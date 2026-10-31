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encerrado
Coventry Building Society Arena Coventry
Coventry City Coventry City
3 × 1
Sunderland Sunderland

9ª RODADA • Campeonato Inglês 2026/27

Sábado, 31/1012h

Minuto a Minuto: Coventry City X Sunderland - 31/10/2026

fim

45'

2ºTEMPO

ENCERRADO!
Fim de jogo!

fim

45'

2ºTEMPO

FIM 2º TEMPO!
Fim do segundo tempo.

bola

45'

2ºTEMPO

Cartão vermelho! Omar Alderete (Sunderland) é expulso.

bola

45'

2ºTEMPO

Cartão amarelo para Omar Alderete (Sunderland).

bola

38'

2ºTEMPO

Substituição no Coventry City: sai Victor Torp, entra Matt Grimes.

bola

30'

2ºTEMPO

Substituição no Sunderland: sai Noah Sadiki, entra Malick Fofana.

bola

30'

2ºTEMPO

Substituição no Sunderland: sai Trai Hume, entra Thomas Meunier.

bola

27'

2ºTEMPO

Substituição no Coventry City: sai Yann Gboho, entra Brandon Thomas-Asante.

bola

27'

2ºTEMPO

Substituição no Coventry City: sai Taiwo Awoniyi, entra Sidiki Cherif.

bola

22'

2ºTEMPO

Gol de pênalti do Sunderland! Enzo Le Fée converte.

bola

18'

2ºTEMPO

VAR: pênalti confirmado (Sunderland).

bola

12'

2ºTEMPO

Substituição no Sunderland: sai Chris Rigg, entra Chemsdine Talbi.

bola

12'

2ºTEMPO

Substituição no Sunderland: sai Nilson Angulo, entra Wilson Isidor.

bola

10'

2ºTEMPO

Cartão amarelo para Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (Coventry City).

inicio

7'

2ºTEMPO

Gol do Coventry City! Jack Rudoni marca. Assistência de Victor Torp.

bola

0'

2ºTEMPO

Começa o segundo tempo!

fim

45'

1ºTEMPO

INTERVALO!
Fim do primeiro tempo.

inicio

37'

1ºTEMPO

Gol do Coventry City! Taiwo Awoniyi marca.

inicio

17'

1ºTEMPO

Gol do Coventry City! Tatsuhiro Sakamoto marca.

bola

7'

1ºTEMPO

Cartão amarelo para Victor Torp (Coventry City).

bola

0'

1ºTEMPO

Começa o jogo: Coventry City x Sunderland!

Coventry City COV

  • F. Lampard

    TECNICO

Sunderland SUN

  • R. Le Bris

    TECNICO

  • Simon Hooper

    ÁRBITRO

Coventry City COV
Sunderland SUN

GOLS

Gol Tatsuhiro Sakamoto
Gol Taiwo Awoniyi
Gol Jack Rudoni
Enzo Le Fée Gol
POSSE DE BOLA
0% 0%
0FINALIZAÇÕES0
0FINALIZAÇÕES CERTAS0
0FALTAS COMETIDAS0
0CRUZAMENTOS0
0PASSES ERRADOS0
0DESARMES0
0ESCANTEIOS0
0IMPEDIMENTOS0
0CARTÕES AMARELOS0
0CARTÕES VERMELHOS0
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