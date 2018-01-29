Grammy 2018: confira os vencedores da premiação

Aconteceu neste domingo a 60ª edição do Grammy Awards, a maior premiação da indústria fonográfica americana. A cerimônia foi apresentada por James Corden e contou com apresentações de Bruno Mars, Kesha, Cindy Lauper, Elton John, Kendrick Lamar e Rihanna.

Ampla, a premiação entrega estatuetas aos melhores do ano nos mais diversos gêneros musicais, como pop, rock, rap, country e gospel. Confira abaixo os vencedores das principais categorias da premiação:

GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO:

Redbone – Childish Gambino

Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee e Justin Bieber

The Story of O.J. – Jay-Z

Humble – Kendrick Lamar

24K Magic – Bruno Mars (VENCEDOR)

ÁLBUM DO ANO:

Awaken, My Love! – Childish Gambino

4:44 – Jay-z

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama – Lorde

24K Magic – Bruno Mars (VENCEDOR)

CANÇÃO DO ANO:

Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber

4:44 – Jay-Z

Issues – Julia Michaels

1-800-273-8255 – Logic Feat, Alessia Cara

That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars (VENCEDOR)

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO:

Alessia Cara (VENCEDORA)

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLO

Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson

Praying – Kesha

Million Reasons – Lady Gaga

What About Us – P!nk

Shape of You – Ed Sheeran (VENCEDOR)

MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP DE DUO OU GRUPO

Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee com Justin Bieber

Thunder – Imagine Dragons

Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man (VENCEDOR)

Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE POP COM VOCAIS

Kaleidoscope EP – Coldplay

Lust For Life – Lana Del Rey

Evolve – Imagine Dragons

Rainbow – Kesha

Joanne – Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide) – Ed Sheeran (VENCEDOR)

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE ROCK

You Want It Darker – Leonard Cohen (VENCEDOR)

The Promise – Chris Cornell

Run – Foo Fighters

No Good – Kaleo

Go To War – Nothing More

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

Emperor of Sand – Mastodon

Hardwired … to Self-Destruct – Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves – Nothing More

Villains – Queens of the Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding – The War on Drugs (VENCEDOR)

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE R&B

Get You – Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

Distraction – Kehlani

High – Ledisi

That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars (VENCEDOR)

The Weekend – SZA

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE R&B

Freudian – Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule – Ledisi

24K Magic – Bruno Mars (VENCEDOR)

Gumbo – PJ Morton

Feel The Real – Musiq Soulchild

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE RAP

Bounce Back – Big Sean

Bodak Yellow – Cardi B

4:44 – JAY-Z

HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar (VENCEDOR)

Bad And Boujee – Migos com Lil Uzi Vert

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

4:44 – JAY-Z

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

Culture – Migos

Laila’s Wisdom – Rapsody

Flower Boy – Tyler, The Creator