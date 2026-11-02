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aovivo
St. James Park Newcastle, Inglaterra
Newcastle Newcastle
0 × 1
Everton Everton

9ª RODADA • Campeonato Inglês 2026/27

Segunda-feira, 02/1117h

Minuto a Minuto: Newcastle X Everton - 02/11/2026

bola

42'

2ºTEMPO

Substituição no Newcastle: sai Amar Dedić, entra Bazoumana Touré.

bola

37'

2ºTEMPO

Substituição no Everton: sai Jarrad Branthwaite, entra Michael Keane.

bola

35'

2ºTEMPO

Substituição no Everton: sai Thierno Barry, entra Brennan Johnson.

bola

31'

2ºTEMPO

Substituição no Newcastle: sai Anthony Elanga, entra Jacob Murphy.

bola

30'

2ºTEMPO

Substituição no Newcastle: sai Joelinton, entra Jacob Ramsey.

bola

28'

2ºTEMPO

Cartão amarelo para David William Moyes (Everton).

bola

19'

2ºTEMPO

Substituição no Newcastle: sai Joe Willock, entra Yoane Wissa.

bola

19'

2ºTEMPO

Substituição no Newcastle: sai Nico González, entra Sean Steur.

bola

7'

2ºTEMPO

Cartão amarelo para Tyrique George (Everton).

bola

6'

2ºTEMPO

VAR: goal confirmed (Everton).

inicio

4'

2ºTEMPO

Gol do Everton! Thierno Barry marca.

bola

0'

2ºTEMPO

Começa o segundo tempo!

fim

45'

1ºTEMPO

INTERVALO!
Fim do primeiro tempo.

bola

32'

1ºTEMPO

Cartão amarelo para Dan Burn (Newcastle).

bola

0'

1ºTEMPO

Começa o jogo: Newcastle x Everton!

Newcastle NEW

  • M. Jaissle

    TECNICO

Everton EVE

  • D. Moyes

    TECNICO

  • John Brooks

    ÁRBITRO

Newcastle NEW
Everton EVE

GOLS

Thierno Barry Gol
POSSE DE BOLA
0% 0%
0FINALIZAÇÕES0
0FINALIZAÇÕES CERTAS0
0FALTAS COMETIDAS0
0CRUZAMENTOS0
0PASSES ERRADOS0
0DESARMES0
0ESCANTEIOS0
0IMPEDIMENTOS0
0CARTÕES AMARELOS0
0CARTÕES VERMELHOS0
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