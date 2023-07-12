Emmy 2023: confira a lista de indicados

A lista com os indicados à 75ª edição do Emmy Awards, principal premiação americana da tv e streaming, foi liberada nesta quarta-feira, 12, em uma live apresentada pela atriz Yvette Nicole Brown. O grande destaque da edição é a HBO, com produções como Succession, White Lottus e The Last of Us. A cerimônia de premiação, com o anúncio dos vencedores, acontece no dia 18 de setembro.

Melhor série dramática

Succession (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Better Call Saul (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

A Casa do Dragão (HBO)

Andor (Disney+)

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Elisabeth Moss (O Conto da Aia)

Sharon Horgan (Mal de Família)

Keri Russell (A Diplomata)

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melhor ator em série dramática

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante dramática

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Melhor ator coadjuvante dramático

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

Melhor atriz convidada dramática

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Melhor ator convidado dramático

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Melhor série de comédia

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

O Urso (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Wandinha (Netflix)

Jury Duty (Freevee)

Melhor atriz em comédia

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Rachel Brosnahan (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Christina Applegate (Disque Amiga para Matar)

Jenna Ortega (Wandinha)

Melhor ator em comédia

Jason Segel (Falando a Real)

Jeremy Allen White (O Urso)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em comédia

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Ayo Edebiri (O Urso)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Alex Borstein (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Falando a Real)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em comédia

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (O Urso)

Melhor atriz convidada em comédia

Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)

Judith Light (Poker Face)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Melhor ator convidado em comédia

Jon Bernthal (O Urso)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Oliver Platt (O Urso)Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Luke Kirby (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)

Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)

Melhor minissérie

Treta (Netflix)

Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano (Netflix)

A Nova Vida de Toby (FX)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Amazon Prime Video)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Melhor telefilme

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

Predador: A Caçada (Hulu)

Fire Island: Orgulho & Sedução (Hulu)

Abracadabra 2 (Disney+)

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Melhor ator em telefilme ou minissérie

Evan Peters (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Steven Yeun (Treta)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George and Tammy)

Melhor atriz em telefilme ou minissérie

Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)

Lizzy Caplan (A Nova Vida de Toby)

Kathryn Hahn (As Pequenas Coisas da Vida)

Ali Wong (Treta)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Dominique Fishback (Enxame)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em telefilme ou minissérie

Annaleigh Ashford (Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução)

Juliette Lewis (Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Merritt Wever (As Pequenas Coisas da Vida)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)

Claire Danes (A Nova Vida de Toby)

Maria Bello (Treta)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em telefilme ou minissérie

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)

Joseph Lee (Treta)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Treta)

Jesse Plemons (Amor e Morte)

Murray Bartlett (Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução)

Melhor talk show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Melhor programa de competição

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

