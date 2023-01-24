Rihanna e Lady Gaga rivalizam no Oscar

Rihanna e Lady Gaga foram indicadas ao Oscar na categoria de melhor canção original. O anúncio foi feito na manhã desta terça-feira, 24, e o vencedor será anunciado na cerimônia de entrega dos prêmios no dia 12 de março, em Los Angeles. A primeira foi indicada pela música Lift me up, trilha do filme Pantera Negra: Wakanda para sempre. A segunda pela faixa Hold my hand, de Top Gun: Maverik. Gaga tem a vantagem de ser indicada pela quarta vez, uma veterana na Academia de Hollywood.

Congratulations to the amazingly talented @ladygaga on her 4th Oscar nomination! Today, Lady Gaga makes history as the first artist to receive three nominations in the "Best Original Song" category at the #Oscars. So proud of you! pic.twitter.com/Oh6KFwqWvF

— Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) January 24, 2023