3ª RODADA • UEFA Europa League 2026/27
Quinta-feira, 22/10•13h45
Minuto a Minuto: Lech Poznan X Sunderland - 22/10/2026
45'
•
2ºTEMPO
ENCERRADO! Fim de jogo!
45'
•
2ºTEMPO
FIM 2º TEMPO! Fim do segundo tempo.
42'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Lech Poznan: sai Mikael Ishak, entra Filip Jagiełło.
40'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Sunderland: sai Timur Tutierov, entra Reinildo Isnard Mandava.
38'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Lech Poznan: sai Radosław Murawski, entra Y. Agnero.
37'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Lech Poznan: sai Patrick Walemark, entra Gustav Berggren.
25'
•
2ºTEMPO
Gol do Lech Poznan! Leo Bengtsson marca.
18'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Sunderland: sai Nordi Mukiele, entra Trai Hume.
18'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Sunderland: sai Granit Xhaka, entra Noah Sadiki.
18'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Sunderland: sai Habib Diarra, entra Enzo Le Fée.
18'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Sunderland: sai Nilson Angulo, entra Chris Rigg.
17'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Lech Poznan: sai Pablo Rodriguez Delgado, entra Leo Bengtsson.
17'
•
2ºTEMPO
Substituição no Lech Poznan: sai Daniel Håkans, entra Luis Palma.
0'
•
2ºTEMPO
Começa o segundo tempo!
45'
•
1ºTEMPO
INTERVALO! Fim do primeiro tempo.
41'
•
1ºTEMPO
Cartão amarelo para Kevin Danso (Sunderland).
2'
•
1ºTEMPO
Gol do Sunderland! Timur Tutierov marca. Assistência de Nilson Angulo.
0'
•
1ºTEMPO
Começa o jogo: Lech Poznan x Sunderland!
N. Frederiksen
TECNICO
R. Le Bris
TECNICO
Balazs Berke
ÁRBITRO