Lampard se aposenta aos 38 anos e recebe homenagens

Ídolo do Chelsea e da seleção inglesa anunciou o fim da carreira e foi reverenciado por ex-colegas nas redes sociais

Por da redação
access_time 2 fev 2017, 11h47 - Atualizado em 2 fev 2017, 14h16
Frank Lampard, um dos maiores ídolos da história do Chelsea

Frank Lampard, um dos maiores ídolos da história do Chelsea (Ben Radford/Getty Images)

Frank Lampard, ídolo do Chelsea e do futebol inglês, anunciou sua aposentadoria nesta quinta-feira, aos 38 anos. O meio-campista, que nas últimas temporadas defendeu o New York City, dos Estados Unidos, recusou propostas, inclusive de clubes da primeira divisão inglesa, e decidiu encerrar sua brilhante carreira. “Após 21 anos incríveis, decidi que é o momento certo para terminar minha carreira como profissional”, escreveu Lampard em suas redes sociais.

Lampard é um dos jogadores mais importantes da história do Chelsea, clube pelo qual conquistou 13 títulos, incluindo a única Liga dos Campeões do time (2012) e quatro edições do Campeonato Inglês. Revelado pelo West Ham, ele defendeu o Chelsea entre 2001 e 2014. Ainda passou pelo Manchester City no fim de carreira, além da aventura na liga americana.

Pela seleção inglesa, Lampard disputou 106 partidas e as Copas do Mundo de 2006, 2010 e 2014. Na carreira, foram 300 gols, 211 com a camisa do Chelsea, em 649 jogos disputados. “A maior parte do meu coração pertence ao Chelsea, um clube que me permitiu guardar lembranças indeléveis. Nunca esquecerei a oportunidade que me deram e o êxito que conseguimos juntos”, afirmou o meio-campista.

After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer. Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life. I’m immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals. I have many people to thank. I thank my parents for instilling in me the values of hard work, dedication and professionalism, values which I have carried with me in everything that I do. I am forever grateful for the support of my family, my wife Christine and my two daughters Luna and Isla. What you have given me off the pitch has always been my strength on it. I love you all very much. Also, my friends and my own team that have always been there for me. I would like to thank the amazing team-mates, coaches, managers and backroom staff that I was privileged to work with. I’d also like to pay tribute to the clubs that I have represented. Firstly, West Ham United who gave me my debut in 1996. Thanks to the people there that believed in me at that young age. More recently Manchester City and NYCFC. I greatly enjoyed my last playing years at these two clubs and really appreciate the support I received from City Football Group and both clubs’ fans. Of course, the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea, a club which has given me so many great memories. I will never forget the opportunity they gave me and the success that we managed to achieve together. It is impossible to give thanks individually to all the people that helped and supported me in my 13 years playing there. All I can say is from the day I signed until now and going forward, I'm eternally grateful for everything and to everyone. Chelsea fans gave myself and my teammates such incredible support. Their passion and hunger drove me on personally to give my best year after year. I couldn't have done it without them. Looking forward, I'm grateful to the FA for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens.

A video posted by Frank Lampard (@franklampard) on

O Chelsea, a Fifa e ex-companheiros como David, Luiz, Steven Gerrard e Petr Cech prestaram homenagens a Frank Lampard nas redes sociais:

Congratulations to @franklampard 👏🏻incredible player , incredible career . Good luck for your future mate . 🙌

A photo posted by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on

Thank you for everything Captain! Good luck in your new stage! @franklampard

A photo posted by Carlo Ancelotti official (@mrancelotti) on

  1. esportista44 02 fev 2017 - 14h08

    Lampard, um jogador fabuloso e vai fazer falta no mundo de futebol! eu espero ver ele logo como treinador ou algo assim!

    Curtir

