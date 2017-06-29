Adele ameaça: último show da carreira no domingo

Adele surpreendeu os fãs na noite desta quarta-feira no estádio de Wembley, na Inglaterra. A cantora fará quatro shows no local, que será o último a receber a turnê do seu álbum 25. Durante a apresentação, Adele ameaçou: “Eu posso nunca mais vê-los em um show ao vivo, mas lembrarei disso pelo resto da minha vida”, de acordo com o jornal britânico, The Guardian.
Em uma carta escrita à mão, entregue aos fãs no local, Adele explicou que fez 123 apresentações durante toda a sua turnê e afirmou: “Eu queria que meus shows finais fossem em Londres, porque eu não sei se eu vou voltar a fazer turnês novamente e então eu quero que minha última vez seja em casa”.
"So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end. We have taken this tour across uk+ Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I've done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artist have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now" ❤️Adele
Em 2016, segundo o jornal britânico The Sun, a cantora teria dito que planejava uma pausa de cinco anos na carreira com o final dessa turnê, para cuidar do filho de quatro anos, o pequeno Angelo. Adele ainda chegou a sugerir que teria outro filho em novembro do ano passado, mas não comentou mais sobre o assunto.
A cantora, que fez um curto hiato, de três anos na carreira entre 2012 e 2015, por conta da gravidez, também possui um histórico com dificuldades relacionados ao palco. Ela chegou a fazer terapia com hipnose para se apresentar no Oscar em 2013, depois de ter uma crise de ansiedade antes de cantar no Grammy de 2012.