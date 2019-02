Pelé relembra ‘defesa do século’ e se despede do amigo Gordon Banks

Once a champion, always a champion 🦁🏆

We are deeply sorry to hear of the death of @England World Cup winner @thegordonbanks.

He was one of the game's greatest goalkeepers, a provider of stunning World Cup memories & a gentleman.

Our thoughts are with his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/tsD4c71Ixt

— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 12, 2019