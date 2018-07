Harry Styles ajuda fã a assumir homossexualidade para mãe

I’m Bi 🏳️‍🌈 ! This year I’ve really become proud of who I am and I’ve slowly been coming out to my friends over the past couple of months. Harry’s shows are an amazing environment where I have felt safe and accepted and last night Harry Styles himself helped me come out to my parents and it is something I will never ever forget. WEST COAST HAS MY HEART I LOVE EVERY SINGLE PERSON WHO WAS WITH ME TO EXPERIENCE THIS ESPECIALLY @breannmayes AND @ella.rh Thank you endlessly @harrystyles “TINA SHE’S GAY”

A post shared by grace (@grace.hr) on Jul 12, 2018 at 9:59am PDT