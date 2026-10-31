9ª RODADA • Campeonato Inglês 2026/27
Sábado, 31/10•12h
Minuto a Minuto: Coventry City X Sunderland - 31/10/2026
45'
•
2ºTEMPO
ENCERRADO! Fim de jogo!
45'
•
2ºTEMPO
FIM 2º TEMPO! Fim do segundo tempo.
45'
•
2ºTEMPO
Cartão vermelho! Omar Alderete (Sunderland) é expulso.
45'
•
2ºTEMPO
Cartão amarelo para Omar Alderete (Sunderland).
38'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Coventry City: sai Victor Torp, entra Matt Grimes.
30'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Sunderland: sai Noah Sadiki, entra Malick Fofana.
30'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Sunderland: sai Trai Hume, entra Thomas Meunier.
27'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Coventry City: sai Yann Gboho, entra Brandon Thomas-Asante.
27'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Coventry City: sai Taiwo Awoniyi, entra Sidiki Cherif.
22'
•
2ºTEMPO
Gol de pênalti do Sunderland! Enzo Le Fée converte.
18'
•
2ºTEMPO
VAR: pênalti confirmado (Sunderland).
12'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Sunderland: sai Chris Rigg, entra Chemsdine Talbi.
12'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Sunderland: sai Nilson Angulo, entra Wilson Isidor.
10'
•
2ºTEMPO
Cartão amarelo para Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (Coventry City).
7'
•
2ºTEMPO
Gol do Coventry City! Jack Rudoni marca. Assistência de Victor Torp.
0'
•
2ºTEMPO
Começa o segundo tempo!
45'
•
1ºTEMPO
INTERVALO! Fim do primeiro tempo.
37'
•
1ºTEMPO
Gol do Coventry City! Taiwo Awoniyi marca.
17'
•
1ºTEMPO
Gol do Coventry City! Tatsuhiro Sakamoto marca.
7'
•
1ºTEMPO
Cartão amarelo para Victor Torp (Coventry City).
0'
•
1ºTEMPO
Começa o jogo: Coventry City x Sunderland!
F. Lampard
TECNICO
R. Le Bris
TECNICO
Simon Hooper
ÁRBITRO