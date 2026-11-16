Anitta é indicada ao Grammy 2027; confira a lista
Academia da Gravação divulga os concorrentes da 69ª edição do prêmio, que pela primeira vez terá 100 categorias
A Academia da Gravação dos Estados Unidos anunciou nesta segunda-feira, 16, os indicados à 69ª edição do Grammy. A edição de 2027 é a maior da história da premiação: são 100 categorias, cinco delas inéditas, como Melhor Performance de Pop Asiático e Melhor Performance de R&B em Colaboração ou Duo/Grupo.
Anitta garantiu uma indicação a Melhor Álbum de Música Global. Esta é a terceira indicação da cantora ao Grammy, após concorrer a Artista Revelação, em 2023, e Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino, em 2025, com Funk Generation. A lista é liderada pela cantora Raye, com onze indicações, incluindo as principais categorias — Álbum do Ano, Música do Ano e Gravação do Ano — pelo álbum This Music May Contain Hope. Em seguida, Rosalía aparece com nove categoria por Lux.
Concorrem os trabalhos lançados entre o fim de agosto de 2025 e o fim de agosto de 2026. A cerimônia de entrega dos prêmios acontece em 7 de fevereiro, em Los Angeles. Veja abaixo os indicados nas principais categorias.
Álbum do ano
- Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers
- The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean
- Dandelion, Ella Langley
- The Romantic, Bruno Mars
- This Music May Contain Hope, Raye
- You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, Olivia Rodrigo
- Lux (Complete Works), Rosalía
- The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift
Música do ano
- Berghain, Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor)
- Choosin’ Texas, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)
- The Cure, Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- Hate That I Made You Love Me, Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)
- I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5), Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- Man I Need, Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)
- Risk It All, Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
- Where Is My Husband!, Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters (Raye)
Gravação do ano
- Man I Need, Olivia Dean
- Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley
- I Just Might, Bruno Mars
- Where Is My Husband!, Raye
- The Cure, Olivia Rodrigo
- Berghain, Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
- The Fate of Ophelia, Taylor Swift
- Dracula, Tame Impala With Jennie
Melhor artista revelação
- Angine de Poitrine
- Geese
- Ella Langley
- Slayyyter
- Sienna Spiro
- Don Toliver
- Remi Wolf
- The Womack Sisters
Melhor álbum de música dance/eletrônica
- Confessions II, Madonna
- Sexistential, Robyn
- Soma, Skrillex
- Wor$t Girl in America, Slayyyter
- Deadbeat, Tame Impala
Melhor álbum de rock
- Vol. II, Angine De Poitrine
- Your Favorite Toy, Foo Fighters
- The Wow! Signal, Muse
- Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones
- Frozen Charlotte, Jack White
Melhor álbum de música alternativa
- I Must Be Dreaming, Alabama Shakes
- Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers
- Music, Fashion, Film, Charli xcx
- Getting Killed, Geese
- The Mountain, Gorillaz
- Lux (Complete Works), Rosalía
Melhor álbum de música global
- Equilibrium, Anitta
- Oriadé, Davido
- Hope!!, Angélique Kidjo
- Starrgirl, Ayra Starr
- Love Is a Kingdom, Tems
Melhor álbum gospel
- Devotion, Cory Henry
- Revival: Life in Dallas, Lisa Knowles-Smith & the Brown Singers
- Closer (Live In Chicago), Jonathan McReynolds
- Sunday Morning, PJ Morton
- The Hymns, CeCe Winans
Melhor álbum de pop latino
- No me arrepiendo de sentir tanto, Karol G
- Femme Fatale, Mon Laferte
- Muda, Carín León
- ¿Dónde Es El After?, Rawayana
- Bendito Verano, Elena Rose
Compositor do ano, não-clássico
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Raye
- Joybeth Taylor
- Theron Thomas
Melhor performance pop solo
- Man I Need, Olivia Dean
- Risk It All, Bruno Mars
- Where Is My Husband!, Raye
- The Cure, Olivia Rodrigo
- Sauvignon Blanc, Rosalía
Melhor performance pop de duo/grupo
- Runway, Lady Gaga, Doechii
- Bring Your Love, Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
- Click Clack Symphony, Raye Featuring Hans Zimmer
- The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter
- Dracula, Tame Impala With Jennie
Melhor álbum de pop vocal
- The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean
- Petal, Ariana Grande
- The Romantic, Bruno Mars
- This Music May Contain Hope, Raye
- You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, Olivia Rodrigo
Melhor álbum de R&B
- Brown (The Chocolate Edition), Chris Brown
- When the City Sleeps, Alex Isley
- Kehlani, Kehlani
- Saturday Night, PJ Morton
- To Whom This May Concern, Jill Scott
Melhor álbum de rap
- Dillagence II, Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla)
- Am I the Drama?, Cardi B
- God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, Rapsody
- Octane, Don Toliver
- Everything Is a Lot, Wale
- Bully – Deluxe, Kanye West (Ye)
Acompanhe notícias e dicas culturais nos blogs a seguir:
- Tela Plana para novidades da TV e do streaming
- O Som e a Fúria sobre artistas e lançamentos musicais
- Em Cartaz traz dicas de filmes no cinema e no streaming
- Livros para notícias sobre literatura e mercado editorial