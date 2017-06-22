Fã para o trânsito por selfie com Dwayne ‘The Rock’

Enquanto dirigia, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson foi abordado em seu carro por um fã. O homem guiava um caminhão, quando reconheceu o ator no carro ao lado, parou onde estava e desceu do monstrengo no meio da rua para falar com o ídolo.
O ator filmou o momento do encontro entre eles e postou em seu Facebook. “Ele me reconheceu, baixei o vidro do carro para dizer ‘Oi’. O cara surtou, desceu do caminhão no meio da rua e pediu uma foto. Eu falei, ‘Claro, vamos estacionar ali do lado’. Mas antes que eu pudesse terminar a frase, ele já estava pegando o celular”, conta. “O sinal ficou verde e os carros estavam vindo em direção a ele. Ninguém buzinou porque acharam que tinha alguma coisa acontecendo na rua”, escreveu.
“Esse rapaz colocou um sorriso agradecido. Apesar do trânsito que causamos e de seu traseiro quase ser atingido, fazer fãs felizes sempre fez parte da minha fama. Obrigado, cara, por fazer o meu dia”, declarou ‘The Rock’.
Yeah but sometimes traffic is just gonna have to wait to make fans happy 😉 I was driving in my pick up truck after work and my guy here pulled up beside me, recognized me and started freaking out. I rolled the passenger window down to say hello and then he REALLY freaked out. Jumped out of his rig and came around to my side where he stood in the oncoming traffic lane. He said, "Holy shit Rock you're my hero, can I take a picture with you?" I said yeah man but let's pull over to the side and .. before I could even finish he was gone like a flash, "Hold on let me get my phone".. The light's turned green and now cars are coming towards him and driving around him. Not one car was beeping their horn because I'm sure they thought some road rage was going down. No rage, just some big, brown, bald tattooed man in his pick up truck taking selfies in traffic. This dude put a grateful smile on my face and got a big ass laugh outta me as well. Besides the traffic jam we caused and his ass almost getting hit by oncoming traffic, making fans like this happy will always be the best part of fame. Thanks dude for making my day. 🤙🏾 #INeedDarkerWindowTint #GreatestFansInTheWorld
(Com Estadão Conteúdo)