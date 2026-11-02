9ª RODADA • Campeonato Inglês 2026/27
Segunda-feira, 02/11•17h
Minuto a Minuto: Newcastle X Everton - 02/11/2026
42'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Newcastle: sai Amar Dedić, entra Bazoumana Touré.
37'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Everton: sai Jarrad Branthwaite, entra Michael Keane.
35'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Everton: sai Thierno Barry, entra Brennan Johnson.
31'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Newcastle: sai Anthony Elanga, entra Jacob Murphy.
30'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Newcastle: sai Joelinton, entra Jacob Ramsey.
28'
•
2ºTEMPO
Cartão amarelo para David William Moyes (Everton).
19'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Newcastle: sai Joe Willock, entra Yoane Wissa.
19'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Newcastle: sai Nico González, entra Sean Steur.
7'
•
2ºTEMPO
Cartão amarelo para Tyrique George (Everton).
6'
•
2ºTEMPO
VAR: goal confirmed (Everton).
4'
•
2ºTEMPO
Gol do Everton! Thierno Barry marca.
0'
•
2ºTEMPO
Começa o segundo tempo!
45'
•
1ºTEMPO
INTERVALO! Fim do primeiro tempo.
32'
•
1ºTEMPO
Cartão amarelo para Dan Burn (Newcastle).
0'
•
1ºTEMPO
Começa o jogo: Newcastle x Everton!
M. Jaissle
TECNICO
D. Moyes
TECNICO
John Brooks
ÁRBITRO