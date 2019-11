Nova Délhi decreta estado de emergência e implementa rodízio por poluição

Delhi has turned into a gas chamber due to smoke from crop burning in neighbouring states

It is very imp that we protect ourselves from this toxic air. Through pvt & govt schools, we have started distributing 50 lakh masks today

I urge all Delhiites to use them whenever needed pic.twitter.com/MYwRz9euaq

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 1, 2019