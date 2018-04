Dwayne Johnson diz já ter sofrido de depressão: ‘Chorava constantemente’

Got tons of responses to this. Thank you. We all go thru the sludge/shit and depression never discriminates. Took me a long time to realize it but the key is to not be afraid to open up. Especially us dudes have a tendency to keep it in. You’re not alone

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 2, 2018