a punch. @jairbolsonaro Good riddance. Your hatred isn’t welcome here. https://t.co/GaXXrtdyAP

— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 4, 2019