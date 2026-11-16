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Anitta é indicada ao Grammy 2027; confira a lista

Academia da Gravação divulga os concorrentes da 69ª edição do prêmio, que pela primeira vez terá 100 categorias

Por Lucas Almeida 16 nov 2026, 10h21 | Atualizado em 16 nov 2026, 11h00
Anitta, com cabelo castanho solto e um adereço vermelho no topo da cabeça, veste um vestido branco de um ombro só e segura um troféu dourado. Ela fala ao microfone, com expressão séria. Ao fundo, duas pessoas desfocadas, uma mulher de cabelo escuro e um homem careca, observam.
A cantora Anitta (Kevin Winter/The Latin Recording Academy/Getty Images)
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Anitta é indicada ao Grammy 2027; confira a lista Priorize VEJA no Google

A Academia da Gravação dos Estados Unidos anunciou nesta segunda-feira, 16, os indicados à 69ª edição do Grammy. A edição de 2027 é a maior da história da premiação: são 100 categorias, cinco delas inéditas, como Melhor Performance de Pop Asiático e Melhor Performance de R&B em Colaboração ou Duo/Grupo.

Anitta garantiu uma indicação a Melhor Álbum de Música Global. Esta é a terceira indicação da cantora ao Grammy, após concorrer a Artista Revelação, em 2023, e Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino, em 2025, com Funk Generation. A lista é liderada pela cantora Raye, com onze indicações, incluindo as principais categorias — Álbum do Ano, Música do Ano e Gravação do Ano — pelo álbum This Music May Contain Hope. Em seguida, Rosalía aparece com nove categoria por Lux. 

Concorrem os trabalhos lançados entre o fim de agosto de 2025 e o fim de agosto de 2026. A cerimônia de entrega dos prêmios acontece em 7 de fevereiro, em Los Angeles. Veja abaixo os indicados nas principais categorias.

Álbum do ano

Siga
  • Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers
  • The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean
  • Dandelion, Ella Langley
  • The Romantic, Bruno Mars
  • This Music May Contain Hope, Raye
  • You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, Olivia Rodrigo
  • Lux (Complete Works), Rosalía
  • The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift
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Música do ano

  • Berghain, Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor)
  • Choosin’ Texas, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)
  • The Cure, Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
  • Hate That I Made You Love Me, Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)
  • I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5), Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
  • Man I Need, Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)
  • Risk It All, Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
  • Where Is My Husband!, Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters (Raye)

Gravação do ano

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  • Man I Need, Olivia Dean
  • Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley
  • I Just Might, Bruno Mars
  • Where Is My Husband!, Raye
  • The Cure, Olivia Rodrigo
  • Berghain, Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
  • The Fate of Ophelia, Taylor Swift
  • Dracula, Tame Impala With Jennie

Melhor artista revelação

  • Angine de Poitrine
  • Geese
  • Ella Langley
  • Slayyyter
  • Sienna Spiro
  • Don Toliver
  • Remi Wolf
  • The Womack Sisters

Melhor álbum de música dance/eletrônica

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  • Confessions II, Madonna
  • Sexistential, Robyn
  • Soma, Skrillex
  • Wor$t Girl in America, Slayyyter
  • Deadbeat, Tame Impala
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Melhor álbum de rock

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  • Vol. II, Angine De Poitrine
  • Your Favorite Toy, Foo Fighters
  • The Wow! Signal, Muse
  • Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones
  • Frozen Charlotte, Jack White

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

  • I Must Be Dreaming, Alabama Shakes
  • Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers
  • Music, Fashion, Film, Charli xcx
  • Getting Killed, Geese
  • The Mountain, Gorillaz
  • Lux (Complete Works), Rosalía

Melhor álbum de música global

  • Equilibrium, Anitta
  • Oriadé, Davido
  • Hope!!, Angélique Kidjo
  • Starrgirl, Ayra Starr
  • Love Is a Kingdom, Tems

Melhor álbum gospel

  • Devotion, Cory Henry
  • Revival: Life in Dallas, Lisa Knowles-Smith & the Brown Singers
  • Closer (Live In Chicago), Jonathan McReynolds
  • Sunday Morning, PJ Morton
  • The Hymns, CeCe Winans

Melhor álbum de pop latino

  • No me arrepiendo de sentir tanto, Karol G
  • Femme Fatale, Mon Laferte
  • Muda, Carín León
  • ¿Dónde Es El After?, Rawayana
  • Bendito Verano, Elena Rose

Compositor do ano, não-clássico

  • Amy Allen
  • Edgar Barrera
  • Raye
  • Joybeth Taylor
  • Theron Thomas

Melhor performance pop solo 

  • Man I Need, Olivia Dean
  • Risk It All, Bruno Mars
  • Where Is My Husband!, Raye
  • The Cure, Olivia Rodrigo
  • Sauvignon Blanc, Rosalía

Melhor performance pop de duo/grupo

  • Runway, Lady Gaga, Doechii
  • Bring Your Love, Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
  • Click Clack Symphony, Raye Featuring Hans Zimmer
  • The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter
  • Dracula, Tame Impala With Jennie

Melhor álbum de pop vocal

  • The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean
  • Petal, Ariana Grande
  • The Romantic, Bruno Mars
  • This Music May Contain Hope, Raye
  • You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, Olivia Rodrigo

Melhor álbum de R&B

  • Brown (The Chocolate Edition), Chris Brown
  • When the City Sleeps, Alex Isley
  • Kehlani, Kehlani
  • Saturday Night, PJ Morton
  • To Whom This May Concern, Jill Scott

Melhor álbum de rap

  • Dillagence II, Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla)
  • Am I the Drama?, Cardi B
  • God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, Rapsody
  • Octane, Don Toliver
  • Everything Is a Lot, Wale
  • Bully – Deluxe, Kanye West (Ye)

Acompanhe notícias e dicas culturais nos blogs a seguir:

  • Tela Plana para novidades da TV e do streaming
  • O Som e a Fúria sobre artistas e lançamentos musicais
  • Em Cartaz traz dicas de filmes no cinema e no streaming
  • Livros para notícias sobre literatura e mercado editorial
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