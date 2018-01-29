Grammy 2018: confira os vencedores da premiação

Aconteceu neste domingo a 60ª edição do Grammy Awards, a maior premiação da indústria fonográfica americana. A cerimônia foi apresentada por James Corden e contou com apresentações de Bruno Mars, Kesha, Cindy Lauper, Elton John, Kendrick Lamar e Rihanna.
Ampla, a premiação entrega estatuetas aos melhores do ano nos mais diversos gêneros musicais, como pop, rock, rap, country e gospel. Confira abaixo os vencedores das principais categorias da premiação:
GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO:
Redbone – Childish Gambino
Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee e Justin Bieber
The Story of O.J. – Jay-Z
Humble – Kendrick Lamar
24K Magic – Bruno Mars (VENCEDOR)
ÁLBUM DO ANO:
Awaken, My Love! – Childish Gambino
4:44 – Jay-z
DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama – Lorde
24K Magic – Bruno Mars (VENCEDOR)
CANÇÃO DO ANO:
Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber
4:44 – Jay-Z
Issues – Julia Michaels
1-800-273-8255 – Logic Feat, Alessia Cara
That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars (VENCEDOR)
ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO:
Alessia Cara (VENCEDORA)
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLO
Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson
Praying – Kesha
Million Reasons – Lady Gaga
What About Us – P!nk
Shape of You – Ed Sheeran (VENCEDOR)
MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP DE DUO OU GRUPO
Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee com Justin Bieber
Thunder – Imagine Dragons
Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man (VENCEDOR)
Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE POP COM VOCAIS
Kaleidoscope EP – Coldplay
Lust For Life – Lana Del Rey
Evolve – Imagine Dragons
Rainbow – Kesha
Joanne – Lady Gaga
÷ (Divide) – Ed Sheeran (VENCEDOR)
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE ROCK
You Want It Darker – Leonard Cohen (VENCEDOR)
The Promise – Chris Cornell
Run – Foo Fighters
No Good – Kaleo
Go To War – Nothing More
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
Emperor of Sand – Mastodon
Hardwired … to Self-Destruct – Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves – Nothing More
Villains – Queens of the Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding – The War on Drugs (VENCEDOR)
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE R&B
Get You – Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis
Distraction – Kehlani
High – Ledisi
That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars (VENCEDOR)
The Weekend – SZA
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE R&B
Freudian – Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule – Ledisi
24K Magic – Bruno Mars (VENCEDOR)
Gumbo – PJ Morton
Feel The Real – Musiq Soulchild
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE RAP
Bounce Back – Big Sean
Bodak Yellow – Cardi B
4:44 – JAY-Z
HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar (VENCEDOR)
Bad And Boujee – Migos com Lil Uzi Vert
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
4:44 – JAY-Z
DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
Culture – Migos
Laila’s Wisdom – Rapsody
Flower Boy – Tyler, The Creator