Emmy 2023: confira a lista de indicados
Principal premiação da televisão e do streaming libera hoje os nomes que concorrerão à estatueta em setembro
A lista com os indicados à 75ª edição do Emmy Awards, principal premiação americana da tv e streaming, foi liberada nesta quarta-feira, 12, em uma live apresentada pela atriz Yvette Nicole Brown. O grande destaque da edição é a HBO, com produções como Succession, White Lottus e The Last of Us. A cerimônia de premiação, com o anúncio dos vencedores, acontece no dia 18 de setembro.
Melhor série dramática
Succession (HBO)
The White Lotus (HBO)
The Last of Us (HBO)
Better Call Saul (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
A Casa do Dragão (HBO)
Andor (Disney+)
Melhor atriz em série dramática
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Elisabeth Moss (O Conto da Aia)
Sharon Horgan (Mal de Família)
Keri Russell (A Diplomata)
Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Melhor ator em série dramática
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante dramática
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
Melhor ator coadjuvante dramático
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
Theo James (The White Lotus)
Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)
Melhor atriz convidada dramática
Hiam Abbass (Succession)
Cherry Jones (Succession)
Harriet Walter (Succession)
Anna Torv (The Last of Us)
Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)
Storm Reid (The Last of Us)
Melhor ator convidado dramático
Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)
Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)
James Cromwell (Succession)
Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)
Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)
Arian Moayed (Succession)
Melhor série de comédia
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
O Urso (FX)
Barry (HBO)
Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Wandinha (Netflix)
Jury Duty (Freevee)
Melhor atriz em comédia
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Rachel Brosnahan (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Christina Applegate (Disque Amiga para Matar)
Jenna Ortega (Wandinha)
Melhor ator em comédia
Jason Segel (Falando a Real)
Jeremy Allen White (O Urso)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em comédia
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Ayo Edebiri (O Urso)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Alex Borstein (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Jessica Williams (Falando a Real)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em comédia
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary
Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
James Marsden (Jury Duty)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (O Urso)
Melhor atriz convidada em comédia
Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)
Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)
Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)
Judith Light (Poker Face)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
Melhor ator convidado em comédia
Jon Bernthal (O Urso)
Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)
Oliver Platt (O Urso)Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)
Luke Kirby (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)
Melhor minissérie
Treta (Netflix)
Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano (Netflix)
A Nova Vida de Toby (FX)
Daisy Jones & The Six (Amazon Prime Video)
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Melhor telefilme
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)
Predador: A Caçada (Hulu)
Fire Island: Orgulho & Sedução (Hulu)
Abracadabra 2 (Disney+)
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)
Melhor ator em telefilme ou minissérie
Evan Peters (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)
Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
Steven Yeun (Treta)
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Michael Shannon (George and Tammy)
Melhor atriz em telefilme ou minissérie
Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)
Lizzy Caplan (A Nova Vida de Toby)
Kathryn Hahn (As Pequenas Coisas da Vida)
Ali Wong (Treta)
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Dominique Fishback (Enxame)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em telefilme ou minissérie
Annaleigh Ashford (Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução)
Juliette Lewis (Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução)
Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Merritt Wever (As Pequenas Coisas da Vida)
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)
Claire Danes (A Nova Vida de Toby)
Maria Bello (Treta)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em telefilme ou minissérie
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Richard Jenkins (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)
Joseph Lee (Treta)
Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
Young Mazino (Treta)
Jesse Plemons (Amor e Morte)
Murray Bartlett (Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução)
Melhor talk show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Melhor programa de competição
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)