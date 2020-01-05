Assinar
Globo de Ouro 2020: confira lista de vencedores

Premiação celebra os melhores da TV e do cinema, confira ao longo da noite atualizações com os filmes e séries ganhadores

Por Redação - Atualizado em 5 jan 2020, 23h41 - Publicado em 5 jan 2020, 22h30
succession: uma trama shakespeariana ambientada em Wall Street  //Divulgação
Acontece neste domingo, 5, o Globo de Ouro 2020, premiação sediada em Los Angeles, que elege os melhores da televisão e do cinema. Confira abaixo os vencedores e acompanhe atualizações ao longo da noite.

CINEMA

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Laura Dern, História de um Casamento – VENCEDORA
Kathy Bates, O Caso Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, O Relatório
Jennifer Lopez, As Golpistas
Margot Robbie, O Escândalo

Melhor filme em língua estrangeira

Parasita – VENCEDOR
The Farewell
Dor e Glória
Retrato de uma Jovem em Chamas
Les Misérables

TV

Melhor série dramática

Succession – VENCEDORA
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show

Melhor série musical ou cômica

Fleabag – VENCEDORA
O Método Kominsky
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Barry

Melhor ator em série dramática

Brian Cox, Succession – VENCEDOR
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Olivia Colman, The Crown – VENCEDORA
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Melhor ator em série musical ou cômica

Ramy Youssef, Ramy – VENCEDOR
Michael Douglas, O Método Kominsky
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Cara x Cara

Melhor atriz em série musical ou cômica

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – VENCEDORA
Christina Applegate, Disque Amiga para Matar
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Boneca Russa

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – VENCEDOR
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, O Espião
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – VENCEDOR
Alan Arkin, O Método Kominsky
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Henry Winkler, Barry

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV

Patricia Arquette, The Act – VENCEDORA
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Inacreditável
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl

    Prêmios a serem entregues:

    Cinema

    Melhor filme dramático

    O Irlandês
    História de um Casamento
    1917
    Coringa
    Dois Papas

    Melhor filme cômico ou musical

    Era uma Vez em… Hollywood
    Jojo Rabbit
    Entre Facas e Segredos
    Rocketman
    Meu nome é Dolemite

    Melhor diretor

    Bong Joon-ho, Parasita
    Sam Mendes, 1917
    Todd Phillips, Coringa
    Martin Scorsese, O Irlandês
    Quentin Tarantino, Era uma Vez em… Hollywood

    Melhor atriz – Drama

    Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
    Scarlett Johansson, História de um Casamento
    Saoirse Ronan, Adoráveis Mulheres
    Charlize Theron, O Escândalo
    Renée Zellweger, Judy – Muito Além do Arco-Íris

    Melhor ator – Drama

    Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
    Antonio Banderas, Dor e Glória
    Adam Driver, História de um Casamento
    Joaquin Phoenix, Coringa
    Jonathan Pryce, Dois Papas

    Melhor atriz – Musical ou Comédia

    Awkwafina, The Farewell
    Ana de Armas, Entre Facas e Segredos
     Cate Blanchett, Cadê Você, Bernadette?
     Beanie Feldstein, Fora de Série
    Emma Thompson, Late Night

    Melhor ator – Musical ou Comédia

    Daniel Craig, Entre Facas e Segredos
    Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
    Leonardo DiCaprio, Era uma Vez em… Hollywood
    Taron Egerton, Rocketman
    Eddie Murphy, Meu Nome é Dolemite

    Melhor ator coadjuvante 

    Tom Hanks, Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança
    Anthony Hopkins, Dois Papas
    Al Pacino, O Irlandês
    Joe Pesci, O Irlandês
    Brad Pitt, Era uma Vez em… Hollywood

    Melhor roteiro 

    Noah Baumbach, História de um Casamento
    Bong Joon-ho e Han Jin-won, Parasita
    Anthony McCarten, Dois Papas
    Quentin Tarantino, Era uma Vez em… Hollywood
    Steven Zaillian, O Irlandês

    Melhor animação

    Frozen 2
    Como Treinar seu Dragão 3
    Link Perdido
    Toy Story 4
    O Rei Leão

    Melhor canção original

    Beautiful Ghosts, Cats
    (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman
    Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
    Spirit, O Rei Leão
    Stand Up, Harriet

    Melhor trilha sonora original para filmes

    Daniel Pemberton, Brooklyn – Sem Pai Nem Mãe
    Alexandre Desplat, Adoráveis Mulheres
    Hildur Guðnadóttir, Coringa
    Thomas Newman, 1917
    Randy Newman, História de um Casamento

    TV

    Melhor minissérie ou filme para TV

    Catch-22
    Chernobyl
    Fosse/Verdon
    The Loudest Voice
    Inacreditável

    Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV

    Kaitlyn Dever, Inacreditável
    Joey King, The Act
    Helen Mirren, Catarina, a Grande
    Merritt Wever, Inacreditável
    Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

     

