Anitta é indicada ao Grammy 2027; confira a lista

A Academia da Gravação dos Estados Unidos anunciou nesta segunda-feira, 16, os indicados à 69ª edição do Grammy. A edição de 2027 é a maior da história da premiação: são 100 categorias, cinco delas inéditas, como Melhor Performance de Pop Asiático e Melhor Performance de R&B em Colaboração ou Duo/Grupo.

Anitta garantiu uma indicação a Melhor Álbum de Música Global. Esta é a terceira indicação da cantora ao Grammy, após concorrer a Artista Revelação, em 2023, e Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino, em 2025, com Funk Generation. A lista é liderada pela cantora Raye, com onze indicações, incluindo as principais categorias — Álbum do Ano, Música do Ano e Gravação do Ano — pelo álbum This Music May Contain Hope. Em seguida, Rosalía aparece com nove categoria por Lux.

Concorrem os trabalhos lançados entre o fim de agosto de 2025 e o fim de agosto de 2026. A cerimônia de entrega dos prêmios acontece em 7 de fevereiro, em Los Angeles. Veja abaixo os indicados nas principais categorias.

Álbum do ano

Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers

The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean

Dandelion, Ella Langley

The Romantic, Bruno Mars

This Music May Contain Hope, Raye

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, Olivia Rodrigo

Lux (Complete Works), Rosalía

The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift

Continua após a publicidade

Música do ano

Berghain, Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor)

Choosin’ Texas, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)

The Cure, Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Hate That I Made You Love Me, Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)

I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5), Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Man I Need, Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)

Risk It All, Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Where Is My Husband!, Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters (Raye)

Gravação do ano

Continua após a publicidade

Man I Need, Olivia Dean

Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley

I Just Might, Bruno Mars

Where Is My Husband!, Raye

The Cure, Olivia Rodrigo

Berghain, Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor

The Fate of Ophelia, Taylor Swift

Dracula, Tame Impala With Jennie

Melhor artista revelação

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Melhor álbum de música dance/eletrônica Continua após a publicidade

Confessions II, Madonna

Sexistential, Robyn

Soma, Skrillex

Wor$t Girl in America, Slayyyter

Deadbeat, Tame Impala Continua após a publicidade Melhor álbum de rock Continua após a publicidade Vol. II, Angine De Poitrine

Your Favorite Toy, Foo Fighters

The Wow! Signal, Muse

Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones

Frozen Charlotte, Jack White Melhor álbum de música alternativa I Must Be Dreaming, Alabama Shakes

Lost Weekend , Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers Music, Fashion, Film , Charli xcx

Charli xcx Getting Killed, Geese

The Mountain , Gorillaz

Gorillaz Lux (Complete Works), Rosalía Melhor álbum de música global Equilibrium, Anitta

Oriadé, Davido

Hope!!, Angélique Kidjo

Starrgirl, Ayra Starr

Love Is a Kingdom, Tems Melhor álbum gospel Devotion, Cory Henry

Revival: Life in Dallas, Lisa Knowles-Smith & the Brown Singers

Closer (Live In Chicago), Jonathan McReynolds

Sunday Morning, PJ Morton

The Hymns, CeCe Winans Melhor álbum de pop latino No me arrepiendo de sentir tanto, Karol G

Femme Fatale, Mon Laferte

Muda, Carín León

¿Dónde Es El After?, Rawayana

Bendito Verano, Elena Rose Compositor do ano, não-clássico Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Raye

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas Melhor performance pop solo Man I Need, Olivia Dean

Risk It All, Bruno Mars

Where Is My Husband!, Raye

The Cure, Olivia Rodrigo

Sauvignon Blanc, Rosalía Melhor performance pop de duo/grupo Runway, Lady Gaga, Doechii

Bring Your Love, Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

Click Clack Symphony, Raye Featuring Hans Zimmer

The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter

Dracula, Tame Impala With Jennie Melhor álbum de pop vocal The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean

Petal, Ariana Grande

The Romantic, Bruno Mars

This Music May Contain Hope, Raye

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, Olivia Rodrigo Melhor álbum de R&B Brown (The Chocolate Edition), Chris Brown

When the City Sleeps, Alex Isley

Kehlani, Kehlani

Saturday Night, PJ Morton

To Whom This May Concern, Jill Scott Melhor álbum de rap Dillagence II, Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla)

Am I the Drama?, Cardi B

God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, Rapsody

Octane, Don Toliver

Everything Is a Lot, Wale

Bully – Deluxe, Kanye West (Ye)

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