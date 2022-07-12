Assine
Confira a lista com os indicados ao Emmy 2022

Principal premiação de televisão e streaming dos Estados Unidos anunciará os vencedores em 12 de setembro

Por Da Redação Atualizado em 12 jul 2022, 13h11 - Publicado em 12 jul 2022, 12h38
Estatuetas do Emmy Awards são enfileiradas antes de premiação no Microsoft Theatre, em Los Angeles Valerie Macon/AFP
A lista com os indicados à 74ª edição do Emmy, principal premiação sobre TV e streaming dos EUA, foi divulgada nesta terça-feira, 12. Os vencedores serão anunciados em 12 de setembro.

Talk show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) 

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Programa de competição

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)

Nailed It (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Atriz em série de comédia

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Ator em série de comédia

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Série de comédia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Ator em minissérie ou filme para TV

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Em Nome do Céu)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himash Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventando Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Jessica Chastain (Scenes from a Marriage)

Margaret Qualley (MAID)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Minissérie

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Atriz em série dramática

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon  (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Ator em série dramática

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Round 6)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Série dramática

Better Call Saul (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Round 6 (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Confira a lista de indicados ao Emmy deste ano:

