Ator de ‘Todo Mundo Odeia o Chris’ sofre de doença crônica

Warning: long caption but trust me you're going to want to read this. I can never quite get this picture right & every morning for that last two months I get frustrated because I don't understand why I can't capture what I see. For those who don't know, I've been in and out of hospital for the last two months due to being diagnosed with Crohn's disease. This post isn't about me so look it up if your curious about what it is but just know I'm doing better and on the road to recovery. This post is about the woman laying in that bed. She's made a total of 7 ER trips in 6 months, 5 lengthy hospital stays, a touch and go cross country flight, spoken, argued, and advocated for me with more doctors than I can count, took care of my dog to the point where I think he likes her more now than me, turned down work, kept me mentally motivated and positive no matter what annoying procedure was happening that day and never once left my side. She's slept on hospital couches, but when there was no couch she connected two chairs , and when there wasn't even a chair in the ER she laid down a blanket and slept on the hospital floor. All so that, no matter what, in that unfamiliar, uncomfortable place I never woke up alone. Calling her a "good" woman would be a gross insult, much like this picture is a gross insult to to the magnificent beauty in it if you didn't read the caption. As young adults we spend most of our time trying to find our sense of peace and stability in the midst of this crazy world. She is mine and every morning when my eyes open and the sun rises, and I look over and see this view I know no matter what happens to my body today, everything will be ok. Happy Valentines Day

