Presidente israelense se confronta com Netanyahu sobre ‘Estado judaico’

Rotem Sala: "Israel is a country for all its citizens. And every person was born equal. Arabs, too"

Netenyahu response: "Israel is not a state of all its citizens. According to the Nation-State Law that we passed, Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish People – and them alone" https://t.co/tUIznlPMGm

