Atores e diretores lamentam morte de Luke Perry: “Um coração gigante”

L.P.

you

made every

situation better,

my man.

your

elegance

your wit

your charm

and

your giant heart,

inspired and

enchanted so many

of us,

on countless

occasions,

with brilliant aplomb.

R.I.P good sir.

i am

truly honored

to have known you

all of these years.

©️

❤️

— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019