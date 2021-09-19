Assine
Cultura

Emmy 2021: Confira a lista completa dos vencedores

Netflix, Disney+ e HBO acirram disputa pelos os maiores prêmios da 73ª edição do Emmy Awards; acompanhe os vencedores

Por Felipe Branco Cruz, Marcelo Canquerino Atualizado em 19 set 2021, 22h25 - Publicado em 19 set 2021, 21h11
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Hannah Waddingham attends the Television Academy's Reception to Honor 73rd Emmy Award Nominees at Television Academy on September 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Hannah Waddingham venceu como melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia por seu papel em "Ted Lasso" - Matt Winkelmeyer/AFP
Após uma edição feita totalmente online, a 73ª edição do Emmy Awards retorna aos moldes presenciais na noite deste domingo, 19. A atriz Hannah Waddingham, de Ted Lasso, foi a primeira vencedora da noite, levando a estatueta na categoria de melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia. Acompanhe em tempo real os grandes vencedores da noite:

Melhor Série de Comédia

Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso

Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Comédia

Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks

Melhor Ator Principal em Série de Comédia

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (VENCEDORA)
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rose Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (VENCEDOR) 
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Comédia

Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Comédia

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chapelle, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live

Melhor Série de Drama

The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us

Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Melhor Ator Principal em Série de Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Gillian Anderson, The Crown (VENCEDORA) 
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Gennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Tobias Menzies, The Crown (VENCEDOR) 
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandarlorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Drama

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Claire Foy, The Crown
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant, The Madalorian
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Melhor Ator Principal em Minissérie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Melhor Atriz Principal em Minissérie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Melhor Minissérie

I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision

Melhor Filme para a Televisão

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown (VENCEDORA)
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision 

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (VENCEDOR)
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia

Hacks, “There Is No Line (Pilot)”, Lucia Aniello (VENCEDORA)
B Positive, “Pilot,” James Burrows
Mom, “Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak,” James Widdoes
Ted Lasso, “Biscuits,” Zach Braff
Ted Lasso, “The Hope That Kills You,” MJ Delaney
Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again,” Apple TV+, Declan Lowney
The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency,” Susanna Fogel

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia

Hacks, “There Is No Line (Pilot)”, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (VENCEDOR) 
Girls5eva, “Pilot,” Meredith Scardino
Pen15, “Play,” Maya Erskine
Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again,” Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
Ted Lasso, “Pilot,” Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
The Flight Attendant, “In Case Of Emergency,” Steve Yockey

Melhor Direção em Série de Drama

The Crown, “War,” Jessica Hobbs (VENCEDORA)
Bridgerton, “Diamond Of The First Water,” Julie Anne Robinson
Pose, “Series Finale,” Steve Canals
The Crown, “Fairytale,” Benjamin Caron
The Handmaid’s Tale, “The Wilderness,” Liz Garbus
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 9: The Marshal,” Jon Favreau

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Drama

The Crown, “War,” Peter Morgan (VENCEDOR)
Lovecraft Country, “Sundown,” Misha Green”
Pose, “Series Finale,” Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J
The Boys, “What I Know,” Rebecca Sonnenshine
The Handmaid’s Tale, “Home,” Yahlin Chang
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” Dave Filoni
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 16: The Rescue,” Jon Favreau

Melhor Direção em Minissérie

Hamilton, Thomas Kail
I May Destroy You, “Ego Death,” Sam Miller, Michaela Coel
I May Destroy You, “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes,” Sam Miller
Mare of Easttown, Craig Zobel
The Queen’s Gambit, Scott Frank
The Underground Railroad, Barry Jenkins
WandaVision, Matt Shakman

Melhor Roteiro em Minissérie

I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel
Mare of Easttown, Brad Ingelsby
The Queen’s Gambit, Scott Frank
WandaVision, “Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience,” Jac Schaeffer
WandaVision, “Previously On,” Laura Donney
WandaVision, “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!” Chuck Haward, Peter Cameron

Melhor Talk Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (VENCEDOR) 
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Melhor Programa de Competição

The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice 

Melhor apresentador de Programa de Competição ou Reality Show

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, Top Chef

