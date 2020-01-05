Globo de Ouro 2020: confira lista de vencedores

Acontece neste domingo, 5, o Globo de Ouro 2020, premiação sediada em Los Angeles, que elege os melhores da televisão e do cinema. Confira abaixo os vencedores e acompanhe atualizações ao longo da noite.

CINEMA

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Laura Dern, História de um Casamento – VENCEDORA

Kathy Bates, O Caso Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, O Relatório

Jennifer Lopez, As Golpistas

Margot Robbie, O Escândalo

Melhor filme em língua estrangeira

Parasita – VENCEDOR

The Farewell

Dor e Glória

Retrato de uma Jovem em Chamas

Les Misérables

TV

Melhor série dramática

Succession – VENCEDORA

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show



Melhor série musical ou cômica

Fleabag – VENCEDORA

O Método Kominsky

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Barry

Melhor ator em série dramática

Brian Cox, Succession – VENCEDOR

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Olivia Colman, The Crown – VENCEDORA

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Melhor ator em série musical ou cômica

Ramy Youssef, Ramy – VENCEDOR

Michael Douglas, O Método Kominsky

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Cara x Cara

Melhor atriz em série musical ou cômica

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – VENCEDORA

Christina Applegate, Disque Amiga para Matar

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Boneca Russa

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – VENCEDOR

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, O Espião

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – VENCEDOR

Alan Arkin, O Método Kominsky

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Henry Winkler, Barry

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV

Patricia Arquette, The Act – VENCEDORA

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Inacreditável

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Prêmios a serem entregues:

Cinema

Melhor filme dramático

O Irlandês

História de um Casamento

1917

Coringa

Dois Papas

Melhor filme cômico ou musical

Era uma Vez em… Hollywood

Jojo Rabbit

Entre Facas e Segredos

Rocketman

Meu nome é Dolemite

Melhor diretor

Bong Joon-ho, Parasita

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Coringa

Martin Scorsese, O Irlandês

Quentin Tarantino, Era uma Vez em… Hollywood

Melhor atriz – Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, História de um Casamento

Saoirse Ronan, Adoráveis Mulheres

Charlize Theron, O Escândalo

Renée Zellweger, Judy – Muito Além do Arco-Íris

Melhor ator – Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Dor e Glória

Adam Driver, História de um Casamento

Joaquin Phoenix, Coringa

Jonathan Pryce, Dois Papas

Melhor atriz – Musical ou Comédia

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Ana de Armas, Entre Facas e Segredos

Cate Blanchett, Cadê Você, Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein, Fora de Série

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Melhor ator – Musical ou Comédia

Daniel Craig, Entre Facas e Segredos

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Era uma Vez em… Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Meu Nome é Dolemite

Melhor ator coadjuvante

Tom Hanks, Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança

Anthony Hopkins, Dois Papas

Al Pacino, O Irlandês

Joe Pesci, O Irlandês

Brad Pitt, Era uma Vez em… Hollywood

Melhor roteiro

Noah Baumbach, História de um Casamento

Bong Joon-ho e Han Jin-won, Parasita

Anthony McCarten, Dois Papas

Quentin Tarantino, Era uma Vez em… Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, O Irlandês

Melhor animação

Frozen 2

Como Treinar seu Dragão 3

Link Perdido

Toy Story 4

O Rei Leão

Melhor canção original

Beautiful Ghosts, Cats

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman

Into the Unknown, Frozen 2

Spirit, O Rei Leão

Stand Up, Harriet

Melhor trilha sonora original para filmes

Daniel Pemberton, Brooklyn – Sem Pai Nem Mãe

Alexandre Desplat, Adoráveis Mulheres

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Coringa

Thomas Newman, 1917

Randy Newman, História de um Casamento

TV

Melhor minissérie ou filme para TV

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Inacreditável

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV

Kaitlyn Dever, Inacreditável

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catarina, a Grande

Merritt Wever, Inacreditável

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon