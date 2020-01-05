Globo de Ouro 2020: confira lista de vencedores
Premiação celebra os melhores da TV e do cinema, confira ao longo da noite atualizações com os filmes e séries ganhadores
Acontece neste domingo, 5, o Globo de Ouro 2020, premiação sediada em Los Angeles, que elege os melhores da televisão e do cinema. Confira abaixo os vencedores e acompanhe atualizações ao longo da noite.
CINEMA
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
Laura Dern, História de um Casamento – VENCEDORA
Kathy Bates, O Caso Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, O Relatório
Jennifer Lopez, As Golpistas
Margot Robbie, O Escândalo
Melhor filme em língua estrangeira
Parasita – VENCEDOR
The Farewell
Dor e Glória
Retrato de uma Jovem em Chamas
Les Misérables
TV
Melhor série dramática
Succession – VENCEDORA
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Melhor série musical ou cômica
Fleabag – VENCEDORA
O Método Kominsky
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Barry
Melhor ator em série dramática
Brian Cox, Succession – VENCEDOR
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Melhor atriz em série dramática
Olivia Colman, The Crown – VENCEDORA
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Melhor ator em série musical ou cômica
Ramy Youssef, Ramy – VENCEDOR
Michael Douglas, O Método Kominsky
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Cara x Cara
Melhor atriz em série musical ou cômica
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – VENCEDORA
Christina Applegate, Disque Amiga para Matar
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Boneca Russa
Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – VENCEDOR
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, O Espião
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – VENCEDOR
Alan Arkin, O Método Kominsky
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Henry Winkler, Barry
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV
Patricia Arquette, The Act – VENCEDORA
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Inacreditável
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Prêmios a serem entregues:
Cinema
Melhor filme dramático
O Irlandês
História de um Casamento
1917
Coringa
Dois Papas
Melhor filme cômico ou musical
Era uma Vez em… Hollywood
Jojo Rabbit
Entre Facas e Segredos
Rocketman
Meu nome é Dolemite
Melhor diretor
Bong Joon-ho, Parasita
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Coringa
Martin Scorsese, O Irlandês
Quentin Tarantino, Era uma Vez em… Hollywood
Melhor atriz – Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, História de um Casamento
Saoirse Ronan, Adoráveis Mulheres
Charlize Theron, O Escândalo
Renée Zellweger, Judy – Muito Além do Arco-Íris
Melhor ator – Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Dor e Glória
Adam Driver, História de um Casamento
Joaquin Phoenix, Coringa
Jonathan Pryce, Dois Papas
Melhor atriz – Musical ou Comédia
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Entre Facas e Segredos
Cate Blanchett, Cadê Você, Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein, Fora de Série
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Melhor ator – Musical ou Comédia
Daniel Craig, Entre Facas e Segredos
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Era uma Vez em… Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Meu Nome é Dolemite
Melhor ator coadjuvante
Tom Hanks, Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança
Anthony Hopkins, Dois Papas
Al Pacino, O Irlandês
Joe Pesci, O Irlandês
Brad Pitt, Era uma Vez em… Hollywood
Melhor roteiro
Noah Baumbach, História de um Casamento
Bong Joon-ho e Han Jin-won, Parasita
Anthony McCarten, Dois Papas
Quentin Tarantino, Era uma Vez em… Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, O Irlandês
Melhor animação
Frozen 2
Como Treinar seu Dragão 3
Link Perdido
Toy Story 4
O Rei Leão
Melhor canção original
Beautiful Ghosts, Cats
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman
Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
Spirit, O Rei Leão
Stand Up, Harriet
Melhor trilha sonora original para filmes
Daniel Pemberton, Brooklyn – Sem Pai Nem Mãe
Alexandre Desplat, Adoráveis Mulheres
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Coringa
Thomas Newman, 1917
Randy Newman, História de um Casamento
TV
Melhor minissérie ou filme para TV
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Inacreditável
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV
Kaitlyn Dever, Inacreditável
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catarina, a Grande
Merritt Wever, Inacreditável
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon