Semenya segue os passos de Bolt e trocará atletismo por futebol

CASTER SEMENYA JOINS JVW |

Olympic Champion Caster Semenya has reportedly joined and registered by JVW FC owned by Banyana captain Janine van Wyk and will be playing in the Gauteng #SasolLeague. The 28-year-old started training with the team on Tuesday. #LimSportsZone pic.twitter.com/ZbJzS4pUtK

— LimSportsZone (@LimSportsZone) September 4, 2019