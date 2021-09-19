Emmy 2021: Confira a lista completa dos vencedores
Netflix, Disney+ e HBO acirram disputa pelos os maiores prêmios da 73ª edição do Emmy Awards; acompanhe os vencedores
Após uma edição feita totalmente online, a 73ª edição do Emmy Awards retorna aos moldes presenciais na noite deste domingo, 19. A atriz Hannah Waddingham, de Ted Lasso, foi a primeira vencedora da noite, levando a estatueta na categoria de melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia. Acompanhe em tempo real os grandes vencedores da noite:
Melhor Série de Comédia
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Comédia
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Melhor Ator Principal em Série de Comédia
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (VENCEDORA)
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rose Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (VENCEDOR)
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Comédia
Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Comédia
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chapelle, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live
Melhor Série de Drama
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Melhor Ator Principal em Série de Drama
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
Gillian Anderson, The Crown (VENCEDORA)
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Gennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
Tobias Menzies, The Crown (VENCEDOR)
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandarlorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Drama
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Claire Foy, The Crown
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant, The Madalorian
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Melhor Ator Principal em Minissérie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Melhor Atriz Principal em Minissérie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Melhor Minissérie
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Melhor Filme para a Televisão
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown (VENCEDORA)
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (VENCEDOR)
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia
Hacks, “There Is No Line (Pilot)”, Lucia Aniello (VENCEDORA)
B Positive, “Pilot,” James Burrows
Mom, “Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak,” James Widdoes
Ted Lasso, “Biscuits,” Zach Braff
Ted Lasso, “The Hope That Kills You,” MJ Delaney
Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again,” Apple TV+, Declan Lowney
The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency,” Susanna Fogel
Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia
Hacks, “There Is No Line (Pilot)”, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (VENCEDOR)
Girls5eva, “Pilot,” Meredith Scardino
Pen15, “Play,” Maya Erskine
Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again,” Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
Ted Lasso, “Pilot,” Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
The Flight Attendant, “In Case Of Emergency,” Steve Yockey
Melhor Direção em Série de Drama
The Crown, “War,” Jessica Hobbs (VENCEDORA)
Bridgerton, “Diamond Of The First Water,” Julie Anne Robinson
Pose, “Series Finale,” Steve Canals
The Crown, “Fairytale,” Benjamin Caron
The Handmaid’s Tale, “The Wilderness,” Liz Garbus
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 9: The Marshal,” Jon Favreau
Melhor Roteiro em Série de Drama
The Crown, “War,” Peter Morgan (VENCEDOR)
Lovecraft Country, “Sundown,” Misha Green”
Pose, “Series Finale,” Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J
The Boys, “What I Know,” Rebecca Sonnenshine
The Handmaid’s Tale, “Home,” Yahlin Chang
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” Dave Filoni
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 16: The Rescue,” Jon Favreau
Melhor Direção em Minissérie
Hamilton, Thomas Kail
I May Destroy You, “Ego Death,” Sam Miller, Michaela Coel
I May Destroy You, “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes,” Sam Miller
Mare of Easttown, Craig Zobel
The Queen’s Gambit, Scott Frank
The Underground Railroad, Barry Jenkins
WandaVision, Matt Shakman
Melhor Roteiro em Minissérie
I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel
Mare of Easttown, Brad Ingelsby
The Queen’s Gambit, Scott Frank
WandaVision, “Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience,” Jac Schaeffer
WandaVision, “Previously On,” Laura Donney
WandaVision, “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!” Chuck Haward, Peter Cameron
Melhor Talk Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (VENCEDOR)
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Melhor Programa de Competição
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Melhor apresentador de Programa de Competição ou Reality Show
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, Top Chef